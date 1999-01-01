Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Editor's Choice



Print this page printer friendly version

Harnessing industrial AI agents for reliable automation

February 2025 Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing

The excitement around generative AI (GenAI) has been undeniable, promising wide-ranging changes across industries. However, for those of us in the world of industrial control and automation, the realities of implementing these powerful technologies are a little more nuanced.

While large language models (LLMs) demonstrate impressive text generation and knowledge synthesis capabilities, their inherent probabilistic nature often falls short of the levels of certainty required for critical industrial processes. The issue of hallucinations, where an LLM confidently produces an incorrect output, underscores the need for caution. It still requires an experienced professional to interpret the result. In short, a technology based on likely outcomes often lacks the robustness required for automation and control applications.

For many potential industrial use cases, simple prompt-based interactions with GenAI models are not always useful. The ‘prompt-engineering’ paradigm (for example where you ask ChatGPT for an answer) will soon reach a point of diminishing returns. So, is the current hype cycle around GenAI fading and are we approaching the trough of disillusionment? The answer probably lies not in discarding the technology, but in finding ways to adapt it to more specialised industrial needs. AI agents will soon have an important role to play in this transformation.

The rise of industrial AI agents

AI agents are more than just enhanced LLMs. They can leverage the power of LLMs, but are designed with specific tasks and objectives in mind. Unlike a typical LLM like Gemini, Grok or ChatGPT that responds to a wide range of general questions, an agent is designed to execute pre-defined tasks autonomously, given some initial parameters. Agents represent a more practical way to leverage AI for specific industrial purposes.

An AI agent therefore narrows the focus of the LLM to well-defined tasks, and can incorporate logic to deliver more targeted and predictable outcomes. But to perform well, an agent needs good quality context, and this is obtained from a ‘knowledge graph’.

The importance of context: knowledge graphs

The core limitation of relying solely on LLMs for industrial applications is that they lack the deep, contextual information about plant-specific or site-specific processes. A generic LLM has no idea how specific equipment is configured in your specific plant or site. This is why context is important.

A knowledge graph is a structured way of organising information and the relationships between it. It’s like a map of your plant’s knowledge, going beyond simple databases by connecting information in a way that makes it meaningful to the agent. Knowledge graphs can represent not only the equipment in a facility and its relationships, but also plant specific rules, procedures and the historical performance data associated with the plant.

For instance, a knowledge graph might show that a specific pump (node) is connected to a particular line (edge) which is part of a specific process, and that the pump was previously repaired a couple of months ago, and that its current operating pressure is outside a defined threshold according to the manufacturers data sheet.

Rather than searching through isolated data points and guessing, the AI agent can follow the web of connections within the knowledge graph. This allows it to draw more accurate conclusions and to make the right decisions within a very specific context.

Standardising knowledge for interoperability

Creating this context as a knowledge graph on a typical plant is obviously no small task. In the same way that industrial communications are standardised via protocols such as Modbus or Profibus to facilitate the exchange of data, the same concept needs to apply to higher level information involving AI.

Think about what occurred in the 1990’s with the introduction of electronic data interchange (EDI). Back then, every large business was struggling with inconsistent business practices, particularly for invoicing, payments, orders, etc. With EDI the format of each business document was standardised and codified, using a universal and ubiquitous system. This solved a huge problem because companies could then exchange business-critical documents with one another and be confident that the content would be understood. This same concept is now being applied to industrial information and data. Standard ways of representing data allow highly specialised AI agents to be independently developed and readily deployed to your factory.

There are many different industrial information model standards that could be used to define different aspects of industrial information. Examples include:

• ISA-95: Defines a hierarchical model for enterprises to control system integration.

• ISO 15926: A standard for representing data about engineering projects, with a particular focus on process plants.

• OPC UA: While primarily a communication standard, OPC UA also has an information modelling component.

• IEC 61131-3: Standardises programming languages for PLC and related automation.

• Asset Administration Shell (AAS): Developed for Industry 4.0, providing a digital representation of an asset and all its relevant data.

These data models can be stored in a graph database and therefore provide a common basis for the storage and exchange of information with AI agents.

How AI agents work: beyond simple prompts

An industrial AI agent is more than a model responding to a prompt. Instead, it’s a process involving specific stages:

• Task specification: The agent is configured with a specific, well-defined task within a narrow scope. For example, an agent might be set up to monitor for a specific type of equipment fault or to generate a preventative maintenance report.

• Contextualisation: The agent accesses relevant contextual data from the knowledge graph to inform its task.

• LLM execution: The agent uses an appropriate AI model to perform the core task, but with this additional context.

• Output formatting and validation: An agent can allow you to specify the format and type of output allowed from the language model. It has specific rules on how the LLM results can be used and has a validation mechanism to further reduce uncertainty.

• Learning and feedback loop: Crucially, agents can incorporate historical interaction data to refine their operation further. In theory, with each successful interaction the agent’s effectiveness improves, creating a continuous self-learning feedback loop.

