Innovative five-axis laser precession scanner

November 2024 Motion Control & Drives

Motion control specialist, Aerotech has launched the AGV5D, an innovative five-axis laser precession scanner specially developed for laser micromachining. The combination of scanner and five-axis laser motion system makes it possible to create high-precision bores, contoured slots and other complex geometries, with dimensional tolerances in the sub-micrometre range.

“With its advanced design and versatile programming options, the AGV5D system sets new standards in laser micromachining, and offers an ideal solution for industries that require flexibility and long-term precision,” says director, Simon Smith. “The special design significantly minimises thermal drift during the machining process, a crucial aspect for long-term accuracy.”

Innovative control approach for complex boron and milling processes

By combining precise linear motion axes and advanced control technology, the AGV5D offers complete control over the entire micromachining process, including laser, scan head and workpiece positioning. This G-code based approach enables the integration of standard CAM software, significantly expanding the range of applications.

The AGV5D works in a similar way to a five-axis CNC machining centre, but uses the advantages of laser processing to ensure maximum precision and flexibility. By utilising a single control system, smooth coordination between the movements of the laser beam and workpiece positioning is achieved, ensuring a consistently high quality of machined parts and a simplified programming.

How the five-axis laser movement system works

The AGV5D uses RS-274 compliant G-code commands to steer the laser beam along 2D and 3D paths such as lines and arcs. The beam is directed through a nozzle at the lowest point of the scan head so that the working volume in which the laser processing takes place is below this nozzle. The paths programmed for the X, Y, Z, A and C axes move the focused point within this working volume. In addition to beam guidance in five degrees of freedom, the system also controls external X, Y and Z axes that position the workpiece under the scan head to extend the field of view and synchronise the movements with the beam path. Aerotech’s Automation1 software-based machine control (iSMC) monitors the entire system and coordinates the G-code trajectories with the powerful Aeroscript programming commands.

“Automation1 is much more than a programming tool. It is a comprehensive automation platform with advanced data visualisation and process optimisation functions that are standard in modern motion control systems for servo tables,” explains Smith. “The ability to optimise parameters and simulate movements in both the virtual controller and the real hardware provides users with precise insights into the executed movement sequences and the control of the laser pulses.”

Optimised design for high throughput without compromise

To ensure optimum thermal stability, the AGV5D contains no electronics in the scan head, which minimises heat transfer and thermal drift. The actively water-cooled motors provide additional stability during longer machining operations. The scan head operates with sealing air to minimise dust ingress, while the scan mirrors and optics are cooled by direct gas purging. These measures improve the repeatability and reproducibility of the machining results, which leads to a consistently high quality of the manufactured parts.

Pioneering in many industries

Five-axis laser precession scanners play a crucial role in laser micromachining, as they enable the production of vertical sidewalls for tasks with a high aspect ration, among other things. This capability is essential for precision applications that require complex geometries and tight tolerances. “With our technology, industries that demand exceptional accuracy and detail can make significant progress,” says Smith. According to Aerotech, applications range from the production of medical devices such as cardiovascular implants to microelectronics processing and the manufacture of precision parts for the automotive industry.

For more information contact Aerotech, +44 1256 855 055 , ufischer@aerotech.com, www.aerotech.com





