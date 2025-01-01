Editor's Choice
Half brick second generation converter

March 2025 Electrical Power & Protection

The Supreme series half brick second generation converter from Vepac is made from isolated, board-mountable, fixed switching frequency DC-DC converters that use synchronous rectification to achieve extremely high-power conversion efficiency. These DC-DC converter modules use advanced power processing, control and packaging technologies to enhance the performance, flexibility, reliability and cost-effectiveness of mature power components. Each module is enclosed in a six-sided metal case to provide protection from the harsh environments seen in many industrial and transportation applications.

Features include:

• Vicor pin out.

• Wide range operating temperature.

• Ceramic capacitor design.

• Predictable EMI.

• No minimum load requirement.

• UVLO/OCP/OVP/OTP.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: [email protected]
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


