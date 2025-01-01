Hydroformed tube valve body

One of the most common necessities for manufacturing pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverages are diaphragm valves. What used to be a dull two-way race between forged and cast body variants is now being challenged by exciting, ground-breaking technology. The hydroformed, light-weight diaphragm tube valve body will change the way you think about plant design and operation as it helps you create more sustainable processes while meeting the industry’s demanding regulations; and during operation, it can increase the overall productivity of your plant.

Current challenges

Currently, traditional forged body diaphragm valves needlessly consume energy in SIP processes with loads of costly to raise clean steam. At the same time, they diminish manufacturing time while heating and cooling slowly in CIP/SIP cycles due to their excessive thermal mass. This is also valid for cast bodies, even though they have a lower thermal mass than forged, but are still heavier than the new tube valve body. Besides, cast bodies increase the product contamination risk due to possible casting impurities.

The way to more sustainable processes

Now you are able to regain your valuable manufacturing time due to shortened heatups and quicker cooldowns, as Bürkert’s unique tube valve body has a remarkably lighter thermal mass than forged and cast alternatives – up to 75% for a 5 cm valve. During laboratory testing, we found steam rate savings of up to 53,8% per valve (with a temperature delta of 100°K). Multiply this energy saving by the number of valves in your plant and then multiply again by the number of CIP/SIP cycles per year and expect the high quality you are used to.

The tube valve body is robust and rigid. Its wall thickness conforms to ASME-BPE 2014, while the hydroformed tube section and the flange are joined by laser welding. Hygienic safety is assured by EHEDG certified CIP processes and the fact that any media only touches the diaphragm and the pharma tube section. This is identical to the piping elements you are already using in your process. With this revolutionary body, you get access to the most hygienic connection available available in the form of tube-to-tube welding.

Higher plant productivity

The tube valve body is a ground-breaking technology for diaphragm valves users in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, food and beverage industries. You will be able to design lighter, more sustainable processes, including less steam for CIP/SIP. With these energy savings plus Bürkert’s green tube valve body production, you will reduce your overall carbon footprint. Moreover, when the process comes into operation, tube valve bodies can increase overall productivity of your plant by increasing the manufacturing time available to you.

