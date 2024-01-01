Editor's Choice
Connecting every transport node

November 2024 Editor's Choice Data Acquisition & Telemetry

In Stockholm, home to Northern Europe’s largest urban rail network, commuter ferries and buses perfectly complement the extensive rail system, forming a seamlessly integrated city transport network. With 480 routes and 5000 stops, Stockholm’s bus system strategically links urban mainline, suburban mainline, non-mainline routes, community service buses and night buses. By minimising overlap with rail lines, this intricate bus network ensures efficient and flexible operations that synchronise with the transportation network, resulting in a smooth travel experience.

As part of the Transdev group, Transdev Sverige, a major Swedish public transportation operator, collaborates with the government and transportation federation to streamline bus services. With over 1600 buses, the company aims to enhance efficiency by syncing real-time data, optimising routes, and improving the overall customer experience.

Overcoming data overload

“Buses today not only transport passengers, but also data. It is important to consider factors such as traffic disruptions and timeliness. As soon as the doors close, real-time data on the number of passengers is transmitted,” explained chief architect, Anders Bergstrom. He added that buses in the greater Stockholm area transmit data every second. Transdev has developed a data management and information processing system that integrates Design Time and real-time Runtime information.

Because of the surge in real-time data volume, the existing infrastructure could not handle it efficiently. “The solution we had was not scalable,” said CIO, Adam Fall. “To process the growing amount of real-time data, we required a scalable infrastructure that could handle data overload.”

Riding the wave of real-time data

To acquire and process data from multiple sources and analyse onboard information on their moving buses, Transdev sought a dependable and powerful onboard computer. It teamed up with CatAB, Moxa’s local representative, known for delivering top-notch industrial data communication boards and equipment since 1988. Moxa and Cat AB worked together to support Transdev throughout the entire processs, from preconfiguration and solution design to final deployment.

Moxa’s UC8220 computer is specially designed for embedded data acquisition applications, featuring a variety of connectors and interfaces that can easily adapt to the complex communication requirements of buses.

Moxa partnered with software provider, GHOST Labs to enable full control and monitoring capabilities on the bus. GHOST Labs correlated, adjusted and monitored data from all systems and computers on the bus, sending consolidated information to the Transdev’s AWS and Public Transport Administration as per government requirements. Integrating Moxa’s industrial computer with the GHOST IIoT platform enabled reliable and secure data acquisition, processing, and analysis of onboard information on the buses. The end result was a fully functional onboard system that Transdev can monitor remotely, gaining valuable insights and making informed decisions to enhance their services.

Transforming commuting

Transdev has transformed the public transport experience by capturing vehicle and passenger events on a second-by-second basis. Thanks to the real-time data, there has been a remarkable improvement in the customer onboard experience, making buses a more appealing transportation option in Sweden, and encouraging people to ditch their cars. Integrating this technology has allowed Transdev to offer a significantly more dependable and efficient service to its customers, greatly enhancing the quality of public transport in the region.

Transdev is using technology to improve fuel efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint by dispatching buses according to passenger needs. This not only enhances the service’s reliability and efficiency, but also realises Transdev’s vision of a greener public transportation network. Transdev’s renewed commitment to sustainability is transforming the transportation industry and working towards a greener future. “Transdev and Moxa are collaborating to elevate the local transit experience in Stockholm by providing a seamless and convenient passenger experience that benefits both commuters and the environment. Through this partnership, and the integration of cutting-edge technologies, we aim to increase efficiency, reduce operational costs and expand the transportation network. The future of mobility looks brighter than ever before,” says Fall.

