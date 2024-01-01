Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Understanding standby, prime and continuous gensets

November 2024 Motion Control & Drives

The increasing reliance of South African businesses on generator sets (gensets) to mitigate power disruptions highlights a crucial need for proper selection based on specific operational demands. Despite their growing usage, there is still widespread confusion about how to choose the appropriate genset, often leading to inefficient and costly decisions.

Understanding the differences between standby, prime and continuous applications is essential to optimise genset performance and longevity. Craig Bouwer, senior manager Gensets at WEG Africa, explains that many customers mistakenly select gensets based solely on nameplate rating. “Understanding the specific application of the genset is crucial for the right selection, and the first step is knowing that genset applications are broadly categorised into standby, prime and continuous, each with distinct operational requirements,” he says.

Standby gensets are seldom used, and are typically kept for emergency situations. These units have a limit on operational hours per year and a specific load factor. Due to loadshedding, few gensets are used solely for standby purposes in South Africa,

Prime and continuous applications are more common in the country. Prime gensets can run unlimited hours annually with variable loads, maintaining an average load factor below their maximum rating. Continuous gensets also operate unlimited hours, but with a constant and predetermined load.

Engineering manager, Damian Schutte explains that understanding the difference between prime and continuous ratings is also critical. The load factor is a key differentiator, not the unlimited time requirement, with prime applications having variable loads and continuous ones having fixed loads.

Schutte uses a vehicle analogy to illustrate the differences: a continuous genset is like a car on cruise control operating at a steady speed within its capacity on a long-distance trip, while a prime genset is akin to a vehicle driving in the city. Standby can be perceived as racing between traffic lights.

The choice of genset rating impacts its expected lifespan and maintenance needs. For example, continuous power may be required in mines during loadshedding to supplement limited grid power, while industrial applications like workshops with variable loads would need a prime-rated genset. Bouwer notes that standby power remains vital in essential service sectors for health and safety reasons, especially in environments like mines, hospitals and data centres.

As an OEM, WEG Africa uses these categories to guide customers in their genset choices, aiming to match their specific needs and expected service life. “We caution against oversimplifying the selection process by just matching the total load with a genset's nameplate rating, as this can lead to premature failure and additional costs. To ensure the correct choice, we work closely with customers – assessing their load requirements, usage frequency and operational conditions – and through this process we can ensure optimal genset selection,” Bouwer concludes.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 723 6000
Email: info_africa@weg.net
www: www.weg.net
Articles: More information and articles about WEG Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Autonomous robots provide green logistics
DNH Tradeserve t/a DNH Technologies Motion Control & Drives
In 2007, Heinrich Amminger and Martin Trummer from Austria had an idea for revolutionising warehouse logistics. They developed the automated small part warehouse – an intelligent and very environment-friendly logistics system that is winning an increasing number of customers for Ylog, a startup company.

Read more...
Precision drives on the Red Planet
DNH Tradeserve t/a DNH Technologies Motion Control & Drives
More than 100 electric motors from maxon have been used on the Red Planet, and have withstood cosmic radiation, dust storms, and temperature fluctuations. The key to success is standard industrial products.

Read more...
Solar-powered drive solution for water pumps
Schneider Electric South Africa Motion Control & Drives
Schneider Electric South Africa has launched its Altivar Solar ATV320 variable speed drive (VSD), a solar-powered drive solution that is compatible with a wide range of water pumps, catering for water challenges and decarbonisation of irrigation pumping and agriprocessing machinery.

Read more...
Dependable belt rip detection
Motion Control & Drives
Becker Mining has launched the newly developed BRS4.0 belt rip detection system, with advanced features for greater durability, higher efficiency, and improved safety.

Read more...
Flat face and flat face screw couplings for mining
Motion Control & Drives
Quick couplings are the critical connectors that keep mining systems running. Within the mining industry, the choice of coupling can significantly impact equipment performance, downtime, and maintenance costs. Stucchi offers flat face and flat face screw couplings that are designed to withstand mining’s unique challenges.

Read more...
The importance of original branded bolt securing products
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG is concerned about the proliferation of counterfeit merchandise, and the dangers associated with using inferior goods.

Read more...
New-generation drill rig
Motion Control & Drives
Epiroc is launching the new-generation PowerROC T35, offering both increased fuel efficiency and faster operations.

Read more...
Compressed air treatment do’s and don’ts
Artic Driers International Motion Control & Drives
As a long-established importer and manufacturer of air dryers, Artic Dryers often sees the results of poor installation and issues with aftercoolers that create serious problems in air drying systems.

Read more...
Innovative five-axis laser precession scanner
Motion Control & Drives
Motion control specialist, Aerotech has launched the AGV5D, an innovative five-axis laser precession scanner specially developed for laser micromachining. This makes it possible to create high-precision bores, contoured slots and other complex geometries with dimensional tolerances in the sub-micrometre range.

Read more...
World’s first miniaturised, robot-assisted surgical device
DNH Tradeserve t/a DNH Technologies Motion Control & Drives
Swiss drive specialist, maxon, together with Virtual Incision, have developed the MIRA Surgical System. This is the world’s first miniaturised and robot-assisted surgical device. It works with the sterilisable maxon ECX Speed 6 and 8 mm drives.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved