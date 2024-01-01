Modular hydraulic control blocks for brake actuation

In the field of construction machinery, electrohydraulic brake release valves are exposed to extreme loads, and can become uncontrollable in the event of a power failure. The experts at WEBER-HYDRAULIK GMBH have developed a practical, modular solution that not only ensures the safety of construction machinery, but is also suitable for a wide range of other vehicles with hydrostatic drive systems.

All vehicles with hydrostatic drive systems, in particular construction and agricultural machinery and industrial trucks, require a hydraulic parking brake to prevent them from rolling away unintentionally. This applies to both diesel and electric drives. A hydraulic control block is required to release the brake again. If the drive unit fails, however, the problem arises that the brake solution no longer works and the machine cannot be towed.

Braking solution without electricity

The advanced hydraulic control block for braking solutions from WEBER-HYDRAULIK is controlled by a solenoid valve. In the event of a power failure, it is therefore possible to release the brake using a manual changeover valve and a hand pump, even without a power supply.

Depending on requirements, the modular control block can also be extended to include the option of opening the bonnet or tilting a driver cab. The control block has so far been used in construction machinery, but can, in principle, be adapted and customised for any type of vehicle, such as trucks and agricultural machinery.

Compact design with low dynamic pressure

One general challenge in the design of control blocks is that installation space in machinery is becoming increasingly scarce. Electric drives in particular require a lot of space for the batteries. At the same time, very compact designs increase the dynamic pressure in the control block, which can cause malfunctions. Vibrations, dirt, and frequent cleaning with high-pressure devices put additional strain on the control blocks. These requirements were taken into account from the very beginning of the development process, resulting in a product that combines a compact design with low dynamic pressure and robustness.

