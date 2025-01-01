Photorealism-enhanced digital twin with digital reality viewer

February 2025 IT in Manufacturing

Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced its Teamcenter Digital Reality Viewer, a new software solution that brings the NVIDIA Omniverse platform and accelerated computing to Teamcenter, enabling high-quality, high-performance photorealistic visualisation of large, complex datasets, common in engineering and manufacturing.

Powered by NVIDIA Omniverse, Siemens’ Teamcenter Digital Reality Viewer embeds high-performance, real-time ray tracing capabilities directly into Teamcenter. This enables companies to seamlessly visualise and interact with photorealistic, physics-based digital twins of their products, eliminating workflow waste and errors.

“Working with NVIDIA, we’re supercharging the capabilities of the Siemens Xcelerator software portfolio,” said Joe Bohman, executive vice president of PLM Products at Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Teamcenter Digital Reality Viewer, our first product embedded with NVIDIA Omniverse, will enable our customers to further accelerate their product development workflows and eliminate workflow waste and errors.

The benefits of bringing photorealism to Siemens’ comprehensive digital twin include:

• Enhanced realism: Customers can now visualise and interact with photorealistic, physics-based digital twins of their products, providing greater insights and a deeper understanding of product designs.

• Cost and time savings: Adding photorealism to Siemens’ digital twin technology helps eliminate the need for expensive physical prototypes and separate virtual environments, so customers can significantly reduce costs and accelerate time-to-market.

• Seamless collaboration: The secure, real-time collaboration capabilities within Teamcenter keep all stakeholders aligned and updated, ensuring that everyone is working with the most current data.

• Live 3D data interoperability and integration: The integration of live 3D data means that product information is always synchronised, reducing errors and data discrepancies.

• Streamlined decision-making: All visualisations, discussions and changes are tracked in Teamcenter, removing ambiguity and improving traceability.

• Versatile use cases: Teamcenter Digital Reality Viewer supports multiple stages of the product lifecycle, from design and engineering to sales and marketing, all within a unified platform.

Bringing scalable photorealism to PLM and the digital twin

Teamcenter Digital Reality Viewer combines the power of NVIDIA’s visualisation technology with Siemens’ secure cloud infrastructure, integrating NVIDIA Omniverse for real-time ray tracing and NVIDIA accelerated computing to deliver on-demand computing capabilities. A centralised, cloud-based GPU cluster helps ensure consistent, high-performance visualisation capabilities for all users. The cloud-based rendering-as-a-service architecture allows industry clients to focus on their specific tasks and use cases without the burden of managing hardware and software.

With Teamcenter Digital Reality Viewer, manufacturers can leverage their investment in a PLM digital thread backbone to incorporate realism into the multi-CAD data used for everyday visualisation. This capability adds greater fidelity and context to digital twins, delivering a more immersive experience for design, review and collaboration.

For more information contact Siemens South Africa,[email protected], www.siemens.co.za

Credit(s)

Siemens South Africa





