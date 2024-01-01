Editor's Choice
Four ways modern operations control can boost sustainability and efficiency

November 2024 PLCs, DCSs & Controllers


Doug Warren, senior vice president of the HMI/scada business area, AVEVA.

With the growing importance of digital transformation, human-machine interface systems (HMIs) and supervisory control and data acquisition systems (scada) have evolved from control panels to vast operational hubs.

Next-gen HMI/scada can bring together data, personalisation and advanced insights to enrich the user experience. To successfully achieve organisational goals, it is important to think about HMI/scada holistically within the operations ecosystem.

Humans at the core

People remain at the heart of company operations. To achieve real transformation, businesses should empower operations with better situational awareness, so that teams have the best resources and insight at all levels.

Situational awareness provides actionable information, allowing quick identification and resolution of abnormal incidents or taking advantage of an opportunity in the marketplace, all the time with an added measure of critical decision support that can help you optimise your operations.

Critical data

Whether it is termed ‘operational data’ or ‘IIoT data’, much of it is critical information for the organisation. This has always been true for the plant floor or control room, but removing data silos to share this data across the enterprise is becoming an imperative for most businesses.

Regardless of the term you wish to use, HMI/scada systems not only continue to be the primary data collection infrastructure for this critical information, they are also tasked with presenting that data and its associated context to downstream systems – whether on-premise or in the cloud.

Modern HMI/scada systems are transforming operations in a few specific ways:

Intuitive interfaces: Modern HMI/scada can deliver advancements in technology such as touch screens, gesture controls, and voice recognition, to provide a more intuitive and user-friendly interface. This reduces the learning curve and enables operators to quickly navigate complex systems, resulting in improved productivity.

Seamless integration: Legacy HMI/scada systems are often incompatible with newer software, which limits their functionality and hinders system integration. Upgrading to modern HMI/scada ensures seamless connectivity, data exchange and interoperability with other systems, fostering better decision making and overall system performance.

Visualisation: Modern HMIs offer enhanced visualisation capabilities, allowing operators to interpret data and trends more effectively, leading to proactive decision making and improved safety.

Security: As technology evolves, and the connectedness of the plant and workforce grows, security threats also evolve. Modern HMI/scada comes equipped with robust security features, safeguarding critical systems from unauthorised access, data breaches and cyberattacks.

What makes a good HMI/scada solution?

Just a few years ago, the criteria for a good HMI/scada system would have been the number of licences, tags and screens that the solution provider offered. Not any more. The digital solutions that support HMI/scada are advancing quickly. New features like adaptive interfaces and context-aware automation have arrived.

Digital transformation involves adopting entirely new operating processes that empower every individual to drive the organisation forward and change the way we perform work. To transform in ways that drive operational efficiency and profitability, teams must be armed with greater levels of insight and intelligence to monitor and control operations. They should be empowered to take steps to improve the availability and reliability of assets. They should also be able to make data-driven decisions based on an accurate, holistic view of operational execution and performance.

These tools also help fulfill organisational goals, like serving the end customer, improving the supply chain experience, finding efficiency and value leaks, and discovering cost reduction opportunities.

A case in point is California’s La Tortilla Factory, which supplies US customers with 1,5 million wraps daily. When it adopted the right HMI solution and got visibility into its operational data, the company’s line efficiency improved within six months, accounting for a 5% increase in production and a 2% decrease in waste. As a company committed to reducing waste and keeping costs down, La Tortilla Factory sharpened its competitive edge by adopting a solution that afforded it a single view of real-time data.

Sharpen efficiency to stay ahead of the competition

Many organisations that continue to rely on outdated HMI/scada systems are missing opportunities to improve their operational efficiency and agility. They can no longer ignore the cost of ineffective operations, as a growing number of organisations continue to invest in industrial transformation initiatives.

To avert the opportunity costs associated with relying on outmoded approaches, decision makers must look to upgrade to systems that empower employees with real-time data visualisation and operations control.

For more information contact AVEVA, +971 4 454 0777, feedback@aveva.com, www.aveva.com




