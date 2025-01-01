Editor's Choice
Motion Control & Drives



Automating drive systems for efficiency and reliability

February 2025 Motion Control & Drives

Already in use by leading global manufacturers in South Africa, SEW-EURODRIVE’s innovative MOVI-C modular automation system will bring a new level of flexibility, integration and efficiency to a wide range of sectors.

The MOVI-C range was formally launched in South Africa at the Electra Mining Africa exhibition, opening exciting opportunities for local industries, according to Willem Strydom, SEW-EURODRIVE’s manager of Business Development Electronics.

“MOVI-C is a modular automation system that includes all necessary components for drive and control solutions, from software to hardware,” says Strydom. “Its modularity means that it can be customised to meet the specific requirements of different applications and industries.”

He explains that customers have been attracted by benefits such as the seamless integration of all components, which ensures compatibility and reduces installation time. The technology also meets high energy efficiency standards, helping customers to reduce their operational costs while minimising their environmental impact. The modular system comprises cabinet inverters, decentralised field mounted drives, motion controllers and software, which all complement each other.

A key feature of SEW-EURODRIVE’s offering is the MOVILINK digital data interface (DDI), which connects the drivetrain to the data system, delivering real time information on indicators such as energy efficiency, application performance and condition monitoring.

“This innovative DDI solution is an important differentiator for SEW-EURODRIVE as there is no other player in the market that currently has this offering,” says Strydom. It fits into the motor with no external or additional sensors, and boasts a hybrid cable which is bespoke to SEW-EURODRIVE, connecting the motor to the variable speed drive. The cable carries not only the power supply, but also the communications and condition monitoring.

“The data generated and transmitted is vital in facilitating predictive maintenance,” he explains. “Customers can monitor vital signs such as the temperatures and vibration levels in a motor and gearbox; the value of getting this information live is that action can quickly be taken if important operating parameters are breached.”

The advanced features allow the SEW IOT Suite software to alert the user by email, WhatsApp or telephone call, and can even shut down the application to prevent any damage. The software interface can be employed on computer or as an app on a mobile phone, depending on how the user wants to monitor the equipment.

“The real time feedback from an application in the field also allows systems to be adjusted for optimal performance and efficiency,” he says. “For instance, the motor speed can be changed continuously according to the demands of the application, saving energy and potentially extending machine life.”

Importantly, the heightened sensitivity of the sensors means that users are alerted earlier, as they will pick up warning signs before human operators can hear or feel any indication of a problem.

Strydom highlights that the versatile system is suitable for both centralised and decentralised automation architectures, providing flexibility for different installation requirements. The MOVISUITE engineering software is designed to be user-friendly, so that it can simplify the planning, commissioning, operation and diagnostics functionality.

“The MOVI-C system can be scaled to meet the specific needs of various industrial processes, whether these are single-axis or multi-axis applications, with simple or complex motion control,” he explains.

The MOVI-C portfolio also includes preconfigured software modules known as Movikits for the implementation of simple drive functions such as speed control and positioning, through to complex multi-axis motion control functions. An example is the Anti-Sway Movikit, which is used to eliminate sway in overhead crane applications.

While MOVI-C has applications across the board, its powerful capabilities are well demonstrated in stacking and retrieval systems in industrial warehouses. This application includes both a travelling element (sideways movement) and a hoisting element (up and down movement).

“Wherever applications produce regenerative power, the power supply can harness the regenerative power and re-utilise it by directing it back into the system or storing it in battery packs or capacitor banks,” he says.

In South Africa, the system is being used by global automotive manufacturers, and has also been embraced by the food and beverage sector. Strydom sees significant opportunities in the mining industry, including ventilation functions and plant activities using pumps that need more accurate control.

For more information contact SEW-EURODRIVE, +27 11 248 7000, [email protected], www.sew-eurodrive.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 248 7000
Email: [email protected]
www: www.sew-eurodrive.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SEW-EURODRIVE


