Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Valves, Actuators & Pump Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Advanced solutions for valves

November 2024 Valves, Actuators & Pump Control

BMG delivers state-of-the-art valve solutions to diverse industries across Africa, in collaboration with InterApp, a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality valves. “We are celebrating 50 years of business this year, and have established an extensive distribution network. This footprint, enhanced by in-depth market knowledge, makes us the ideal partner to bring InterApp’s valve solutions to the African market, says sales manager, Susan Victor. “In today’s industrial sector, the need for reliable, high-performance flow control solutions is more critical than ever.”

BMG’s skilled engineers and technical support teams work closely with customers to ensure selection of the appropriate flow control products for each specific application. Use of the correct valve ensures precise control, operational efficiency, reduced downtime, improved safety, and extended service life. Through close teamwork, BMG and InterApp offer a comprehensive range of valve products for use in demanding conditions. Industries include the oil and gas sector, where high-pressure valves are critical to operational safety, and mining operations that require corrosion-resistant valves to manage the flow of abrasive and chemical-laden fluids.

“Looking ahead, InterApp and BMG specialists are committed to providing the African market with advanced solutions by driving continuous innovation in valve technology. We are committed to ensuring that the local market has access to the best-performing products available, supported by dependable technical expertise,” says Victor.

Key products in BMG’s InterApp range are Desponia and Bianca butterfly valves, which are designed to handle corrosive fluids, extreme temperatures, and fluctuating pressures. These valves feature high-performance linings and coatings, ensuring longer lifespans and fewer maintenance cycles. They are suitable for sectors including water and wastewater treatment, where durability and efficiency are critical.

Robust Bianca butterfly valves are designed for dependable shutoff and control of corrosive fluids, and also high-purity applications. With good flow characteristics and low maintenance requirements, compact butterfly valves are extremely versatile and ensure dependable operation, even in the toughest environments.

BMG’s InterApp Bianca centric butterfly valves with durable PTFE liners are built for long service life, and are suitable for aggressive and corrosive fluids and for applications where absolute purity is essential. With a tough body and robust elastomer liners, they are designed for safe and reliable regulation of liquids and gases in diverse sectors.

Desponia valves, which are available in sizes from DN 25 to DN 1600 and pressures up to 16 bar, are suitable for various industrial applications. This range can be supplied with a cast iron and ductile iron body. The Desponia Plus range comes in sizes between DN 25 and DN600, with high-pressure applications up to 20 bar. This is suitable for high-temperature or vacuum applications, and also process automation. This range is available with a body made of ductile iron, cast iron or stainless steel.

The liners and discs of this series play a crucial role in elastomer-lined butterfly valves, as they are the only two parts that are in contact with the fluid. Flucast liners are suitable for abrasive applications and also meet FDA and EU regulations. Notable features of this range include an external shaft sealing mechanism which protects the valve neck hole, and a long neck design that allows pipe insulation. A retaining washer offers blowout protection, and O-rings that are built into the shaft passage form part of the reliable shaft sealing system. Sealing lips on the flange face result in perfect tightness, and the optimised liner shape ensures a precise grip to the body. The square driven disc offers effective and durable torque transmission, and the polished disc edges minimise friction.

The Desponia range ensures safe operation in water treatment processes, and also in power generation and demanding chemical processing applications. These valves can also withstand operation in the steel industry, where shutoff valves used to gas molten steel are exposed to harsh conditions. Valves with specially coated discs offer high abrasion and corrosion resistance, making them suitable for use in extraction processes in mining and slurries.

BMG’s Fluid Technology division supplies and supports an extensive range of components for fluid technology systems and general industrial applications. These products include valves, hydraulic hoses and fittings, accumulators, cylinders, heat exchangers, hydraulic motors and hydraulic plumbing, pumps and reservoir accessories.

BMG’s fluid technology services also cover project engineering and consulting, cylinder design and manufacture, training, repair and testing, and onsite container services. BMG also offers total process and lubrication management solutions throughout Africa.

For more information contact Susan Victor, BMG, +27 11 620 1630, susanv@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 620 1500
Email: customercare@bmgworld.net
www: www.bmgworld.net
Articles: More information and articles about Bearing Man Group t/a BMG


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Compact valve position indicator
Emerson Automation Solutions Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Emerson’s new TopWorx DVR Switchbox is an entry-level addition to the DV Series of valve position indicators. It combines a durable resin enclosure, compact size, and a patented cam design that provides a reliable valve position feedback for water and wastewater systems, food and beverage production lines, and industrial utilities.

Read more...
Precision, control and performance in regulators and control valves
Valve & Automation Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Cashco has long been a trusted name in industrial control solutions, offering a broad range of regulators and control valves designed to meet the rigorous demands of various industries. There are two key Cashco product lines, its regulators and the Ranger QCT control valve.

Read more...
Electrically operated diaphragm pumps for caustic services
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s new EVO series electric diaphragm pumps – which form part of Ingersoll Rand’s ARO fluid handling products – are designed to enhance energy efficiency and improve fluid handling productivity in many industries, including the chemical and petrochemical sectors.

Read more...
ENERGYValves expands operations
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
ENERGYValves is expanding its operations with a new facility in Cape Town. The new premises will significantly enhance the company’s capacity to serve the Cape Town market and surrounding areas.

Read more...
Revolutionising slurry management in mining operations
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Dynamic Fluid Control has launched the Vent-O-Mat Slurry Air Release Valve, designed to set new standards in performance and technology for the mining industry.

Read more...
Hydraulic pumps deliver high flow, convenience and precision
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Pneumatics & Hydraulics
BMG’s range of high-performance hydraulic electric Enerpac E-pulse pumps is critical to all 700 bar operating hydraulic systems. These portable E-pulse pumps have intelligent auto-cycle functionality and an efficient power-to-weight ratio to ensure dependable operation and high productivity in challenging industrial applications.

Read more...
Inspection system for leak detection in valves in hazardous areas
Extech Safety Systems Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Leaking valves in industrial plants not only lead to loss, safety risks and possible contamination and pollution, but also result in high economic costs. Therefore, valves in hazardous areas require regular proper inspection and preventive maintenance to ensure their functionality.

Read more...
Lifting and rigging solutions for offshore projects
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s dedicated Tools & Equipment Lifting and Rigging division provides solutions for lifting and rigging challenges in all industries, including automotive and tyre manufacturing, paper and pulp, sugar, forestry and agriculture, marine, and mining.

Read more...
Nord-Lock’s CE marked securing washers
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
The Nord-Lock range of securing washers, distributed and supported by BMG, is the only brand on the market that currently displays the CE quality mark of approval from leading global authorities.

Read more...
High-flow solenoid valve
Emerson Automation Solutions Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Emerson has introduced the new ASCO Series 327C solenoid valve, which features a direct-acting, high-flow design that provides superior flow-to-power ratio. It permits high flows at minimum power levels, making it ideal for use in power plants, refineries, and chemical processing facilities.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved