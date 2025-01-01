Editor's Choice
Top five manufacturing automation trends for 2025

February 2025 IT in Manufacturing

As we step into 2025, the world of industrial automation is approaching a new chapter. According to OMRON’s SINIC Theory, which ties technological advances to societal change, we’re now moving from the ‘Optimisation Society’ to the ‘Autonomous Society.’ The theory predicts future societal and technological developments to guide innovation. In the Optimisation phase, the focus has been on refining processes, boosting efficiency and using technology to improve operations. But the Autonomous Society is a whole new era, one where systems don’t just run efficiently, they become self-regulating, self-learning and capable of independent decision making. Below, we explore five key trends that OMRON believes will shape the future of industrial automation in the coming years.

Trend #1: Smarter maintenance and data-driven automation

One of the most transformative trends for the industry is smart or predictive maintenance, enabled by data-driven automation. This shift allows for proactive responses to equipment wear and tear, reducing downtime and enhancing overall operational efficiency.

Data-driven automation is not only about identifying when something will go wrong but also using that data to optimise production processes. It brings together advanced sensors, control technologies and data analytics to enable systems that can learn from their environment, making adjustments to improve efficiency and productivity autonomously. This technology is a cornerstone of the shift to autonomous production, where real-time data from sensors and machines drives decision making.

Trend #2: Adaptive systems for smart manufacturing

As manufacturing environments become more complex and diversified, smart manufacturing environments demand adaptive control systems that can respond dynamically to changing conditions. OMRON has already developed AI-driven control systems that integrate real-time data to adjust machine parameters on the fly, improving production quality and consistency.

In sectors such as semiconductor manufacturing where precision is critical, OMRON’s high-resolution inspection systems such as the VT-X950 with advanced X-ray and CT scanning, can detect defects at micro level in real time. This enables manufacturers to correct errors immediately, significantly improving yield and reducing waste. These adaptive systems represent the future of quality control in manufacturing, where machines continuously monitor and adjust themselves for optimal performance.

Trend #3: Co-creation as a driver of innovation

Co-creation with partners, customers and academic institutions is a key driver of innovation in industrial automation. This approach cultivates innovation within the company’s own ecosystem and also pools insights and capabilities from external partners. Collaboration with external partners and other business units allows for the creation of services that enhance both our products and broader societal solutions. This is not limited to typical business collaborations, OMRON’s reach extends to efforts like the ‘Health & Productivity Management Alliance’, where companies come together to address significant healthcare challenges and create data-driven solutions.

Co-creation drives faster technological development and ensures that the solutions developed are closely aligned with the needs of the market and society. For example, next-generation technologies accelerate material innovation by predicting the properties of new materials based on their molecular structure. Through collaboration with research institutions and universities, OMRON is creating new opportunities for innovation that would be impossible within the confines of a single organisation.

Trend #4: Energy efficiency through smarter product and component design

Industries are facing increasing pressure to reduce their environmental footprint. Traditional silicon-based power devices have long dominated industrial systems, but they come with limitations in efficiency and size. OMRON’s investment in gallium nitride (GaN) technology addresses these challenges by delivering high-performance power conversion with minimal energy loss. GaN devices allow for greater power handling capabilities within a much smaller footprint, resulting in miniaturised components that require less energy to operate while also cutting down on heat generation. This is especially valuable for industries like automotive manufacturing, where lighter, more energy-efficient components are essential for the production of electric vehicles.

Trend #5: Ethical AI and transparent decision making

As AI becomes more embedded in industrial systems, ethical considerations are gaining importance. In manufacturing, this means creating systems where AI-driven decisions can be audited and understood, ensuring that companies maintain control over their operations while benefiting from the efficiencies that AI brings. Ethical AI is expected to play an increasingly important role as factories become more autonomous. Ensuring transparency in AI decision making will be critical to maintaining trust between companies, employees and stakeholders.

As we move further into the autonomous society the way we approach industrial automation is fundamentally evolving. Predictive maintenance, adaptive control and co-creation are realities reshaping manufacturing today. With every innovation we’re not just improving processes, we’re enabling systems to think, learn and act on their own. Together, we can build smarter, more resilient manufacturing systems for a complex, ever-changing world.


