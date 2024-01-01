Paratus South Africa boosts Tantum IT’s connectivity with Eutelsat

November 2024 Data Acquisition & Telemetry





Tantum IT is a leading IT service provider specialising in remote IT management, cloud services, and secure data handling for various industries, particularly those situated in remote and high-demand environments. Reliable and robust internet connectivity is crucial for delivering these services. To overcome its connectivity challenges, Tantum IT chose Paratus South Africa, an official distributor of Eutelsat OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) services in South Africa, to provide the solution. This technology was a perfect fit for Tantum IT’s requirements, offering a high-speed, stable connection that surpassed the limitations of long-range Wi-Fi and traditional satellite links.

Before Paratus South Africa installed Eutelsat OneWeb, Tantum IT was experiencing severe business operational problems, particularly when its customers struggled with Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) sessions, IPsec tunnels for accessing shared drives, and other business tools. Uploading high-resolution photos and performing tasks on shared drives were both slow and frustrating.

The LEO service that Paratus South Africa has now provided and installed has been a game changer for Tantum IT’s business as it has enhanced the company’s operational efficiency and its clients’ satisfaction.

Integrating the Paratus South Africa Eutelsat OneWeb service into Tantum IT’s infrastructure was seamless. Paratus South Africa provided a DHCP range outside of existing network ranges, and the connection to Tantum IT’s Fortigate Firewall was straightforward. The Tantum IT inhouse team handled the configuration, and Paratus South Africa’s proactive support ensured a smooth deployment, addressing any challenges efficiently.

The implementation of Paratus’s LEO solution resulted in significant improvements in connectivity, speed and reliability. At Doornkop, users could access shared drives without issues, complete tasks quickly, and maintain stable VPN connections. Tests conducted confirmed other benefits of the LEO solution, including smooth operation of email servers, the Oracle Finance system, and successful video conferencing sessions. Users experienced no disconnections or slowdowns, and tasks like uploading photos and streaming content were completed efficiently.

Kallie Carlsen, managing director of Paratus South Africa said: “For businesses and industries operating in remote areas, traditional connectivity solutions often fall short in providing the reliability and speed needed for daily operations. LEO satellite technology is uniquely positioned to overcome these challenges by delivering high-speed, low-latency internet access. At Paratus South Africa, we specialise in providing tailored satellite solutions that ensure our clients can operate efficiently and without disruption, no matter where they are located. Our partnership with Eutelsat OneWeb allows us to offer a robust connectivity solution that meets the demands of even the most challenging environments.”

Tantum IT’s experience with Paratus South Africa has been highly positive. Installations were completed professionally and on schedule, with quick resolution of any issues. The exceptional support and service from Paratus South Africa have reinforced Tantum IT’s decision to continue the partnership.

Bossie Matthyser, resort manager at Doornkop shared his feedback: “Since the installation of the LEO solution at Doornkop, latency has dropped from 1000 ms to 100 ms, and both upload and download speeds have improved dramatically. Saving 16 high-resolution photos to our shared folder now takes just 45 seconds instead of seven minutes per photo. Communication on Signal and WhatsApp has also improved significantly. I can’t fault the service and the solution that Paratus South Africa has given us – it’s shifted our business into a higher gear.”

Tantum IT plans to further utilise Paratus to support its growth and expand its service offerings. As new opportunities and challenges arise, particularly in remote areas, Tantum IT will continue collaborating with Paratus to explore LEO and other connectivity solutions. This ongoing partnership is crucial for maintaining Tantum IT’s reptation for delivering reliable and high-quality IT services.

For more information contact Paratus, +264 83 300 1000 , sales@paratus.africa, www.paratus.africa





