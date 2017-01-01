Ensuring metrology compliance in oil and gas

To aid compliance verification in oil and gas, remote monitoring specialist Omniflex has partnered with calibration experts Kalibra OGC Services to provide the Maxiflex flow computer systems, including pulse integrity modules used when calibrating master metering systems.

These systems were integrated into two test rigs- designed and manufactured in Durban- to be used at various facilities in Angola and Nigeria.

Kalibra OGC Services, accredited to ISO17025:2017 for the calibration of prover loops, designed the system to automate an already approved calibration rig used to calibrate prover loops using the Master Meter Method. Omniflex now offers the Maxiflex 4 Pulse Integrity (4PI) Module and Maxiflex Meter Prover Module, which significantly enhances calibration accuracy, repeatability and reliability. This ensures the calibration rig’s equipment sits within acceptable limits and maintains adherence to international quality standards.

The Maxiflex Meter method’s automated system removes the potential for human error by ensuring consistent and precise measurements while operating at a high flow rate, reducing the time required to calibrate prover loops and increasing efficiency.

The Meter Prover Module performs pulse interpolation for verifying the master meter according to the Manual of Petroleum Measurement Standards. It accepts four detector switch inputs from a prover loop and receives pulses from a flow meter, performing pulse interpolation calculations in real time.

The Maxiflex 4PI monitors can accept inputs from up to four oil and gas turbine flow meters to detect and correct errors, ensuring accurate totalisation and output. The prover loop is calibrated using the master meter method, which is integral to the calibration process, ensuring measurements are precise and reliable.

The calibration process adheres to requirements set out in ISO/IEC 17025:2017, OIML D36 and OIML R117, ensuring the process is rigorous, reliable and meets international standards for accuracy and reliability.

“We were impressed with the accuracy of the Maxiflex system during our in-house testing and verification of our portable test rigs,” said Warrick Riley, Kalibra technical director. “The Maxiflex system is suitable to ensure that the measurements recorded using the designed procedures are in accordance with the relevant guidelines and standards. This system also assists in meeting the required uncertainty of measurement (UOM), ensuring precision and reliability.”

“Our equipment can be used with different types of meter prover,” added Ian Loudon, international marketing and sales manager at Omniflex. “This can be volumetric, by using a tank of liquid, or by measuring weight. It depends on the technique the customer wants to use.”

By following these guidelines, Kalibra OGC Services guarantees that all measurements are accurate and compliant with regulatory requirements. Omniflex’s equipment complies with ISO 6551, ensuring accurate measurement of petroleum products during financial and regulatory processes.

