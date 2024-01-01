World’s first miniaturised, robot-assisted surgical device

November 2024 Motion Control & Drives

Swiss drive specialist, maxon, together with Virtual Incision, have developed the MIRA Surgical System. This is the world’s first miniaturised and robot-assisted surgical device. It works with the sterilisable maxon ECX Speed 6 and 8 mm drives.

MIRA is currently being used in Switzerland in a clinical study with the intention of using the data for international regulatory submissions. The small and sleek form factor extends the opportunity for robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) to more patients and surgeons, by making every operating room robot-ready.

As the first robot of its kind, Virtual Incision and maxon collaborated on the design of MIRA. The maxon motors are housed within the arms of the minibot, allowing the device to perform complex multi-quadrant procedures on many different types of patients. The rigid arms, with internally mounted motors, provide the necessary force, control and precision for surgical procedures while enabling the triangulation of the camera and instruments.

maxon is a leading provider of precise electric motors and drive systems, developing drive solutions tailored to the needs of customers in the fields of medical technology, industrial automation, aerospace, mobility and robotics.

