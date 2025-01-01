Siemens to empower startups with cutting-edge technology

Siemens has launched Siemens for Startups, a new program to empower early-stage engineering and manufacturing startups. Announced at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, the program will enable new innovative companies to accelerate innovation, streamline development processes and scale faster by providing venture-related services, while reducing the cost of access to Siemens software and hardware.
“Startups are essential to making our customers more competitive, sustainable and resilient. By collaborating with startups, Siemens helps bring breakthrough ideas to industries faster, empowering customers to address global challenges more effectively with cutting-edge technologies, tools and solutions,” said Peter Koerte, member of the managing board of Siemens, chief technology officer and chief strategy officer.
The Siemens for Startups program has three pillars:
Connect: The new program will help onboard startup companies to the Siemens Xcelerator marketplace, providing access to a global go-to-market channel and the Siemens Xcelerator ecosystem.
Collaborate: As an early customer and co-developer, Siemens will collaborate with leading startups through venture clienting. This approach will give Siemens access to cutting-edge capabilities and services and provide startups with the early revenue needed for growth.
Empower: Solutions from the Siemens for Startups program will provide startups – whether focused on product development or on software development – with packaged access to essential software tools from Siemens Xcelerator.
Partnership with AWS
As part of its ongoing strategic collaboration with AWS, Siemens will link the Siemens for Startups program with AWS’s Startup program to accelerate innovation, streamline development processes and enable startups to scale faster. The collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and driving digital transformation in the industrial sector.
“Collaborating with Siemens allows us to extend the capabilities of our AWS Startup program to a new generation of innovators in the engineering and manufacturing space,” said Jon Jones, vice president and global head of Startups at AWS. “By providing startups with advanced software, generative AI and cloud services, AWS and Siemens are enabling them to bring their ideas to life quicker and boost entire industries with cutting-edge solutions.”
Integrating Siemens’ comprehensive suite of industrial software – including design, simulation and manufacturing solutions from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio – into AWS’s scalable cloud infrastructure and startup program will enable startups to access the tools and resources they need to seize market opportunities. For technical and go-to-market support, qualifying startups will receive AWS credits, business development resources and access to the AWS Activate program.
