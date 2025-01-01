Building the control panels of the future

March 2025 Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors

The industrial automation world is built on robust and efficient control panels. These control panels are designed precisely and assembled, managing machines, processes and equipment across different industries. The panel building process should not be underestimated as it is a complex and time-consuming task. Omron assists panel builders in navigating complex challenges that could impact project efficiency and profitability. Here’s how:

One of the biggest challenges panel builders face is finding the balance between cost, efficiency, safety and turnaround time. End users can face severe budget constraints when upgrading equipment and processes and require panel builders to find cost-effective, quality components to streamline the building process. Omron’s Value Design concept and component offering effortlessly increase the value to all stakeholders. Further value is added by using push-in terminal blocks, saving time and simplifying the process.

Omron’s push-in terminal blocks are a type of electrical connector designed for control panels that simplifies and speeds up the wiring process for builders. Key features include effortless and reliable connection, a compact design, faster wiring speeds, and reduced wiring workload − one of the most time-consuming tasks when building control panels.

Omron offers two primary push-in terminal block technologies, namely Standard Push-In and Push-In Plus. The standard Push-In offers a simpler design with a proven track record of reliable connections. The Push-In Plus technology focuses on reducing the insertion force needed to push wires into the terminal, making the wiring process easier and less strenuous on the builder’s hands. Overall, Omron’s push-in terminal blocks address the challenge of saving time and resources during control panel assembly by offering a faster, more user-friendly wiring solution.

The push-in functionality eliminates the need for multiple tightening steps associated with screw terminals. This translates to faster wiring completion and less labour required. Omron’s innovative design incorporates a spring mechanism that securely holds wires in place, ensuring strong and reliable connections that resist vibrations and movement. This eliminates the need for retightening, reducing maintenance requirements. Some Omron push-in terminal blocks are available in slim profiles, which is beneficial for control panels with limited space. This allows for denser packing of components within the panel.Omron offers the concept of streamlined design with uniform mounting heights and depths across all components. This, in turn, leads to compact panels, reducing dead space and further enhancing the design by improving airflow. These seemingly small details translate to significant time and cost savings, both in the design and assembly process.

Omron components are equipped with unified I/O terminal positions, allowing for faster and more accurate wiring that contributes to quicker delivery times. The CE, UL, and CSA certifications simplify international export, ensuring global compliance and eliminating unnecessary hurdles.

Omron’s commitment extends beyond efficiency and safety to embrace the pressing global challenge of climate change by minimising its environmental impact by reducing overall material usage and promoting energy-efficient components. This dedication to sustainability resonates with the broader goal of minimising the automation industry’s footprint on the planet.

Omron offers dedicated support, training and comprehensive documentation to empower engineers and integrators throughout the panel building journey. From initial design to ongoing maintenance, their expertise ensures optimal utilisation of their Value Design principles, maximising the benefits for all stakeholders.

You are not just building control panels; you’re building smarter, safer and more sustainable automation solutions for a brighter future.

