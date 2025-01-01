Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Editor's Choice



Print this page printer friendly version

AI-driven innovations with CCTV and cyber security

March 2025 Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

The fast progress of artificial intelligence (AI) and video analytics is redefining the rail surveillance landscape. Advancements have bolstered proactive event detection, predictive maintenance and enhanced situational awareness according to the International Union of Railways (UIC). Particularly, AI-driven innovations are transforming onboard rail CCTV systems from basic surveillance tools into intelligent solutions that enhance safety, operational efficiency and connectivity. Leveraging edge computing, 5G and AI algorithms, these systems enable real-time video analysis, predictive maintenance and the seamless integration of converged networks.


Moreover, the global drive towards self-driving trains heightens the importance of onboard CCTV systems, which now need to handle high-resolution data, cyber security threats and complex data analysis. Here, tailored solutions encompassing scalable infrastructure, strategic camera deployment and advanced cybersecurity are paving the way for smarter, more secure and connected rail ecosystems.

How is onboard CCTV transforming rail operations?

Autonomous trains, capable of ‘seeing’, ‘thinking’, and ‘acting’ on their own, are driving the demand for intelligent CCTV systems. Modern onboard CCTV systems go beyond simple surveillance; these systems integrate advanced computing capabilities into the train’s operations. Many applications often use IP cameras with edge computing and central platforms to distribute core functions, enabling efficient data processing near the source. These systems use local, real-time video stream analysis and distributed processing for uninterrupted performance, even in remote or high-speed scenarios. Meanwhile, seamless train-to-ground communication, enabled by these intelligent platforms, is raising the bar for safety, operational efficiency and system integration within connected rail ecosystems. This transformation is reshaping the role of onboard CCTV systems in several key aspects:

• Real-time video and immediate response: Real-time video streams enable critical features like train-to-ground transmission, video on demand, alarm notifications and pre-recording, facilitating timely decision making during operations.

• Enhancing surveillance with intelligent video analytics (IVA) and AI: AI-powered video analytics in onboard CCTV systems allow for image analysis, data mining and predictive maintenance, thus boosting operational reliability and efficiency. For example, high-resolution cameras with edge-AI analytics can independently detect abnormal passenger behaviour or track obstructions, minimising reliance on centralised processing.

• Post-incident investigations: Onboard CCTV systems facilitate video storage backup and offloading, enabling operators to review recorded footage during post-incident investigations.

Pilot programs for AI-driven intelligent surveillance systems are underway in multiple countries, for example Australia and the UK. This means the rail industry is undergoing a substantial transition to smarter, interconnected surveillance technologies. Even so, we still face challenges that must be tackled before full implementation.

Industry challenges

Some of these challenges are:

• Complexities of video analytics: AI-driven video analytics in rail applications present significant challenges because of the dynamic and varied nature of video content. Interior cameras have difficulty in identifying significant events from irrelevant ones within crowded passenger spaces. In exterior cameras, algorithms processing rapid changes and minimising motion blur are needed to capture fast-moving scenery above 150 km/h. Compared to general CCTV, the complex video scenarios in rail onboard CCTV systems make implementing AI video analytics more difficult.

• High bandwidth and storage demands: Increased rail ridership and safety concerns have led to a substantially higher demand for better images and more comprehensive camera coverage. Advancements in video resolution technology have revolutionised surveillance, progressing from 720p to 1080p, and now reaching the remarkable clarity of 4K, enabling high-definition monitoring with fewer blind spots and greater detail.

However, this leap in visual clarity comes with trade-offs. The sheer scale of data from high-resolution video presents considerable operational challenges. For example, 4K resolution generates roughly four times the data of 1080p, resulting in significantly larger video streams that strain bandwidth and storage resources considerably. Existing network and storage solutions face mounting challenges in managing these demands effectively.

• Network convergence and security: Following the adoption of IEC 61375, rail systems now commonly use a converged network for the train control and management system (TCSM), and the onboard multimedia and telematic subsystem (OMTS). This integration means CCTV systems share Ethernet backbones with other onboard systems, raising the stakes for cyber security and bandwidth management.

Tailored solutions for rail surveillance challenges

A holistic approach can reinforce the integrity and reliability of onboard systems, safeguarding both the physical and digital assets of rail networks.

• Strategic camera deployment: Expanding AIoT applications and diverse surveillance needs are driving the demand for increased camera deployment on trains. Furthermore, a variety of cameras are required for different installation settings These include day/night cameras with built-in IR illuminators for driver cabs; high-speed cameras for clear imagery in fast-moving conditions; and rugged outdoor cameras that can withstand extreme environments.

• The adoption of high-resolution videos: Video surveillance aims to capture sharp images across wide ranges and long distances. Thanks to fast-growing lens and image sensor technologies, increasingly higher resolution videos are available, regardless of hardware or software capabilities. Onboard CCTV systems are expected to standardise higher resolution for its enhanced detail. For example, 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution has become mainstream in monitors and video displays.

