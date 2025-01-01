Hydroformed tube valve body

One of the most common necessities for manufacturing pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverages are diaphragm valves. What used to be a dull two-way race between forged and cast body variants is now being challenged by exciting, ground-breaking technology. The hydroformed, light-weight diaphragm tube valve body will change the way you think about plant design and operation as it helps you create more sustainable processes while meeting the industry’s demanding regulations; and during operation, it can increase the overall productivity of your plant.
Current challenges
Currently, traditional forged body diaphragm valves needlessly consume energy in SIP processes with loads of costly to raise clean steam. At the same time, they diminish manufacturing time while heating and cooling slowly in CIP/SIP cycles due to their excessive thermal mass. This is also valid for cast bodies, even though they have a lower thermal mass than forged, but are still heavier than the new tube valve body. Besides, cast bodies increase the product contamination risk due to possible casting impurities.
The way to more sustainable processes
Now you are able to regain your valuable manufacturing time due to shortened heatups and quicker cooldowns, as Bürkert’s unique tube valve body has a remarkably lighter thermal mass than forged and cast alternatives – up to 75% for a 5 cm valve. During laboratory testing, we found steam rate savings of up to 53,8% per valve (with a temperature delta of 100°K). Multiply this energy saving by the number of valves in your plant and then multiply again by the number of CIP/SIP cycles per year and expect the high quality you are used to.
The tube valve body is robust and rigid. Its wall thickness conforms to ASME-BPE 2014, while the hydroformed tube section and the flange are joined by laser welding. Hygienic safety is assured by EHEDG certified CIP processes and the fact that any media only touches the diaphragm and the pharma tube section. This is identical to the piping elements you are already using in your process. With this revolutionary body, you get access to the most hygienic connection available available in the form of tube-to-tube welding.
Higher plant productivity
The tube valve body is a ground-breaking technology for diaphragm valves users in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, food and beverage industries. You will be able to design lighter, more sustainable processes, including less steam for CIP/SIP. With these energy savings plus Bürkert’s green tube valve body production, you will reduce your overall carbon footprint. Moreover, when the process comes into operation, tube valve bodies can increase overall productivity of your plant by increasing the manufacturing time available to you.
Inspection system for leak detection in valves in hazardous areas Extech Safety Systems
Leaking valves in industrial plants not only lead to loss, safety risks and possible contamination and pollution, but also result in high economic costs. Therefore, valves in hazardous areas require regular proper inspection and preventive maintenance to ensure their functionality.
Control head for automation of hygienic process valves Burkert South Africa
Burkert’s Type 8681 control head is optimised for decentralised automation of hygienic process valves. Thanks to its universal adapter, it can be combined with all normal commercial butterfly valves, ball valves and single- and double-seated valves.
Global pumping giant ready to support hydrogen economy
With abundant sunshine and wind, southern Africa is perfectly positioned to become a global powerhouse in green hydrogen production. Two key projects are already in advanced stages of development in Namibia. KSB has identified the vast potential of these types of projects in southern Africa, and through its KSB Pumps and Valves subsidiaries in Namibia and South Africa is investing heavily in bringing the right skills to the region.
Compact valve position indicator Emerson Automation Solutions
Emerson’s new TopWorx DVR Switchbox is an entry-level addition to the DV Series of valve position indicators. It combines a durable resin enclosure, compact size, and a patented cam design that provides a reliable valve position feedback for water and wastewater systems, food and beverage production lines, and industrial utilities.
Precision, control and performance in regulators and control valves Valve & Automation
Cashco has long been a trusted name in industrial control solutions, offering a broad range of regulators and control valves designed to meet the rigorous demands of various industries. There are two key Cashco product lines, its regulators and the Ranger QCT control valve.
Advanced solutions for valves Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
BMG delivers state-of-the-art valve solutions to diverse industries across Africa, in collaboration with InterApp, a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality valves.
ENERGYValves expands operations
ENERGYValves is expanding its operations with a new facility in Cape Town. The new premises will significantly enhance the company’s capacity to serve the Cape Town market and surrounding areas.
High-flow solenoid valve Emerson Automation Solutions
Emerson has introduced the new ASCO Series 327C solenoid valve, which features a direct-acting, high-flow design that provides superior flow-to-power ratio. It permits high flows at minimum power levels, making it ideal for use in power plants, refineries, and chemical processing facilities.