Development of motor control units for automotive industry

November 2024 IT in Manufacturing

SEDEMAC has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software to help SEDEMAC innovate and accelerate product development while not compromising on quality within its research and development, engineering and manufacturing teams. The software is used in the development of its motor control units and engine control units. The motor control units are used in EVs, hybrids, ebikes and power tools that use SEDEMAC’s world-first sensorless control (SLC) technology, while the engine control units are used for off-road and on-road engines.

Founded at the Indian Institute of Technology in Bombay, SEDEMAC has world-class development and manufacturing facilities. Its SLC products are now used in millions of vehicles and other electric and ICE equipment worldwide. SEDEMAC has adopted Siemens’ Polarion X software to ensure traceability between requirements and test cases, centralisation of test reports, version and revision management, management of lessons learnt, standardisation of design actions, and reporting across its research and development teams.

SEDEMAC has also adopted Siemens’ Teamcenter X software for Product Lifecycle Management to complement its Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) tool, Polarion, so that together they enable speedy development to be achieved with quality. The digital innovation backbone created with Teamcenter X enables seamless collaboration across diverse teams, streamlines manufacturing Bill of Materials (mBOM) management, and significantly boosts engineer efficiency and productivity.

“Polarion’s flexible approach has allowed us to craft workflows that help implement our processes in a convenient and yet exhaustive manner,” said SEDEMAC’s Harsh Vinjamoor, chief engineer of Systems Engineering. “With advanced reporting tools, our quality team is able to stay on top of multiple projects simultaneously, and keep management abreast of any risks. The autonomy of being able to modify workflows allows continual process improvement to be easily deployed in-house.”

“It is indispensable to have a comprehensive digital platform strategy for product manufacturers developing best-in class solutions for emerging electric vehicle ecosystems,” said Mathew Thomas, managing director and vice president for India, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “We are thrilled to partner with SEDEMAC and empower the team with Siemens digital twin offerings based on the Siemens Xcelerator platform, which offers inter-operability and flexibility to integrate with SEDEMAC’s existing digital technologies, thus creating an optimised digital thread, enabling SEDEMAC to focus on product development, R&D; and engineering.”

For more information contact Siemens South Africa, +27 11 652 2000, cbcqueries.za@siemens.com, www.siemens.co.za


