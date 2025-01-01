EtherCAT Box modules for confined spaces

Users of EtherCAT and EtherCAT P Box modules from Beckhoff’s EP and EPP series benefit from 25 years of IP67 expertise in the I/O sector. The broad product range for decentralised distribution of the I/O level directly at the machine or system has been continuously expanded and further developed during this time – and this is set to continue, as proven by numerous new modules.

Two of the new products – the EP3048-0002 and EPP3048-002 analogue input modules for ±20 mA – for the first time provide eight channels combined with a small width of just 30 mm, making them ideal for use in particularly confined spaces. The 2-channel IO-Link master EP6222-0002 for fine-granular adaptation to applications, only requiring a small number of channels is also new. The IO-Link channel can be used as a digital input or output here.

Furthermore, the range of motor controllers for roller conveyor systems has been expanded to include the EP7402-0067 EtherCAT Box, which can now be used to supply 24 and 48 V motors. The EP7402-0067 also has an EtherCAT expansion port, which makes it easy to integrate any additional EtherCAT devices into the roller conveyor system. As a 4-channel analogue input, the EPX3184-0092 EtherCAT Box enables the direct connection of intrinsically safe HART-capable field devices from hazardous areas in zones 0/20 and 1/21. It also offers TwinSAFE SC functionality, which means that the 4...20 mA signal can also be used for safety applications. All 30 mm wide EtherCAT and EtherCAT P Box modules are also optionally available with three addressing rotary selectors.

Credit(s)

Beckhoff Automation





