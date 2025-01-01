Editor's Choice
Breakthrough innovations in industrial AI and digital twin technology

February 2025 IT in Manufacturing

Siemens is showcasing its vision for the future where data, AI and software-defined automation will converge to enable unprecedented flexibility, optimisation and continuous improvement across the world’s industries, for companies of any size. This ambition was at the heart of Siemens’ presence at CES 2025, the world’s most influential tech event, where the company demonstrated how its technologies are empowering customers to take bold leaps in industrial innovation.

“Industrial AI is a game-changer that will create a significant positive impact in the real world across all industries. Industrial AI allows us to harness the vast amounts of data generated in industrial environments and turn it into insights that drive real business impact. We are adding new industrial AI capabilities across the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio to enable our customers to stay competitive, resilient and sustainable in an increasingly complex world,” said Peter Koerte, member of the managing board, chief technology officer and chief strategy officer.

Siemens is bringing industrial AI directly to the shop floor with the new Siemens Industrial Copilot for Operations, enabling AI tasks to run as close as possible to machines. This facilitates rapid, real-time decision making for shop floor operators and maintenance engineers, boosting productivity, operational efficiency and minimising downtime. The Siemens Industrial Copilot ecosystem is continuously evolving to offer AI capabilities across the industrial value chain and into sectors including discrete and process manufacturing, infrastructure and mobility. This suite of copilots can enhance human-machine collaboration across all experience levels, helping to accelerate development times and innovation cycles. The Siemens Industrial Copilot will be integrated with the Industrial Edge ecosystem, which has been enhanced with AI for deploying, operating and managing AI models within the production environment.

JetZero selects Siemens Xcelerator platform

Siemens also announced an agreement with JetZero, a pioneering aviation startup working to build the future of sustainable air travel, to collaborate on the development and production of JetZero’s revolutionary blended wing aircraft. The innovative blended wing design aims to improve fuel efficiency by 50 percent, reduce noise and deliver the promise of zero carbon emissions by 2035. JetZero will leverage the Siemens Xcelerator open digital business platform to design, manufacture and operate these new aircraft.

JetZero is planning to build Factory of the Future, a new greenfield factory in the United States, where it intends to integrate Siemens’ automation hardware, software and services to help achieve its remarkably ambitious vision encompassing electrification, automation and digitalisation of both the aircraft and its production. The JetZero aircraft and its associated manufacturing operations will be simulated virtually using comprehensive digital twins, enabling the company to de-risk the manufacturing process, validate the approach and scale processes long before any ground is broken or jets take to the skies.

“Siemens is giving us the confidence to take a leap, not just a step, in revolutionising air travel,” said JetZero CEO, Tom O’Leary. “The company’s digital twin and industrial metaverse technologies will be instrumental in helping us design, build and operate the world’s first fully digital aircraft, delivering a better experience for passengers and airlines while also reducing fuel consumption by 50 percent.”

Siemens democratises industrial tech for startups

Siemens has also highlighted the company’s commitment to enabling startups and companies of all sizes to use its industrial metaverse technologies. Through the new Siemens for Startups program, innovators of any size have access to the intelligence, ecosystems and technologies they need to turn their big ideas into world-changing innovations. Siemens is providing access to venture partnering and clienting services along with dramatically reduced cost access to software and hardware from the Siemens Xcelerator open business platform. In addition, Siemens is collaborating with Amazon Web Services to offer AWS credits, business development resources and access to the AWS Activate program for technical and go-to-market support.

Collaborating with NVIDIA to bring photorealism to PLM

Together with NVIDIA, Siemens announced new additions to the Siemens Xcelerator open digital business platform, including the Teamcenter Digital Reality Viewer powered by NVIDIA Omniverse, which brings large-scale, physically based visualisation directly into the product lifecycle management (PLM) system. This capability also enables teams to collaborate in a secure, digital twin environment using their live 3D data, reducing errors and data discrepancies while streamlining workflows and decision-making.

“Our continued collaboration with NVIDIA will be transformative for our customers, empowering them to virtualise and visualise product and plants like never before. Bringing together the best-in-class capabilities of each company, we’re equipping customers with the tools they need to make informed decisions, optimise their operations and accelerate their digital transformation,” said Koerte.

Enabling immersive engineering with Sony

In collaboration with the Sony Corporation, Siemens is also delivering a new solution for immersive engineering that brings together Siemens NX software for product engineering with a breakthrough head-mounted display from Sony to enable content creation for the industrial metaverse. This brings the power of mixed reality to the product engineering and manufacturing community, enabling high-fidelity mixed reality and 3D-focused collaboration.

“In the era of digital twins, Siemens and Sony have collaborated closely to bring NX Immersive Designer to market. With 4K OLED Microdisplays, intuitive controls and comfortable design, closely integrated with Siemens’ advanced software, we firmly believe this new immersive engineering solution will pave the way for the future of engineering.” said Seiya Amatatsu from the Incubation Centre, XR Technology Development Division at Sony Corporation.

Introducing Designcenter for product engineering

Siemens also unveiled its new Designcenter software suite, which brings together its portfolio of design and engineering software, including Solid Edge and NX software, in one unified offering so that companies of any size can design and collaborate using the industry-leading Parasolid modelling kernel.

“A lot of companies make their design software available to small businesses or to the very largest enterprises. Designcenter is unique in that it is truly open and accessible for everyone. Companies of every size can scale their data in the same format, without interruption, with the same solution set, “ concluded Koerte.

For more information contact Siemens South Africa, [email protected], www.siemens.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 652 2000
Email: [email protected]
www: www.siemens.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Siemens South Africa


