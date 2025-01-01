UV water treatment system
February 2025
bestUV is an innovative manufacturer of professional ultraviolet (UV) water treatment systems for the industrial sector. UV light is used in various industries at several points in the water treatment process to protect materials, pipelines and products from microorganisms, residual disinfectants and organics present in the water. bestUV offers specially designed systems to meet unique application requirements, including necessary material certifications, FDA-approved components, and customised UV measurement devices, as well as various hygienic tri-clamp connections such as DIN, ISO, or SMS used on-site.
These specific requirements cover:
• The construction and weld quality of the UV reactor.
• The design of the UV measurement device.
• The materials and roughness of the UV reactor and its internals.
• The types of inlet and outlet connections.
• The materials used for O-rings.
The chosen UV reactor and its components can withstand high CIP temperatures, CIP chemicals, and any residuals that might be present. Typical applications of UV light include:
• Disinfection (removal of microorganisms).
• De-ozonation (breakdown of ozone).
• De-chlorination (removal of free chlorine).
• TOC reduction (decomposition of small organic matter).
Some of the advantages of the bestUV water treatment system are:
• A compact footprint that reduces installation costs.
• An in-line design that works perfectly for retrofitting and fitting into tight spaces.
• Easy serviceability for UV lamps and quartz sleeves.
• Low head loss, as the in-line design eliminates the need for additional pumping capacity.
For more information contact Instek Control, +27 12 998 6326, [email protected], www.instek.co.za
