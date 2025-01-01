Driving innovation in robotics and automation

Maintaining a competitive edge in a rapidly changing industrial landscape means embracing new technologies and adapting to evolving market demands. Yaskawa Southern Africa has positioned itself as a leader in robotics and automation, particularly in areas such as palletising, materials handling and advanced manufacturing. Through a commitment to innovation, sustainability and skills development, Yaskawa is at the forefront of shaping the future of industrial automation in South Africa.
Andrew Crackett, managing director of Yaskawa Southern Africa, highlights the company’s role: “Automation isn’t just a tool – it’s the backbone of modern manufacturing. Yaskawa delivers integrated systems and the expertise to help businesses stay ahead in a constantly evolving industry.”
Andrew Crackett, managing director of Yaskawa Southern Africa.
One of the most significant shifts in the industry today is the drive towards sustainability. As local industries face growing pressure to meet stringent environmental regulations and improve energy efficiency, the need for sustainable automation solutions is increasingly critical. In South Africa, many manufacturers are turning to automation to reduce waste and minimise their carbon footprint. Yaskawa’s palletising robots are being utilised in the South African food and beverage sector, helping to increase productivity while decreasing energy consumption and reducing the reliance on manual labour. These solutions are helping local businesses maintain competitiveness while fulfilling sustainability goals.
Upskilling is another core focus for Yaskawa. As the complexity of automation technology increases, so does the need for a skilled workforce capable of operating and maintaining advanced systems. Yaskawa Southern Africa has committed to addressing this challenge by investing in training programmes designed to equip workers with the technical expertise needed in a modern, automated workplace. Crackett explains: “Automation enhances human potential rather than replacing it. We are dedicated to empowering individuals with the skills to thrive in a world where we are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits of automation.”
Yaskawa Southern Africa is focused on continuing to push the boundaries of automation. “The future of automation means creating meaningful change,” says Crackett. “We are committed to finding solutions that not only solve today’s problems, but also anticipate the challenges of tomorrow. Our goal is to continue leading the charge towards a more sustainable and productive industrial sector in South Africa.”
With a continued commitment to innovation, sustainability and skills development, Yaskawa Southern Africa is well positioned to continue driving the future of robotics and automation in Southern Africa. Through its forward-thinking approach, the company ensures that local industries can stay competitive, sustainable and prepared for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.
