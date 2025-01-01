The importance of efficient wastewater treatment

In today’s industrial landscape, sustainability is a key driver for businesses looking to minimise their environmental footprint and enhance operational efficiency. Among various sustainability initiatives, efficient wastewater treatment plays a vital role. Industries, especially those with high water usage such as food processing, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and mining, must focus on efficient wastewater treatment to achieve long-term sustainability goals.

Leading by example

San Miguel, the world’s leading producer of lemon oils, juices and dehydrated peel, exemplifies a commitment to sustainability through its wastewater treatment initiatives. The company’s processing plant in Gqeberha processes locally sourced produce and uses advanced wastewater treatment technologies to ensure compliance and efficiency. The plant operates a wastewater treatment system that combines local equipment with advanced Dutch technology to allow remote monitoring and control, providing a high level of operational transparency and efficiency. The primary goal of this plant is to reduce water consumption and treat wastewater to meet discharge specifications before release into municipal sewage systems.

Compliance and reputational risk

The primary goal of the plant is to establish an efficient and sustainable process that not only ensures effective wastewater treatment, but also underscores San Miguel’s commitment to environmental protection, water resource conservation and regulatory compliance.

Economic benefits and resource optimisation

Efficient wastewater treatment also presents significant economic benefits. Industries can reduce operational costs by minimising water intake and reusing treated water within their processes.

Reducing freshwater usage not only lowers water procurement costs but also decreases sewage discharge tariffs. This dual saving makes a strong economic case for investing in efficient wastewater treatment technologies. It is estimated that the payback period for San Miguel’s additional phase of their wastewater treatment plant could be as short as three to four years, demonstrating the economic viability of such investments.

Water security and sustainability

Water security is another critical aspect of industrial sustainability. Many regions in South Africa such as the Eastern Cape have experienced severe droughts, highlighting the importance of reliable water sources for industrial operations. Efficient wastewater treatment systems that enable water reuse enhance water security by reducing dependency on external water supplies. This not only stabilises industrial operations, but also aligns with broader sustainability goals by minimising the impact on natural water resources.

Broader industry implications

The benefits of efficient wastewater treatment are especially applicable to high water usage industries such as manufacturing, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and mining. Each industry has specific processes and requirements, but the underlying principles of compliance, economic viability and sustainability remain consistent.

By tailoring wastewater treatment systems to address specific pollutants and operational needs, each industry can achieve similar benefits. For instance, mining operations dealing with heavy metals and other contaminants can implement specialised treatment processes that meet regulatory standards. Similarly, food and beverage industries can focus on reducing water usage through advanced filtration and recycling systems.

Achieving industrial sustainability

Efficient wastewater treatment is essential for industrial sustainability, offering a multi-faceted approach to compliance, economic efficiency and water security. This will become increasingly important as ‘water shedding’ becomes a reality for South Africa. San Miguel’s wastewater treatment plant in Gqeberha serves as a model for how industries can leverage advanced technologies to achieve water security. By adopting a strategic approach to wastewater treatment, industries can not only comply with regulations, but also achieve significant economic and environmental benefits, that contribute to overall sustainability and resilience.

