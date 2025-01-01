Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Monitoring vibration allows for equipment longevity

February 2025 Motion Control & Drives

By Neels van der Walt, head of Department Sales and Business Development, Iritron.

Unscheduled downtime and maintenance on machines is often a source of frustration for many companies active in industrial manufacturing as it results in loss of process and productivity, which in turn equates to loss of revenue.


Neels van der Walt, head of Department Sales and Business Development, Iritron.

While most machinery vibrates, the presence of excess vibration in equipment can lead to these machines malfunctioning or failing, as vibration can cause premature wear of components, shortening the lifespan of equipment and resulting in safety issues. An imbalance or misalignment of machinery may also cause components to crack or break.

An online vibration monitoring system is one of the most effective ways to maintain machine health, predict potential issues and give early warnings of machine failure, translating into numerous operational advantages. By continuously assessing the health of machinery, organisations can implement online condition monitoring maintenance strategies, therefore reducing downtime and extending equipment life.

Advancing with smart online IO-Link vibration monitoring sensors

Using smart vibration monitoring sensors, companies can leverage time domain vibration monitoring to measure and monitor parameters, such as vibration velocity and acceleration, to provide an overview of overall machine health.

These smart sensors can be used to measure and trend vibration against the ISO 10816 standards, which provide vibration guidelines for vibration velocity in mm/s for different classes of industrial machines. Vibration in the time domain represents the overall vibration of the machine and what operators feel when they put their hands on a machine. It is the combination of all components of vibration.

Smart IO-Link vibration sensors are available that offer multiple measurements, including vibration velocity, acceleration, crest factor and temperature, all within a single device. These metrics are measured to provide insights into machine performance, while the sensors are adept at identifying faults like misalignment, unbalance, looseness, bearing failure, cavitation and gear damage.

Measurements of vibration in the time domain that monitor both low- and high-frequency vibration are essential for this type of vibration monitoring. Low frequency vibration in the range of 10 to 1000 Hz can result from defects such as unbalance, misalignment, looseness and more, and is normally measured as velocity. Frequencies of more than 1 kHz are an indication of vibration related to natural frequencies, and are measured as acceleration resulting from defects such as gear faults, bearing failure or cavitation. The crest factor is the peak acceleration divided by the average acceleration and is a quick indication of the impact that is occurring.

Companies further benefit from smart IO-Link sensors that enable compatibility with multiple communication protocols such as Modbus TCP, Profinet and EtherCAT among others. These sensors can easily be integrated into existing control and automation systems. This plug-and-play configuration simplifies installation and accelerates deployment.

Advanced vibration monitoring in the frequency domain

For companies seeking even deeper insight into machine performance, the advanced vibration monitoring solution is the go-to option, combining time and frequency domain analysis. This dual approach allows for enhanced fault detection capabilities. The advanced 3-axis vibration sensor exemplifies this advanced monitoring capability, offering detailed diagnostics across three axes paired with special diagnostic modules for comprehensive system analysis. Collecting data across the three axes provides a holistic view of machine health.

Fast Fourier Transformation of time domain vibration data into the frequency domain enables detailed frequency analysis capable of identify specific issues, and this is used to break up the overall vibration signal into its individual frequency components. This type of vibration analysis can be used to monitor specific bearing faults such as outer race, rolling element or inner race damage, by configuring the specific bearing number in the diagnostic module.

Implementing preventative steps to ensure that your machinery and equipment works optimally and lasts longer is essential to achieving operational success. With tools such as vibration monitoring systems, operations are able to measure any irregularities and have the advantage of early warning of potential failures.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 349 2919
Email: [email protected]
www: www.iritron.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Iritron


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Turbomachinery controls: the call of duty
Schneider Electric South Africa Motion Control & Drives
There’s a lot to be said about the unsung heroes of this world; those men, women and machines that deliver such important functions, often overlooked and recognised. One such machine is turbomachinery, and while the name does sound quite obvious to the layman, its rich history and daily functions are not.

Read more...
More movement in the market
Motion Control & Drives
Aerotech aims to revolutionise the market for precision motion and machine controls with an intuitive control platform.

Read more...
Tapered roller bearings for wind turbines
Motion Control & Drives
A leading European manufacturer of wind turbines will use NSK’s tapered roller bearings with high load capacity in the gearboxes of its 15 MW class offshore wind turbines. The decision to specify the next-generation NSK roller bearings hinged on several key factors.

Read more...
Efficient maintenance counts
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s total plant management solutions encompass a technical advisory service for maintenance programmes that includes correct chain and sprocket selection, which is a critical factor in any power transmission system.

Read more...
Automating drive systems for efficiency and reliability
SEW-EURODRIVE Motion Control & Drives
Already in use by leading global manufacturers in South Africa, SEW-EURODRIVE’s innovative MOVI-C modular automation system will bring a new level of flexibility, integration and efficiency to a wide range of sectors.

Read more...
Driving innovation in robotics and automation
Yaskawa Southern Africa Motion Control & Drives
Maintaining a competitive edge in a rapidly changing industrial landscape means embracing new technologies and adapting to evolving market demands. Yaskawa Southern Africa has positioned itself as a leader in robotics and automation, particularly in areas such as palletising, materials handling and advanced manufacturing

Read more...
Regular maintenance of cutting fluids is essential to maintain quality
Motion Control & Drives
Regular cleaning and maintenance of cutting fluid systems significantly enhances overall efficiency by extending the life of the cutting fluids, reducing downtime and improving the quality of the end products.

Read more...
Tough chain and induction hardened sprockets
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s Tsubaki Titan chain series offers significant improvements in wear life, particularly in demanding applications like abrasive and dusty conditions.

Read more...
Rethinking common approaches to wire rope lubrication
Motion Control & Drives
Wire ropes are hard-working components in many different applications, from mines to lifts, ports, construction sites and drainage systems. Correct lubrication of wire ropes is absolutely critical because wire ropes are more than just cables, they are intricate machines composed of interdependent parts in constant motion.

Read more...
Plastics improve machine performance and reliability
igus Motion Control & Drives
Engineered plastics from German polymer manufacturer, igus continue to revolutionise mechanical systems across various industries worldwide, with a pledge to ‘improve what moves’ by replacing moving steel components with polymer equivalents.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved