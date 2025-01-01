Common automation panel for drill rigs

Epiroc has announced the full availability of its common automation panel (CAP) for the RCS-based surface drill rig models, Pit Viper and SmartROC. With CAP, operators can control mixed fleets from a single, ergonomic station, transforming the remote-control centre into a more efficient, cost-effective and safe environment. The common automation panel is specifically designed to revolutionise control rooms for modern mining operations.

“CAP exemplifies our vision of an interoperable control room, allowing Pit Viper and SmartROC drills to be controlled by a single platform. Our customers need solutions that grow with them and adapt to their needs, and CAP delivers by seamlessly connecting larger, mixed fleets with ease,” says Christopher Blignaut, automation manager at Epiroc Surface division.

CAP offers a complete transformation in remote control centre ergonomics and functionality. With its 30 cm touchscreen and adaptable joystick configuration, operators can easily transition between machine types, making it an ideal solution for mixed fleet operations and cross-training.

Product engineer, Mahmood Hassan says, “CAP simplifies operations for our customers with its intuitive interface and gamified controls, minimising training time and helping operators adapt quickly to enhance efficiency and productivity. Through engaging interactive demonstrations, CAP has generated excitement and enthusiasm from customers.”

Key benefits of CAP include:

• Enhanced control room layout, enabling greater operator efficiency and reduced variability.

• Lower costs for maintenance, training and spare parts through a single panel for mixed fleets.

• A new safety system that allows more machines to connect to a single control room, improving situational awareness and optimising fleet operations.

The common automation panel helps lower the total cost of ownership and supports consistent, predictable operation, which contributes to decarbonisation efforts and improved operator health and wellbeing.

“CAP enables operators to control drills from anywhere in the world, offering flexibility, safety, and improved working conditions while allowing mine and quarry sites to gradually adopt automation as their infrastructure and procedures evolve”, concludes Blignaut.

The Common Automation Panel is now available for Pit Viper and SmartROC drill rigs.

For more information contact Epiroc South Africa, +27 11 821 9000 , [email protected], www.epiroc.co.za





