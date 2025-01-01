Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Turbomachinery controls: the call of duty

February 2025 Motion Control & Drives

By Kobus Vermeulen, direct sales executive, Process Automation at Schneider Electric.

There’s a lot to be said about the unsung heroes of this world; those men, women and machines that deliver such important functions, often overlooked and recognised. One such machine is turbomachinery, and while the name does sound quite obvious to the layman, its rich history and daily functions are not.

Turbomachinery today refers to machines that transfer energy between a rotor and a fluid, including both gases and liquids. It includes devices like turbines, compressors and pumps. Turbomachinery also plays a crucial role in power generation, aviation and many industrial processes.

What’s fascinating is that turbomachinery’s history spans centuries. In fact, the earliest forms of turbomachinery can be traced back to water wheels, which appeared the around the first century BC in the Mediterranean region. Fast forward to the 1930s where the first gas powered turbines lit streetlights, later finding applications in aviation and power generation. Now, almost a century later, turbomachinery can be found in most industrial settings. And at the heart of it all are advanced control systems which not only enhance current turbomachinery operations, but take it to a whole new level.


Kobus Vermeulen, direct sales executive, Process Automation at Schneider Electric.

Turbomachinery faces modern challenges

Turbomachinery’s role is vital, we’ve established as much, which means continuous operations are a non-negotiable. However, a number of factors add layers of complexity to today’s turbomachinery’ operations:

• Efficiency optimisation: Rising energy costs and pressure to minimise carbon footprints make it imperative to optimise machinery performance and reduce waste.

• Regulatory compliance: Most industries have to meet stringent emissions and environmental standards which require precise machinery controls to achieve compliance without sacrificing efficiency.

• Industry 4.0 integration: The shift toward smart manufacturing demands control systems that integrate seamlessly with IoT devices and data analytics platforms, enabling real-time decision making and enhanced connectivity.

• Dynamic operating conditions: Fluctuating loads and diverse operational scenarios require adaptive systems capable of maintaining stable and efficient performance.

The control benefits are real.

Turbomachinery control solutions truly assist organisations by not only optimising performance, but also by reducing energy consumption- a universal operational benefit.

From an environmental perspective, modern turbomachinery control solutions play an essential role in emissions reduction and resource optimisation. These systems provide precise control over emissions and waste, helping organisations comply with strict environmental regulations. By improving machinery efficiency, turbomachinery control systems also reduce resource usage, again aligning with sustainability goals.

When arguing the case for automated robotic systems, safety is often cited a major benefit. The same can be said for turbomachinery control systems, which offer real-time monitoring and diagnostics, enhancing workplace safety.

Automated safety protocols also mitigate risks by reducing reliance on human intervention, thereby minimising the chance of errors and ensuring safe operations.

In action

At Schneider Electric our Turbomachinery Control (TMC) solutions are optimised for generators, compressors and drives. These solutions include anti-surge control, performance control, load sharing and decoupling control to optimise efficiency and stability.

A major advantage is that Schneider Electric’s TMC solutions offer mechanical retrofit capabilities, which means that organisations can upgrade aging control systems, thus improving machine performance and extending the lifecycle of turbomachinery.

Our TMC solutions also incorporate advanced algorithms with process automation strategies to protect compressors from surging, ensuring smooth operation.

And lastly, Schneider Electric TMC solutions offer safety and reliability features which are designed to reduce the risk of catastrophic failures and process disruptions, enhancing overall plant safety and productivity.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

More movement in the market
Motion Control & Drives
Aerotech aims to revolutionise the market for precision motion and machine controls with an intuitive control platform.

Read more...
Schneider Electric again named World’s Most Sustainable Corporation
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric has been named the World’s Most Sustainable Corporation 2025 by Corporate Knights, and is the only company to rank first in the Global 100 twice.

Read more...
Proactive maintenance for long-term sustainability
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
: Businesses should prioritise long-term sustainability by implementing proactive maintenance strategies, acknowledging the strategic value of investing in maintenance and after-sales support

Read more...
Tapered roller bearings for wind turbines
Motion Control & Drives
A leading European manufacturer of wind turbines will use NSK’s tapered roller bearings with high load capacity in the gearboxes of its 15 MW class offshore wind turbines. The decision to specify the next-generation NSK roller bearings hinged on several key factors.

Read more...
Efficient maintenance counts
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s total plant management solutions encompass a technical advisory service for maintenance programmes that includes correct chain and sprocket selection, which is a critical factor in any power transmission system.

Read more...
Three financing trends driving clean energy in the Global South
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
The Global South is at a critical juncture in its energy transition, grappling with challenges that demand immediate action. To finance its energy targets, the World Economic Forum’s Network to Mobilise Clean Energy Investment in emerging markets and developing economies has developed a playbook of over 100 financing mechanisms and de-risking tools that have successfully helped narrow the clean energy financing gap in emerging and developing economies.

Read more...
Shifting from CapEx to OpEx in utility networks
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Modernising power networks through digitisation and innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning is essential for utilities and municipalities to improve efficiency and manage the growing complexities of energy distribution

Read more...
Automating drive systems for efficiency and reliability
SEW-EURODRIVE Motion Control & Drives
Already in use by leading global manufacturers in South Africa, SEW-EURODRIVE’s innovative MOVI-C modular automation system will bring a new level of flexibility, integration and efficiency to a wide range of sectors.

Read more...
Monitoring vibration allows for equipment longevity
Iritron Motion Control & Drives
Unscheduled downtime and maintenance on machines is often a source of frustration for many companies active in industrial manufacturing as it results in loss of process and productivity, which in turn equates to loss of revenue.

Read more...
Microgrids in buildings pioneer the future of energy management
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Microgrids are emerging as a game-changing concept, particularly within commercial and industrial buildings, in a world that continues to shift towards more sustainable practices. By offering a decentralised approach to energy, microgrids allow buildings to generate, manage and utilise their electricity more efficiently.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved