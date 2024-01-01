World’s first miniaturised, robot-assisted surgical device

Swiss drive specialist, maxon, together with Virtual Incision, have developed the MIRA Surgical System. This is the world’s first miniaturised and robot-assisted surgical device. It works with the sterilisable maxon ECX Speed6 and 8 mm drives.
MIRA is currently being used in Switzerland in a clinical study with the intention of using the data for international regulatory submissions. The small and sleek form factor extends the opportunity for robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) to more patients and surgeons, by making every operating room robot-ready.
As the first robot of its kind, Virtual Incision and maxon collaborated on the design of MIRA. The maxon motors are housed within the arms of the minibot, allowing the device to perform complex multi-quadrant procedures on many different types of patients. The rigid arms, with internally mounted motors, provide the necessary force, control and precision for surgical procedures while enabling the triangulation of the camera and instruments.
maxon is a leading provider of precise electric motors and drive systems, developing drive solutions tailored to the needs of customers in the fields of medical technology, industrial automation, aerospace, mobility and robotics.
Innovative five-axis laser precession scanner
Motion control specialist, Aerotech has launched the AGV5D, an innovative five-axis laser precession scanner specially developed for laser micromachining. This makes it possible to create high-precision bores, contoured slots and other complex geometries with dimensional tolerances in the sub-micrometre range.
Modular hydraulic control blocks for brake actuation
Electrohydraulic brake release valves are exposed to extreme loads, and can become uncontrollable in the event of a power failure. The experts at WEBER-HYDRAULIK GMBH have developed a practical, modular solution that ensures the safety of construction machinery, and is also suitable for a wide range of other vehicles with hydrostatic drive systems.
WearCheck team celebrates diagnostic milestone
Condition monitoring specialist company, WearCheck celebrated a noteworthy milestone recently when diagnostic manager, John Evans diagnosed his three millionth used oil sample at the company’s Durban laboratory.
Variable speed drive for water challenges and green agriculture
Schneider Electric South Africa has launched its Altivar Solar ATV320 variable speed drive, a solar-powered drive solution that is compatible with a wide range of water pumps, catering for water challenges and decarbonisation of irrigation pumping and agriprocessing machinery.
Local range of planetary units
Editor's Choice
As SEW-EURODRIVE South Africa actively extends its offerings to customers, the SEW PPK and SEW P2.e industrial gearbox ranges are good examples of solutions that are well suited to the local business environment.