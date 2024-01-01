Advanced solutions for valves

November 2024 Valves, Actuators & Pump Control

BMG delivers state-of-the-art valve solutions to diverse industries across Africa, in collaboration with InterApp, a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality valves. “We are celebrating 50 years of business this year, and have established an extensive distribution network. This footprint, enhanced by in-depth market knowledge, makes us the ideal partner to bring InterApp’s valve solutions to the African market, says sales manager, Susan Victor. “In today’s industrial sector, the need for reliable, high-performance flow control solutions is more critical than ever.”

BMG’s skilled engineers and technical support teams work closely with customers to ensure selection of the appropriate flow control products for each specific application. Use of the correct valve ensures precise control, operational efficiency, reduced downtime, improved safety, and extended service life. Through close teamwork, BMG and InterApp offer a comprehensive range of valve products for use in demanding conditions. Industries include the oil and gas sector, where high-pressure valves are critical to operational safety, and mining operations that require corrosion-resistant valves to manage the flow of abrasive and chemical-laden fluids.

“Looking ahead, InterApp and BMG specialists are committed to providing the African market with advanced solutions by driving continuous innovation in valve technology. We are committed to ensuring that the local market has access to the best-performing products available, supported by dependable technical expertise,” says Victor.

Key products in BMG’s InterApp range are Desponia and Bianca butterfly valves, which are designed to handle corrosive fluids, extreme temperatures, and fluctuating pressures. These valves feature high-performance linings and coatings, ensuring longer lifespans and fewer maintenance cycles. They are suitable for sectors including water and wastewater treatment, where durability and efficiency are critical.

Robust Bianca butterfly valves are designed for dependable shutoff and control of corrosive fluids, and also high-purity applications. With good flow characteristics and low maintenance requirements, compact butterfly valves are extremely versatile and ensure dependable operation, even in the toughest environments.

BMG’s InterApp Bianca centric butterfly valves with durable PTFE liners are built for long service life, and are suitable for aggressive and corrosive fluids and for applications where absolute purity is essential. With a tough body and robust elastomer liners, they are designed for safe and reliable regulation of liquids and gases in diverse sectors.

Desponia valves, which are available in sizes from DN 25 to DN 1600 and pressures up to 16 bar, are suitable for various industrial applications. This range can be supplied with a cast iron and ductile iron body. The Desponia Plus range comes in sizes between DN 25 and DN600, with high-pressure applications up to 20 bar. This is suitable for high-temperature or vacuum applications, and also process automation. This range is available with a body made of ductile iron, cast iron or stainless steel.

The liners and discs of this series play a crucial role in elastomer-lined butterfly valves, as they are the only two parts that are in contact with the fluid. Flucast liners are suitable for abrasive applications and also meet FDA and EU regulations. Notable features of this range include an external shaft sealing mechanism which protects the valve neck hole, and a long neck design that allows pipe insulation. A retaining washer offers blowout protection, and O-rings that are built into the shaft passage form part of the reliable shaft sealing system. Sealing lips on the flange face result in perfect tightness, and the optimised liner shape ensures a precise grip to the body. The square driven disc offers effective and durable torque transmission, and the polished disc edges minimise friction.

The Desponia range ensures safe operation in water treatment processes, and also in power generation and demanding chemical processing applications. These valves can also withstand operation in the steel industry, where shutoff valves used to gas molten steel are exposed to harsh conditions. Valves with specially coated discs offer high abrasion and corrosion resistance, making them suitable for use in extraction processes in mining and slurries.

BMG’s Fluid Technology division supplies and supports an extensive range of components for fluid technology systems and general industrial applications. These products include valves, hydraulic hoses and fittings, accumulators, cylinders, heat exchangers, hydraulic motors and hydraulic plumbing, pumps and reservoir accessories.

BMG’s fluid technology services also cover project engineering and consulting, cylinder design and manufacture, training, repair and testing, and onsite container services. BMG also offers total process and lubrication management solutions throughout Africa.

For more information contact Susan Victor, BMG, +27 11 620 1630 , susanv@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net

Credit(s)

Bearing Man Group t/a BMG





