Turbomachinery controls: the call of duty

February 2025 Motion Control & Drives

There’s a lot to be said about the unsung heroes of this world; those men, women and machines that deliver such important functions, often overlooked and recognised. One such machine is turbomachinery, and while the name does sound quite obvious to the layman, its rich history and daily functions are not.

Turbomachinery today refers to machines that transfer energy between a rotor and a fluid, including both gases and liquids. It includes devices like turbines, compressors and pumps. Turbomachinery also plays a crucial role in power generation, aviation and many industrial processes.

What’s fascinating is that turbomachinery’s history spans centuries. In fact, the earliest forms of turbomachinery can be traced back to water wheels, which appeared the around the first century BC in the Mediterranean region. Fast forward to the 1930s where the first gas powered turbines lit streetlights, later finding applications in aviation and power generation. Now, almost a century later, turbomachinery can be found in most industrial settings. And at the heart of it all are advanced control systems which not only enhance current turbomachinery operations, but take it to a whole new level.



Kobus Vermeulen, direct sales executive, Process Automation at Schneider Electric.

Turbomachinery faces modern challenges

Turbomachinery’s role is vital, we’ve established as much, which means continuous operations are a non-negotiable. However, a number of factors add layers of complexity to today’s turbomachinery’ operations:

• Efficiency optimisation: Rising energy costs and pressure to minimise carbon footprints make it imperative to optimise machinery performance and reduce waste.

• Regulatory compliance: Most industries have to meet stringent emissions and environmental standards which require precise machinery controls to achieve compliance without sacrificing efficiency.

• Industry 4.0 integration: The shift toward smart manufacturing demands control systems that integrate seamlessly with IoT devices and data analytics platforms, enabling real-time decision making and enhanced connectivity.

• Dynamic operating conditions: Fluctuating loads and diverse operational scenarios require adaptive systems capable of maintaining stable and efficient performance.

The control benefits are real.

Turbomachinery control solutions truly assist organisations by not only optimising performance, but also by reducing energy consumption- a universal operational benefit.

From an environmental perspective, modern turbomachinery control solutions play an essential role in emissions reduction and resource optimisation. These systems provide precise control over emissions and waste, helping organisations comply with strict environmental regulations. By improving machinery efficiency, turbomachinery control systems also reduce resource usage, again aligning with sustainability goals.

When arguing the case for automated robotic systems, safety is often cited a major benefit. The same can be said for turbomachinery control systems, which offer real-time monitoring and diagnostics, enhancing workplace safety.

Automated safety protocols also mitigate risks by reducing reliance on human intervention, thereby minimising the chance of errors and ensuring safe operations.

In action

At Schneider Electric our Turbomachinery Control (TMC) solutions are optimised for generators, compressors and drives. These solutions include anti-surge control, performance control, load sharing and decoupling control to optimise efficiency and stability.

A major advantage is that Schneider Electric’s TMC solutions offer mechanical retrofit capabilities, which means that organisations can upgrade aging control systems, thus improving machine performance and extending the lifecycle of turbomachinery.

Our TMC solutions also incorporate advanced algorithms with process automation strategies to protect compressors from surging, ensuring smooth operation.

And lastly, Schneider Electric TMC solutions offer safety and reliability features which are designed to reduce the risk of catastrophic failures and process disruptions, enhancing overall plant safety and productivity.

