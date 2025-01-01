Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors



Print this page printer friendly version

Building the control panels of the future

March 2025 Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors

The industrial automation world is built on robust and efficient control panels. These control panels are designed precisely and assembled, managing machines, processes and equipment across different industries. The panel building process should not be underestimated as it is a complex and time-consuming task. Omron assists panel builders in navigating complex challenges that could impact project efficiency and profitability. Here’s how:

One of the biggest challenges panel builders face is finding the balance between cost, efficiency, safety and turnaround time. End users can face severe budget constraints when upgrading equipment and processes and require panel builders to find cost-effective, quality components to streamline the building process. Omron’s Value Design concept and component offering effortlessly increase the value to all stakeholders. Further value is added by using push-in terminal blocks, saving time and simplifying the process.

Omron’s push-in terminal blocks are a type of electrical connector designed for control panels that simplifies and speeds up the wiring process for builders. Key features include effortless and reliable connection, a compact design, faster wiring speeds, and reduced wiring workload − one of the most time-consuming tasks when building control panels.

Omron offers two primary push-in terminal block technologies, namely Standard Push-In and Push-In Plus. The standard Push-In offers a simpler design with a proven track record of reliable connections. The Push-In Plus technology focuses on reducing the insertion force needed to push wires into the terminal, making the wiring process easier and less strenuous on the builder’s hands. Overall, Omron’s push-in terminal blocks address the challenge of saving time and resources during control panel assembly by offering a faster, more user-friendly wiring solution.

The push-in functionality eliminates the need for multiple tightening steps associated with screw terminals. This translates to faster wiring completion and less labour required. Omron’s innovative design incorporates a spring mechanism that securely holds wires in place, ensuring strong and reliable connections that resist vibrations and movement. This eliminates the need for retightening, reducing maintenance requirements. Some Omron push-in terminal blocks are available in slim profiles, which is beneficial for control panels with limited space. This allows for denser packing of components within the panel.Omron offers the concept of streamlined design with uniform mounting heights and depths across all components. This, in turn, leads to compact panels, reducing dead space and further enhancing the design by improving airflow. These seemingly small details translate to significant time and cost savings, both in the design and assembly process.

Omron components are equipped with unified I/O terminal positions, allowing for faster and more accurate wiring that contributes to quicker delivery times. The CE, UL, and CSA certifications simplify international export, ensuring global compliance and eliminating unnecessary hurdles.

Omron’s commitment extends beyond efficiency and safety to embrace the pressing global challenge of climate change by minimising its environmental impact by reducing overall material usage and promoting energy-efficient components. This dedication to sustainability resonates with the broader goal of minimising the automation industry’s footprint on the planet.

Omron offers dedicated support, training and comprehensive documentation to empower engineers and integrators throughout the panel building journey. From initial design to ongoing maintenance, their expertise ensures optimal utilisation of their Value Design principles, maximising the benefits for all stakeholders.

You are not just building control panels; you’re building smarter, safer and more sustainable automation solutions for a brighter future.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 579 2600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.industrial.omron.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Omron Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Taking the pain out of panel building
Omron Electronics Electrical Power & Protection
Panel building stands as a cornerstone of industrial automation, shaping the efficiency and reliability of automated systems across different and diverse industries, from manufacturing to infrastructure. Omron leverages over 80 years of experience to furnish OEMs and builders with cutting-edge control panel solutions.

Read more...
Online drive cable finder
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Motion plastics specialist, igus has released the latest version of its readycable finder, an online tool that makes it easier to select suitable drive cables.

Read more...
Top five manufacturing automation trends for 2025
Omron Electronics IT in Manufacturing
As we step into 2025, the world of industrial automation is approaching a new chapter. According to OMRON’s SINIC Theory, which ties technological advances to societal change, we’re now moving from the Optimisation Society to the Autonomous Society.

Read more...
Vertical labelling of test tubes in clinical laboratories
Omron Electronics Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Werfen has implemented a new automated machine for the supply of reagents to drug toxicology laboratories, built by MACCO in collaboration with OMRON and Marini Pandolfi. It uses OMRON SCARA robots and advanced vision systems to ensure reagent quality through vertical handling and labelling process of test tubes.

Read more...
Cables and wires for food and beverage
LAPP Southern Africa Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The strict hygiene regulations for handling foodstuffs stipulate particularly complex requirements for electrical components. The cables and accessories used must withstand a wide range of chemical, thermal and mechanical loads, and also function perfectly at all times in refrigerated and damp rooms.

Read more...
Redefining mobility for fibre cabling
Legrand Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
As data volumes rapidly increase globally, specialists need to take an urgent look at IT and network infrastructure, with a particular focus on vital equipment like servers, racks and fibre cabling. The Legrand team believes that advanced fibre cabling solutions, which have been developed to simplify deployment, lower costs, improve performance and enable greater densities, will efficiently meet future capacity demands.

Read more...
High-speed data transmission
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Data protocols are constantly evolving to enable interoperability and reliable transfer of increasing amounts of data at the highest speeds between more and more connected devices. To address this technological challenge, Fischer Connectors is expanding its platform capabilities to meet the most demanding connectivity requirements for high-speed data transfer.

Read more...
Robust Ethernet cordset cables
Turck Banner Southern Africa Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Turck Banner offers a product range comprising a wealth of different connectors and cables, including over 115 000 connection technology solutions with differing degrees of complexity.

Read more...
Automation tips for eco-friendly plastic packaging
Omron Electronics IT in Manufacturing
The urgent need to reduce plastic packaging to alleviate environmental strain is widely recognised. However, the benefits of plastics should not be completely overlooked. To address this, efficient and resource-saving usage is essential.

Read more...
What you need to know when you start using hydrogen as your fuel source
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
OEMs are taking a more serious look at hydrogen options. Although much of the market is still focused on the potential of battery-powered vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles offer a viable supplement that is better suited for longer ranges and faster refuelling.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved