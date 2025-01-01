EtherCAT Box modules for confined spaces

Users of EtherCAT and EtherCAT P Box modules from Beckhoff’s EP and EPP series benefit from 25 years of IP67 expertise in the I/O sector. The broad product range for decentralised distribution of the I/O level directly at the machine or system has been continuously expanded and further developed during this time – and this is set to continue, as proven by numerous new modules.
Two of the new products – the EP3048-0002 and EPP3048-002 analogue input modules for ±20 mA – for the first time provide eight channels combined with a small width of just 30 mm, making them ideal for use in particularly confined spaces. The 2-channel IO-Link master EP6222-0002 for fine-granular adaptation to applications, only requiring a small number of channels is also new. The IO-Link channel can be used as a digital input or output here.
Furthermore, the range of motor controllers for roller conveyor systems has been expanded to include the EP7402-0067 EtherCAT Box, which can now be used to supply 24 and 48 V motors. The EP7402-0067 also has an EtherCAT expansion port, which makes it easy to integrate any additional EtherCAT devices into the roller conveyor system. As a 4-channel analogue input, the EPX3184-0092 EtherCAT Box enables the direct connection of intrinsically safe HART-capable field devices from hazardous areas in zones 0/20 and 1/21. It also offers TwinSAFE SC functionality, which means that the 4...20 mA signal can also be used for safety applications. All 30 mm wide EtherCAT and EtherCAT P Box modules are also optionally available with three addressing rotary selectors.
Read more...Industrial PCs with new processor generations and increased performance Beckhoff Automation
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
PC-based control technology from Beckhoff has always benefited from the convergence of automation and the IT world. Current examples include the use of the latest industry-standard processor generations, high-quality and demand-optimised flash memory, and the long-term availability version of Windows 11.
Read more...New EtherCAT digital input and output terminals Beckhoff Automation
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The new EL14xx and EL24xx EtherCAT Terminals from Beckhoff complement the company’s existing broad portfolio in the area of digital input/output, and combine proven functions with an optimised circuit architecture.
Read more...Monitoring system and motor status in real time with minimal Beckhoff Automation
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Beckhoff’s AM8000, AM8300, AM8500, AM8700 and AM8800 series servomotors are available with the innovative Beckhoff Smart System Diagnosis. With B/SSD, it is possible to monitor motors and systems in real time with minimal effort and to implement effective predictive maintenance.
Read more...Safety controller for industrial PCs Beckhoff Automation
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
With TwinSAFE, Beckhoff offers an extensive portfolio of software and hardware components for functional safety. This range is continuously being expanded and developed, as demonstrated by numerous new safety I/Os and the TwinCAT Safety PLC with EL6910 functionality.
Read more...Planar motor system for quality assurance Beckhoff Automation
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Achieving the shortest possible inspection times, even when working with different components, is paramount when it comes to series production. This is precisely what special machine builder, stoba Sondermaschinen set out to achieve with its InspectorONE optical inspection system, which is based on deep learning and features the Beckhoff XPlanar planar motor system at the conveyor system core.
Read more...EtherCAT power measurement terminal Beckhoff Automation
Electrical Power & Protection
Beckhoff’s EL3453-0090 EtherCAT power measurement terminal has voltage inputs for direct monitoring of powerful generators up to 690 V AC, such as those commonly used in the wind energy industry.
Read more...Flexible and precise dispensing technology Beckhoff Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
The Scheugenpflug ProcessModule axis system forms the basis of Atlas Copco’s dispensing and screwing cells and a flexible integration platform for general contractors and machine builders. Precise process sequences are ensured by TwinCAT CNC and servo drive technology from Beckhoff.