• Scalable bandwidth and storage solutions: The trend toward higher image resolution in onboard CCTV cameras is supported by the increasing availability of Gigabit network systems, switches with advanced bandwidth management capabilities, and large storage capacities (e.g.,10 TB HDD or cloud storage).

High-resolution video consumes significantly more bandwidth and storage than lower resolution formats. Affordable Gigabit networks, combined with switches that provide robust traffic prioritisation to ensure smooth video data transmission, make high-resolution video surveillance systems possible. The bandwidth demands of high-definition CCTV cameras are now manageable thanks to these advancements, ensuring reliable network performance.

• Comprehensive cybersecurity solutions: By integrating CCTV systems into converged networks, rail operators are prioritising cyber security measures that align with IEC 61375 standards. The adoption of IEC 62443, with its thorough guidelines for securing industrial automation and control systems, is increasingly complementing these measures. Switches and routers are essential to this architecture, forming the backbone for handling high bandwidth needs and enabling smooth communication between CCTV cameras and other key onboard systems.

Integrating advanced cyber security features such as device authentication, access control and real-time traffic monitoring into switches directly allows operators to create more resilient network infrastructures. Adopting strategies like zero-trust architecture and AI-based intrusion detection further protect the entire system against evolving cyber threats.

Conclusion

The target for most vehicle suppliers in today’s automotive technology is the development of fully self-driving, Level 5 vehicles. Real-time images from vehicle cameras are crucial inputs to AI video analytics systems, powering immediate driving instructions and decisions. As this technology develops, we can expect a rise in demand for more cameras, high-resolution videos, and more robust network solutions.

Integrating advanced CCTV systems is more than a technological upgrade, it is a foundational shift toward a connected, intelligent rail ecosystem. Collaboration among rail equipment suppliers, system integrators, operators and regulators will be crucial to realise the vision of an intelligent rail ecosystem. With over 15 years of experience in the rail digital market, Moxa is developing 4K onboard CCTV cameras and AI-powered video analytics solutions to improve rail surveillance.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 781 0777
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rjconnect.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RJ Connect


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

The future of industrial automation: fieldbus and industrial networking
LAPP Southern Africa Editor's Choice
As a global leader in integrated solutions in the field of cable and connection technology, LAPP recognises that fieldbus and industrial networking technologies are pivotal in shaping the future of manufacturing and production processes.

Read more...
Loop signature 27: SWAG tuning of simple integrating processes.
Editor's Choice
The chief control engineer of one of the largest petrochemical refineries in South Africa once sent me an email after a course at his plant. He wrote that he had found the section on SWAG tuning of simple integrating processes one of the most informative of the whole course.

Read more...
Harnessing industrial AI agents for reliable automation
Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
The excitement around generative AI (GenAI) has been undeniable, promising wide-ranging changes across industries. However, for those of us in the world of industrial control and automation, the realities of implementing these powerful technologies are a little more nuanced.

Read more...
Futureproof your industrial network security with OT-centric cyber security
RJ Connect Editor's Choice
To achieve digital transformation, industrial operators must first address the daunting task of merging their information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) infrastructure. In this article, we focus on the importance of strong OT network security and provide some tips on how to strengthen cybersecurity for industrial operations.

Read more...
The symbiotic relationship between OEMs and SIs
Schneider Electric South Africa Editor's Choice System Integration & Control Systems Design
While businesses tend to turn directly to original equipment manufacturers OEMs or vendors when embarking on IT projects, the role of the SI as a key facilitator and partner cannot be overstated.

Read more...
Case History 196: Unstable condensate level control.
Michael Brown Control Engineering Editor's Choice Level Measurement & Control
The operators in a petrochemical refinery were having great trouble in trying to stabilise the condensate level in a vessel, and this was adversely affecting other loops downstream. Several unsuccessful attempts had been made to retune the controller.

Read more...
Big themes for 2025
Editor's Choice News
2024 was a year of unprecedented innovation and global upheaval. As we look ahead, Amy Webb, CEO of the Future Today Institute asks which technologies will reshape our world in 2025?

Read more...
Loop signature: Tuning part 4 processes
Michael Brown Control Engineering Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The purpose of this particular article is to try and give those unfortunate enough to have to use SWAG (scientific wild ass guess) tuning a bit of an idea of how to go about it, and even more importantly some understanding of a couple of basic principles.

Read more...
EtherCAT and PC-based control elevate next-generation laser cutting machine
Beckhoff Automation Editor's Choice
Cincinnati Incorporated has been building sheet metal processing equipment for 125 years. Since the switch to PC-based control, the only limits to development have been physical.

Read more...
Ensure seamless integration and reliable performance with CANbus solutions
RJ Connect Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Modern industrial applications require robust and effective communication. The CANbus product range guarantees smooth integration and data transfers throughout systems.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved