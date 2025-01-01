The Supreme series half brick second generation converter from Vepac is made from isolated, board-mountable, fixed switching frequency DC-DC converters that use synchronous rectification to achieve extremely high-power conversion efficiency. These DC-DC converter modules use advanced power processing, control and packaging technologies to enhance the performance, flexibility, reliability and cost-effectiveness of mature power components. Each module is enclosed in a six-sided metal case to provide protection from the harsh environments seen in many industrial and transportation applications.
Taking the pain out of panel building Omron Electronics
Panel building stands as a cornerstone of industrial automation, shaping the efficiency and reliability of automated systems across different and diverse industries, from manufacturing to infrastructure. Omron leverages over 80 years of experience to furnish OEMs and builders with cutting-edge control panel solutions.
Powerless is not an option
When the power goes out it is important for commercial and tertiary facilities to be able to keep essential electrical equipment running. UPS systems are critical for transitioning and emergency backup power.
Securing the power supply
Grid management systems are the linchpin of modern transmission and distribution networks. To understand the intricacies of grid management, it is necessary to unpack its core components: scada systems, energy management systems, outage management systems and wide area management systems.
Powering sustainable mining operations in Africa
Africa’s mining sector is at a crossroads and, as the industry grapples with mounting pressure to drive operational efficiency within the boundaries of sustainability, natural gas is emerging as a compelling solution.
A snapshot of South Africa's electricity market over the next six years
At the beginning of the year, the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act came into effect, promising to facilitate “an open market platform that allows for competitive electricity trading.” This article focuses on providing a roadmap for the competitive, multi-market electricity trading platform that the ERAA intends to establish.