Control head for automation of hygienic process valves

Burkert’s Type 8681 control head is optimised for decentralised automation of hygienic process valves. Thanks to its universal adapter, it can be combined with all normal commercial butterfly valves, ball valves and single- and double-seated valves. With a decentralised automation concept, the control head takes over all pneumatic actuation, feedback and diagnostic functions, including Fieldbus communication.
The housing is easy to clean and features proven IP protection and chemically resistant materials for use in hygienic processing in food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. Depending on the process valve type, up to three pneumatic actuator chambers can be controlled independently from each other. The switching speeds of both movement directions can be set separately. A built-in check valve prevents incorrect switching of process valve actuator chambers which could result from backpressure.
The process valve switching positions are detected by an inductive, analogue position sensor and reported to the PLC system. Up to three switching points can be adjusted automatically by a Teach-In function. Additionally, a fourth switching position can be read in and fed back via an external inductive proximity switch. The coloured status display signals the particular process valve switching position or indicates a diagnostic function such as maintenance required status or fault conditions.
The pilot valves are equipped with a manual override. If the device housing is closed, the patented magnetically encoded manual override tool can be used to open the process valve from the exterior. Bus communication is available with AS-interface, IO-Link or büS/CANopen.
Maintenance function process valve
A maintenance demand programmed via limit value for switching cycles and operating hours is shown via the blinking status indication. Thanks to the patented magnetically encoded manual override tool, the actuator can be used to open the process valve from the exterior. IP protection is guaranteed every time.
Decentralised automation completed
The universally adaptable Control Head 8681 completes the ELEMENT valve product range with an integrated automation function for the control of auxiliary circuits like steam, pressurised air or cleaning agents. With this, the advantages of decentralised automation as an alternative to cabinet solutions and can be used for all armatures.
In process monitoring there is minimal installation effort for electrical wiring and pneumatic tubing when using the AS-interface. Other benefits include flexibility during planning, clear plant parts for optimal plant hygiene, energy saving as a result of minimal compressed air consumption, and short switching times.
Easy parametrisation via PC-interface
Parametrisation and configuration of the Control Head are done via a USB interface. Device remote control, teach-in and activation of the autotune function are possible. Furthermore, diagnostic functions are read and edited, or device data and bus specific parameters are shown.
