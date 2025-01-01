Cyber security trends for 2025: The five levels of maturity

March 2025 IT in Manufacturing

As cyber attacks reach unprecedented levels, chief information security officers (CISOs) are increasingly burdened with the responsibility of safeguarding organisations. Recent research indicates that the number of cyber attacks has surged dramatically, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced cybersecurity measures across various sectors. Despite the growing threat landscape, a survey found that only 13% of organisations globally are considered ‘cyber mature’ enough to effectively mitigate and recover from cyber incidents. These mature organisations can recover 41% faster from attacks compared to those at the lower end of the maturity scale. Key factors contributing to this speed include having advanced security tools that can provide early warnings about risks, clearly defined processes for incident response, and reliable backup systems for critical data.



Graham Brown, country manager for SA/SADC at Commvault.

Determining CISO maturity levels

With the onus on CISOs to implement essential security measures, it is crucial for business leaders to evaluate whether they have the right individuals in place, supported by adequate resources. The authority of CISOs varies significantly across organisations, impacting overall cyber security maturity. At the initial stage, security responsibilities may fall to individuals who primarily follow orders, while at more advanced levels, CISOs engage with executive leadership to ensure cyber security is integrated into all aspects of business operations. To understand an organisation’s position within this maturity framework and its implications for cyber security risk and resilience, we can categorise the stages into the five following distinct levels:

Check box security: In organisations at this least mature level, security is often managed by IT staff who lack dedicated cyber security roles. Responsibilities are typically combined with routine IT tasks, such as server maintenance and software updates. These organisations may prioritise other business functions over security, leading to inadequate measures like multi-factor authentication being overlooked.

The right time for a CISO: As businesses grow, their exposure to cyber threats increases, prompting them to consider hiring a senior cyber security professional or CISO. At this stage, the role is often technical in nature, with limited opportunity for strategic planning. Compliance requirements begin to take precedence, necessitating formal monitoring and auditing processes.

Beyond a technical CISO: Organisations soon realise that CISOs require greater autonomy to implement security controls effectively. While decision making may still be limited to recommending technologies, CISOs must gain authority over broader measures that encompass cloud security and access management. This stage calls for strong collaboration between IT and security teams.

The empowered CISO: Approaching full maturity, CISOs participate in strategic discussions with senior management and advise on cyber security risks and recovery capabilities. They help define the organisation’s risk tolerance and develop strategies that align with business objectives while addressing emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.

Secure by design: At this ultimate level of maturity, security is embedded within the organisation’s culture and processes. Employees across all departments adhere to security protocols as part of their daily operations. Continuous testing of systems is standard practice, ensuring that teams are well prepared for incident response and data recovery.

Planning the maturity cycle

It is essential to recognise that no two organisations are alike when it comes to cyber security maturity. Each entity has its unique infrastructure, operational methods and strategic goals. Public companies will have different priorities compared to private ones, and larger organisations will face different challenges to smaller entities.

Measuring progress through the cyber security maturity cycle can be complex; however, understanding the characteristics of each stage allows business leaders to align their development efforts with their specific needs, whether through nurturing internal talent or recruiting skilled CISOs. This alignment will help build a level of maturity that matches their organisation’s risk tolerance as cyber threats continue to escalate into 2025 and beyond.

For more information contact Commvault, +27 86 111 4625 , [email protected], www.comvault.com





