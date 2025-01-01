AI-driven innovations with CCTV and cyber security

The fast progress of artificial intelligence (AI) and video analytics is redefining the rail surveillance landscape. Advancements have bolstered proactive event detection, predictive maintenance and enhanced situational awareness according to the International Union of Railways (UIC). Particularly, AI-driven innovations are transforming onboard rail CCTV systems from basic surveillance tools into intelligent solutions that enhance safety, operational efficiency and connectivity. Leveraging edge computing, 5G and AI algorithms, these systems enable real-time video analysis, predictive maintenance and the seamless integration of converged networks.





Moreover, the global drive towards self-driving trains heightens the importance of onboard CCTV systems, which now need to handle high-resolution data, cyber security threats and complex data analysis. Here, tailored solutions encompassing scalable infrastructure, strategic camera deployment and advanced cybersecurity are paving the way for smarter, more secure and connected rail ecosystems.

How is onboard CCTV transforming rail operations?

Autonomous trains, capable of ‘seeing’, ‘thinking’, and ‘acting’ on their own, are driving the demand for intelligent CCTV systems. Modern onboard CCTV systems go beyond simple surveillance; these systems integrate advanced computing capabilities into the train’s operations. Many applications often use IP cameras with edge computing and central platforms to distribute core functions, enabling efficient data processing near the source. These systems use local, real-time video stream analysis and distributed processing for uninterrupted performance, even in remote or high-speed scenarios. Meanwhile, seamless train-to-ground communication, enabled by these intelligent platforms, is raising the bar for safety, operational efficiency and system integration within connected rail ecosystems. This transformation is reshaping the role of onboard CCTV systems in several key aspects:

• Real-time video and immediate response: Real-time video streams enable critical features like train-to-ground transmission, video on demand, alarm notifications and pre-recording, facilitating timely decision making during operations.

• Enhancing surveillance with intelligent video analytics (IVA) and AI: AI-powered video analytics in onboard CCTV systems allow for image analysis, data mining and predictive maintenance, thus boosting operational reliability and efficiency. For example, high-resolution cameras with edge-AI analytics can independently detect abnormal passenger behaviour or track obstructions, minimising reliance on centralised processing.

• Post-incident investigations: Onboard CCTV systems facilitate video storage backup and offloading, enabling operators to review recorded footage during post-incident investigations.

Pilot programs for AI-driven intelligent surveillance systems are underway in multiple countries, for example Australia and the UK. This means the rail industry is undergoing a substantial transition to smarter, interconnected surveillance technologies. Even so, we still face challenges that must be tackled before full implementation.

Industry challenges

Some of these challenges are:

• Complexities of video analytics: AI-driven video analytics in rail applications present significant challenges because of the dynamic and varied nature of video content. Interior cameras have difficulty in identifying significant events from irrelevant ones within crowded passenger spaces. In exterior cameras, algorithms processing rapid changes and minimising motion blur are needed to capture fast-moving scenery above 150 km/h. Compared to general CCTV, the complex video scenarios in rail onboard CCTV systems make implementing AI video analytics more difficult.

• High bandwidth and storage demands: Increased rail ridership and safety concerns have led to a substantially higher demand for better images and more comprehensive camera coverage. Advancements in video resolution technology have revolutionised surveillance, progressing from 720p to 1080p, and now reaching the remarkable clarity of 4K, enabling high-definition monitoring with fewer blind spots and greater detail.

However, this leap in visual clarity comes with trade-offs. The sheer scale of data from high-resolution video presents considerable operational challenges. For example, 4K resolution generates roughly four times the data of 1080p, resulting in significantly larger video streams that strain bandwidth and storage resources considerably. Existing network and storage solutions face mounting challenges in managing these demands effectively.

• Network convergence and security: Following the adoption of IEC 61375, rail systems now commonly use a converged network for the train control and management system (TCSM), and the onboard multimedia and telematic subsystem (OMTS). This integration means CCTV systems share Ethernet backbones with other onboard systems, raising the stakes for cyber security and bandwidth management.

Tailored solutions for rail surveillance challenges

A holistic approach can reinforce the integrity and reliability of onboard systems, safeguarding both the physical and digital assets of rail networks.

• Strategic camera deployment: Expanding AIoT applications and diverse surveillance needs are driving the demand for increased camera deployment on trains. Furthermore, a variety of cameras are required for different installation settings These include day/night cameras with built-in IR illuminators for driver cabs; high-speed cameras for clear imagery in fast-moving conditions; and rugged outdoor cameras that can withstand extreme environments.

• The adoption of high-resolution videos: Video surveillance aims to capture sharp images across wide ranges and long distances. Thanks to fast-growing lens and image sensor technologies, increasingly higher resolution videos are available, regardless of hardware or software capabilities. Onboard CCTV systems are expected to standardise higher resolution for its enhanced detail. For example, 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution has become mainstream in monitors and video displays.

• Scalable bandwidth and storage solutions: The trend toward higher image resolution in onboard CCTV cameras is supported by the increasing availability of Gigabit network systems, switches with advanced bandwidth management capabilities, and large storage capacities (e.g.,10 TB HDD or cloud storage).

High-resolution video consumes significantly more bandwidth and storage than lower resolution formats. Affordable Gigabit networks, combined with switches that provide robust traffic prioritisation to ensure smooth video data transmission, make high-resolution video surveillance systems possible. The bandwidth demands of high-definition CCTV cameras are now manageable thanks to these advancements, ensuring reliable network performance.

• Comprehensive cybersecurity solutions: By integrating CCTV systems into converged networks, rail operators are prioritising cyber security measures that align with IEC 61375 standards. The adoption of IEC 62443, with its thorough guidelines for securing industrial automation and control systems, is increasingly complementing these measures. Switches and routers are essential to this architecture, forming the backbone for handling high bandwidth needs and enabling smooth communication between CCTV cameras and other key onboard systems.

Integrating advanced cyber security features such as device authentication, access control and real-time traffic monitoring into switches directly allows operators to create more resilient network infrastructures. Adopting strategies like zero-trust architecture and AI-based intrusion detection further protect the entire system against evolving cyber threats.

Conclusion

The target for most vehicle suppliers in today’s automotive technology is the development of fully self-driving, Level 5 vehicles. Real-time images from vehicle cameras are crucial inputs to AI video analytics systems, powering immediate driving instructions and decisions. As this technology develops, we can expect a rise in demand for more cameras, high-resolution videos, and more robust network solutions.

Integrating advanced CCTV systems is more than a technological upgrade, it is a foundational shift toward a connected, intelligent rail ecosystem. Collaboration among rail equipment suppliers, system integrators, operators and regulators will be crucial to realise the vision of an intelligent rail ecosystem. With over 15 years of experience in the rail digital market, Moxa is developing 4K onboard CCTV cameras and AI-powered video analytics solutions to improve rail surveillance.

