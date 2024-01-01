New-generation drill rig
November 2024
Epiroc is launching the new-generation PowerROC T35, offering both increased fuel efficiency and faster operations. This updated addition to the well-known and trusted PowerROC family of surface drill rigs is good news for quarries and construction companies all over the world. “We are very excited to launch an updated version of this highly regarded surface drill rig. This new-generation PowerROC T35 is our most fuel-efficient PowerROC rig ever,“ says Masanori Kogushi, senior product manager of Epiroc Surface division.
The new-generation PowerROC T35 is loaded with benefits that will add value and bring efficiency to quarry and construction operations worldwide. The fuel consumption is up to 40% lower, compared to the previous PowerROC T35 rig. This is due to the Auto engine speed control, which enables automatic optimisation of the engine speed for all operations.
The PowerROC T35 will also boost production. It is 45% faster at changing rods, compared to the previous version, which decreases the total time to finish the hole. All data in the updated PoweROC T35 is presented to the operator via a 30 cm touch screen. The intuitive display makes the rig easier to run and will speed up the training of new operators. Operators can drill with only a few actions, reducing the lever operations required by the operator to approximately 80% compared to the current version.
Easier service
A troubleshooting function is also built into the touch-screen display. Together with the compact design, a new hydraulic return filter has been included, which reduces the amount of hydraulic oil that is required by 50%. Service points are also easily accessible, which makes maintenance easier. In addition, the longer service intervals will help to lower the total cost of ownership. The operator will also be happy to discover several improvements in the cabin, which is now equipped with updated ergonomic joysticks that make operation more comfortable. The upgraded air conditioner, with higher cooling performance, also has a positive effect on the cabin environment.
The new PowerROC T35 is equipped with a COPSC19 rock drill. The drill features a frequency of 50 Hz, which gives higher performance in hard rock conditions. The SC19 rock drill is also fitted with a dual damper, which helps to improve energy efficiency during drilling.
For more information contact Epiroc South Africa, +27 11 821 9000, sthembiso.mnisi@epiroc.com, www.epiroc.co.za
