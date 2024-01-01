Modular hydraulic control blocks for brake actuation
November 2024
Motion Control & Drives
In the field of construction machinery, electrohydraulic brake release valves are exposed to extreme loads, and can become uncontrollable in the event of a power failure. The experts at WEBER-HYDRAULIK GMBH have developed a practical, modular solution that not only ensures the safety of construction machinery, but is also suitable for a wide range of other vehicles with hydrostatic drive systems.
All vehicles with hydrostatic drive systems, in particular construction and agricultural machinery and industrial trucks, require a hydraulic parking brake to prevent them from rolling away unintentionally. This applies to both diesel and electric drives. A hydraulic control block is required to release the brake again. If the drive unit fails, however, the problem arises that the brake solution no longer works and the machine cannot be towed.
Braking solution without electricity
The advanced hydraulic control block for braking solutions from WEBER-HYDRAULIK is controlled by a solenoid valve. In the event of a power failure, it is therefore possible to release the brake using a manual changeover valve and a hand pump, even without a power supply.
Depending on requirements, the modular control block can also be extended to include the option of opening the bonnet or tilting a driver cab. The control block has so far been used in construction machinery, but can, in principle, be adapted and customised for any type of vehicle, such as trucks and agricultural machinery.
Compact design with low dynamic pressure
One general challenge in the design of control blocks is that installation space in machinery is becoming increasingly scarce. Electric drives in particular require a lot of space for the batteries. At the same time, very compact designs increase the dynamic pressure in the control block, which can cause malfunctions. Vibrations, dirt, and frequent cleaning with high-pressure devices put additional strain on the control blocks. These requirements were taken into account from the very beginning of the development process, resulting in a product that combines a compact design with low dynamic pressure and robustness.
For more information contact Kerstin Adam, WEBER-HYDRAULIK, +49 7135 71 10907, kerstin.adam@weber-hydraulik.com, www.weber-hydraulik.com
Further reading:
Innovative five-axis laser precession scanner
Motion Control & Drives
Motion control specialist, Aerotech has launched the AGV5D, an innovative five-axis laser precession scanner specially developed for laser micromachining. This makes it possible to create high-precision bores, contoured slots and other complex geometries with dimensional tolerances in the sub-micrometre range.
Read more...
World’s first miniaturised, robot-assisted surgical device
DNH Tradeserve t/a DNH Technologies
Motion Control & Drives
Swiss drive specialist, maxon, together with Virtual Incision, have developed the MIRA Surgical System. This is the world’s first miniaturised and robot-assisted surgical device. It works with the sterilisable maxon ECX Speed 6 and 8 mm drives.
Read more...
Hytec Engineering and Power Team collaborate on water tank project
Motion Control & Drives
Hytec Engineering and Power Team have collaborated on an innovative water tank project featuring advanced engineering and a specialised synchronised mobile lifting system.
Read more...
CIV ratings for electric motors need closer monitoring
Motion Control & Drives
As most technical industries increasingly rely on advanced motor control technologies, understanding and selecting motors with appropriate Corona Inception Voltage (CIV) ratings is vital to prevent costly failures and downtime over time.
Read more...
WearCheck team celebrates diagnostic milestone
Wearcheck
Motion Control & Drives
Condition monitoring specialist company, WearCheck celebrated a noteworthy milestone recently when diagnostic manager, John Evans diagnosed his three millionth used oil sample at the company’s Durban laboratory.
Read more...
Rare earth magnetic filters for the quench and lubricating oil industries
Motion Control & Drives
A range of rare earth magnetic filters developed specifically for the quench and lubricating oil industries is available from ISO-Reliability Partners.
Read more...
Variable speed drive for water challenges and green agriculture
Schneider Electric South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
Schneider Electric South Africa has launched its Altivar Solar ATV320 variable speed drive, a solar-powered drive solution that is compatible with a wide range of water pumps, catering for water challenges and decarbonisation of irrigation pumping and agriprocessing machinery.
Read more...
Diagnostic services for optimised operations and protection of critical plant assets
SKF South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
The SKF Rotating Equipment Performance Centre provides anyone from anywhere with easy access to a comprehensive suite of advanced condition monitoring, analytical and diagnostic solutions.
Read more...
Local range of planetary units
SEW-EURODRIVE
Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
As SEW-EURODRIVE South Africa actively extends its offerings to customers, the SEW PPK and SEW P2.e industrial gearbox ranges are good examples of solutions that are well suited to the local business environment.
Read more...
Polymer bearings for maintenance-free bottling system
igus
Motion Control & Drives
A favourite South African beer, which is found on many a beer connoisseur’s table, is being brewed in Belgium with the assistance of lubricant-free polymer bearings that will not contaminate the beer.
Read more...