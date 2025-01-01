Proportional cartridge valve series is the fastest in its class

Parker Hannifin, the global leader in motion and control technologies, is introducing the enhanced version of the proportional cartridge throttle valve series, TFP, along with its DFplus generation IV pilot valve. The new pilot valve further reduces the step response times by up to 30%, making the TFP the fastest valve in its class. Together with the innovative design of the sleeve and spool that allows for previously unattainable volume flow and pressure drop values, the TFP series enables shorter cycle times, more stable processes and minimised scrap rates.

The new dual-core processor in the DFplus generation IV pilot valves allows for maximum performance during operation while simultaneously communicating with the PLC. The retention of the analogue command signal combined with the valve’s standard IO-Link connection for communication is unique. This advancement allows for a further shortening of the acceleration phase of the shot cylinder in a die casting machine, enabling the production of structured and large-area die cast parts with high and repeatable quality.

An integrated near-field communication (NFC) chip allows users to obtain all status information in the field or service situations with a mobile device like a mobile phone or a tablet, even when the valve is not actively powered. The free Parker Device Connect app enables communication between the valve and the mobile device. Additionally, a 360° LED at the top of the electronics box ensures that the basic status data is immediately visible in the application by different colours or flashing frequencies.

Launched in 2021, the main stage of the TFP series remains unchanged. The valve is characterised by a pressure-compensated sleeve with an enlarged seat diameter and oriented windows, which almost completely uses the DIN cavity. Along with a maximum pressure of 420 bar, this results in exceptionally high flow values of up to 25 000 l/min, depending on the nominal size.

Thanks to the modern controller structure, the new pilot valve makes it possible to shorten the step responses by up to 30% while maintaining precise opening and closing behaviour. This achieves larger volume flows in a shorter time, which increases performance in demanding applications such as die-cast machines and presses.

With the new DFplus generation IV pilot valve, Parker’s TFP cartridge valve series is the fastest in its class. These improved properties further extend the range of applications for the valves. Nevertheless, the valves are also suitable as a 1:1 replacement for TFP valves with DFplus generation III valves.

For more information contact Parker Hannifin SA, +27 11 961 0700, [email protected], www.parker.com/za





