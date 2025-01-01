Simplicity in measurement

March 2025 Level Measurement & Control

Endress+Hauser’s new 80 GHz compact radar range, consisting of the Micropilot FMR10B, FMR20B and FMR30B, is designed to help customers reach their compliance targets through simple yet efficient measurement solutions.

Commissioning in the water and wastewater industry applications can often be complex and time consuming. However, the Micropilot FMR10B, FMR20B and FMR30B can streamline these activities with guided wizards, allowing quick and easy commissioning, even for advanced applications. The Micropilot FMR10B, 20B and 30B are compact level and flow sensors for continuous measurement with a wide range of applications in the water and wastewater industry.

Applications in the water and wastewater industry

Effective sewer management involves the monitoring of flow and level values to ensure that the system operates efficiently and to prevent overflows. Sewer management in South Africa faces many challenges. Some of the challenges faced by water treatment plants include having narrow spaces for the mounting of devices and the risk of flooding. An Ex zone is also applicable in this application.

The Micropilot FMR20B is suitable for limited spaces, with the compact sensor being easy to mount and to commission with the use of Bluetooth and Endress+Hauser’s SmartBlue application. A variety of accessories complement these devices and include various mounting brackets, flood protection tubes and weather protection covers, ensuring consistent reliable measurement.

Open channel flow in water and wastewater plants involves the movement of water through various channels that are exposed to the atmosphere. This type of flow is generally present in wastewater treatment plants for the movement of influent and effluent. However, these types of applications face the challenge of volatile weather conditions and the risk of flooding. The Micropilot FMR10B, 20B and 30B are independent of environmental influences with an integrated flow calculation. The Micropilot FMR10B, 20B, and 30B also come with an optional flood protection tube and a weather protection cover, protecting the device from damage due to flooding.

Pump stations and lift stations are essential for moving water and wastewater through treatment processes. Pump stations often move water over long distances and with challenging conditions. Lift stations move water between different elevations. Due to this movement, turbulent surfaces and the formation of foam can pose a problem. These stations present narrow points of installation for mounting devices, and are typically Ex zoned. The Micropilot FMR20B and FMR30B are equipped with 80 GHz technology, which enables the device to measure accurately irrespective of installation and application conditions.

Hazardous area applications are supported with a variety of certifications to meet and comply to your requirements. Intermediate bulk containers (IBC) and storage tanks are essential for the storage and handling of various substances made up of different media types and with varying chemical resistance. These tanks can also be present in Ex zones. The Micropilot FMR10 (ATEX version) enables installation directly on the inner side of the tank. External non-intrusive measurement can be performed on plastic tanks, eliminating potential influences from different media types.

Features of the SmartBlue application include the following:

• Quick and easy commissioning: Integrated commissioning wizards guide you through the setup. Copy and paste parameters from one device to another.

• Easy operation: Bluetooth operation of the device with the SmartBlue application or colour display (available on the FMR30B). The ‘It’s me’ function enables one to easily identify which device is connected via the SmartBlue application, with a flashing status LED on the FMR10B and 20B and the display on the FMR30B.

• Straightforward device selection: The device can be utilised for both liquid and solid applications.

• Reliability and reduced downtime: Heartbeat verification and heartbeat diagnostics are available. Continuous

self-checking of the device is performed via heartbeat diagnostics.

• Reduced installation effort: 1-to-1 replacement of existing devices is possible.

What is the radar accuracy index?

Heartbeat technology radar accuracy index (RAI) is an Endress+Hauser patented technology which assesses the reference accuracy of the Micropilot device with no interruption to the process. This technology is certified, traceable and compliant with ISO9001 standards.

What’s new?

New features of the Micropilot FMR10B, FMR20B and FMR30B include:

• 80 GHz radar chip with improved performance and enhanced cycle time.

• ‘It’s me’ functionality for LED and display to recognise the connection with the device.

• LED to indicate operating status from a distance.

• Guided wizards for commissioning and heartbeat verification.

• Flow curves for flumes, weirs and standard formulae included plus totaliser.

• Approvals for dust, Ex, food contact material, drinking water and marine.

• LCD colour display with touch functionality (FMR30B).

Credit(s)

Endress+Hauser South Africa