Specialisation

The real power of agents comes from their specialisation. In an industrial setting, you might have dedicated agents for safety compliance, quality control, predictive maintenance, inventory management, energy optimisation and more. Instead of one general-purpose AI trying to manage all facets of a plant, many specialised agents can work together, each responsible for a defined area of expertise.

Provided the knowledge graph follows industry standards, these specialised agents could be provided by third parties. Companies, for example specialising in energy optimisation, could develop and provide their proprietary agents for your plant.

The path forward

Like much of the AI world, agent technology is still maturing, and there is much we need to learn. There is limited real-world experience with industrial AI agents so far, but the potential for reliability, scalability and true automation is undeniable.

Agents provide a viable path for moving beyond the limitations of simple prompting, enabling us to scale generative AI to real industrial use cases. The complexity of industrial environments requires robust and reliable solutions, and AI agents are an important piece of that puzzle. The development of platforms that can configure, manage and orchestrate multiple AI agents are all evolving. Together with a knowledge graph capability, these AI Agent platforms might just be the catalyst that will make industrial AI a practical and widespread reality.

Conclusion

The next 12 months will be critical in shaping how AI will be deployed in the industrial space. The initial enthusiasm for GenAI has given way to a more pragmatic understanding of what’s required for industrial applications. The focus will soon shift away from general purpose LLM’s like ChatGPT and towards the development of task-specific AI agents. The combination of these agents, working in concert with a knowledge graph could finally make industrial AI a viable reality. As automation specialists, our role is to foresee and understand these developments and steer our company’s adoption of this technology in the right direction.

About Gavin Halse


Gavin Halse.

Gavin Halse, an experienced chemical process engineer, has been an integral part of the manufacturing industry since the 1980s. In 1999, he embarked on a new journey as an entrepreneur, establishing a software business that still caters to a global clientele in the mining, energy, oil and gas, and process manufacturing sectors. Gavin’s passion lies in harnessing the power of IT to drive performance in industrial settings. As an independent consultant, he offers his expertise to manufacturing and software companies, guiding them in leveraging IT to achieve their business objectives. His specialised expertise has made contributions to various industries around the world, reflecting his commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of manufacturing IT.

For more information contact Gavin Halse, TechnicalLeaders, [email protected], www.technicalleaders.com, www.linkedin.com/in/gavinhalse




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Futureproof your industrial network security with OT-centric cyber security
RJ Connect Editor's Choice
To achieve digital transformation, industrial operators must first address the daunting task of merging their information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) infrastructure. In this article, we focus on the importance of strong OT network security and provide some tips on how to strengthen cybersecurity for industrial operations.

Read more...
The symbiotic relationship between OEMs and SIs
Schneider Electric South Africa Editor's Choice System Integration & Control Systems Design
While businesses tend to turn directly to original equipment manufacturers OEMs or vendors when embarking on IT projects, the role of the SI as a key facilitator and partner cannot be overstated.

Read more...
Case History 196: Unstable condensate level control.
Michael Brown Control Engineering Editor's Choice Level Measurement & Control
The operators in a petrochemical refinery were having great trouble in trying to stabilise the condensate level in a vessel, and this was adversely affecting other loops downstream. Several unsuccessful attempts had been made to retune the controller.

Read more...
Big themes for 2025
Editor's Choice News
2024 was a year of unprecedented innovation and global upheaval. As we look ahead, Amy Webb, CEO of the Future Today Institute asks which technologies will reshape our world in 2025?

Read more...
Loop signature: Tuning part 4 processes
Michael Brown Control Engineering Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The purpose of this particular article is to try and give those unfortunate enough to have to use SWAG (scientific wild ass guess) tuning a bit of an idea of how to go about it, and even more importantly some understanding of a couple of basic principles.

Read more...
EtherCAT and PC-based control elevate next-generation laser cutting machine
Beckhoff Automation Editor's Choice
Cincinnati Incorporated has been building sheet metal processing equipment for 125 years. Since the switch to PC-based control, the only limits to development have been physical.

Read more...
Ensure seamless integration and reliable performance with CANbus solutions
RJ Connect Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Modern industrial applications require robust and effective communication. The CANbus product range guarantees smooth integration and data transfers throughout systems.

Read more...
Connecting every transport node
RJ Connect Editor's Choice Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Stockholm's bus system strategically links urban mainline, suburban mainline, non-mainline routes, community service buses and night buses. To acquire and process data from multiple sources and analyse onboard information on their moving buses, Transdev sought a dependable and powerful onboard computer. It teamed up with CatAB, Moxa’s local representative, known for delivering top-notch industrial data communication boards and equipment since 1988.

Read more...
Local range of planetary units
SEW-EURODRIVE Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
As SEW-EURODRIVE South Africa actively extends its offerings to customers, the SEW PPK and SEW P2.e industrial gearbox ranges are good examples of solutions that are well suited to the local business environment.

Read more...
Digitalised recycling systems
ifm - South Africa Editor's Choice
The EREMA Group develops and produces plastics recycling systems. The approximately 7500 active plants worldwide have the capacity to produce more than 20 million tons of recycled granulate. With up to 80 vibration sensors per system, EREMA relies on sensor technology and IO-Link masters from ifm to control the manufacturing process.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved