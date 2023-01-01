Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

South African students advance to international round of Young Researchers awards

March 2025 News

Two Masters in Engineering students from Stellenbosch University, Yasmin de Raay and Chris Erasmus, have advanced to the international round of the 2025 ‘Blue Sky Young Researchers and Innovation’ competition. Their projects impressed the Paper Manufacturers Association of South Africa (PAMSA) for their originality and relevance to the forestry sector, which plays a key role in producing wood and paper.

Managed by the International Council of Forestry and Paper Associations (ICFPA), this competition seeks projects from researchers under 30 years of age who are working in forest-based science, products using wood, pulp or paper as a raw material, process improvements, or other innovations throughout the forest sector value chain. As first and second place winners in the South African competition, Erasmus and De Raay, were awarded R15 000 and R10 000 respectively. Their projects will now be judged against those from the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia. An international panel will select the top three global finalists, who will then present their projects at the ICFPA CEO Global Roundtable in May 2025 in New York.

“In a sector that has for decades centred around the renewability of wood, both these projects offer significant value for forestry companies by enhancing sustainable forest management and improving crop yields,” says Jane Molony, PAMSA executive director. “This in turns supports the sustainable supply of wood into pulp, paper and sawn timber industries.”

Innovative solutions in agritech and forestry

Both submissions focused on the monitoring of aspects of tree health, which plays a critical role in tree resilience and resource optimisation, by using technology to capture and analyse data continuously and remotely.

Erasmus, who is completing a Masters in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, has developed a wireless dendrometer and environmental sensing system tailored for the forestry industry. This solar-powered device tracks tree growth patterns, water dynamics, and environmental stressors such as temperature, humidity and soil moisture with precision. It offers a cost-effective, low-maintenance solution, reducing the need for human intervention while ensuring consistent accuracy and reliability. “Our dendrometer allows seamless, real-time monitoring of the trees’ daily growth variations, using advanced technology to overcome the limitations of traditional analogue systems, which are prone to noise and interference,” notes Erasmus.

De Raay is pursuing a Masters in Industrial Engineering, specialising in agritech, with a strong focus on integrating technology and nature conservation. “My honours and masters theses both focus on agritech, and through my work in the open-air eucalyptus laboratory, I’ve had the opportunity to apply engineering to sustainable forestry,” she explains. Her project introduces a mini rhizotron system designed to remotely monitor root growth and dynamics in forestry plantations. By using machine learning techniques and capturing microscopic images of roots, this system provides continuous, cost-effective access to vital root growth data, even in remote field settings, improving resource optimisation without sacrificing quality.

Recognising ingenuity in forestry innovation

“We are excited by this ingenuity, which not only highlights South Africa’s scientific talent but also has the potential to make a meaningful impact in our sector,” says Molony.

For more information contact Jane Molony, Paper Manufacturers Association Of South Africa, +27 11 803 5063, [email protected], www.thepaperstory.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Reinstatement opportunity for ECSA registration
News
In 2023 the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) announced a special opportunity for engineers in South Africa to reinstate their registration status if it had been cancelled. This exclusive offer is available until the end of August 2024.

Read more...
How to claim CPD points
SAIMC Supplier Advisory Council News
SAIMC makes it possible for you to claim CPD points for attending courses and technical meetings, or completing an online quiz on a SA Instrumentation & Control magazine.

Read more...
Festo celebrates its centenary
Festo South Africa News
Creating added customer value through innovation has been the driving force behind the family-owned company from the beginning and remains the key to Festo’s success today. The company’s anniversary is being celebrated with employees, customers and partners worldwide throughout the year.

Read more...
RS Group cements its position as an ESG leader
News
RS Group has announced its inclusion in the prestigious CDP A-list, having improved its CDP rating this year from A- to A for its commitment to climate action, environmental transparency and disclosure

Read more...
ECSA awards full accreditation to IIE degrees
News
The Independent Institute of Education has received full accreditation from ECSA. This is the first private higher education provider in the country to be recognised in this manner by the industry authority.

Read more...
Growing demand for staple foods in Africa drives Bühler’s growth
News
Opportunities in strengthening local supply chains, especially within food processing and agribusiness, will be the main focus for Bühler Southern Africa in 2025.

Read more...
The ultimate range for design and repair
RS South Africa News
Design and repair are fundamental aspects of any industry. The launch of the new RS PRO Design & Repair range caters to a wide array of industries, including discrete and process manufacturing, energy and utilities, facilities management and intralogistics.

Read more...
Why Africa needs automation now
News
The upcoming Africa Automation Technology Fair will bring together industry leaders, policymakers and innovators to chart Africa’s automation future.

Read more...
RS launches report on the transportation industry
RS South Africa News
RS has launched its latest Transportation Sector Report. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the evolving transportation landscape, offering insights into industry challenges and the opportunities available for businesses to drive growth and innovation.

Read more...
WearCheck showcases condition monitoring at Mining Indaba 2025
Wearcheck News
Scientific oil analysis, transformer oil analysis, reliability services and water testing & analysis – these were some of the condition monitoring techniques that were on show at WearCheck’s stand at the 2025 Investing in Africa Mining Indaba.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved