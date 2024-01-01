WirelessHART solutions

November 2024 Industrial Wireless

Manufacturing industries face unprecedented challenges when balancing the pressures of production in the face of surging demand, fluctuating prices, and stricter safety and sustainability standards. By combining its innovative product portfolio with a deep application and industry knowledge, Endress+Hauser enables its customers to optimise their processes, boost productivity, and ensure their safety and environmental compliance.

Wireless communication is a consolidated technology that provides a reliable network and access to smart data from the field. Endress+Hauser’s WirelessHART portfolio was specifically designed for the process automation industry. Based on the Highway Addressable Remote Transducer Protocol (HART), WirelessHART is a secure wireless mesh-network technology that operates in the 2.4 GHz ISM radio band and provides wireless connectivity to all HART-enabled field devices.

The WirelessHART physical layer is based on the IEEE 802.15.4 standard and operates within the unlicensed 2.4GHz ISM band. It uses the time-division multiple access (TDMA) mechanism to synchronise all nodes on the network, and combines this mechanism to ensure reliability and security in the frequency-hopping spread spectrum (FHSS) and direct sequence spread spectrum (DSSS).

WirelessHART integrates seamlessly with IIoT solutions. This facilitates plant digitalisation and offers:

• Reliability: WirelessHART networks can monitor critical devices and reduce or eliminate unplanned shutdowns. They are suitable for applications with pumps, compressors, heat exchangers and more.

• Environment monitoring: A green process requires monitoring to measure emissions and avoid contamination. WirelessHART systems can be used to monitor water quality, gas emissions and much more.

• Energy monitoring: Usually, energy points exist outside of the control system without any structure. A WirelessHART solution can simplify and facilitate project implementation and integration.

• Efficiency: They monitor efficiency in different parts of the process with wireless technology, thus facilitating data collection for a scada (supervisory control and data acquisition) system.

• Digitalisation: They are easily integrated into Endress+Hauser’s

cloud-based services, such as Netilion, to remotely monitor the health, values, and access documentation of the field devices.





Mesh topology

Endress+Hauser’s WirelessHART network topology is mainly based on a mesh network, using multiple paths for data exchange to improve the network robustness in case of a node or connection failure. If a disturbance occurs in the network, the nodes will automatically find new paths so that the information will continue to flow. The mesh network also extends the communication range and reduces radio-frequency disturbances that commonly occur in industrial environments.

WirelessHART networks have several primary components required for network operation and functionality. These components are the key elements that enable wireless communication, data transmission, and management within the network.

WirelessHART FieldGate plays an important role in the WirelessHART network, converting the WirelessHART signal into a compatible wired protocol, such as Modbus TCP. This conversion allows the WirelessHART network to integrate with the industrial automation network, facilitating data flow between the two networks. As an essential component, each WirelessHART network requires its own dedicated WirelessHART FieldGate. The WirelessHART FieldGate also includes two other main functions:

• The network manager configures the WirelessHART network, schedules communications between devices, manages message routes, and monitors network health.

• The security manager is responsible for implementing security measures within the network to protect the integrity and confidentiality of data transmitted over WirelessHART. It handles tasks such as encryption, authentication, and access control to prevent unauthorised access.





In a WirelessHART network, a WirelessHART adaptor enables HART-compatible field devices to communicate wirelessly. The adaptor establishes a connection between the field device and the WirelessHART network, enabling smooth integration and data transmission. Some adaptors can also connect to multiple field devices in a multidrop configuration. WirelessHART adaptors can also act as repeaters, routing packets for other WirelessHART components within the network. This repeater function improves network coverage by extending the signal range and ensuring reliable communication between remote devices and the rest of the network.

Advantages of WirelessHART technology include:

• Remote and difficult-to-access measuring points connected without expensive cables.

• Simple planning, rapid installation, and quick integration into the plant infrastructure.

• High level of reliability due to redundant communication paths.

• Optimal point of installation in every application, thanks to the flexible adaptor concept.

• Non-reactive and independent field device operation due to the integrated battery.

• Simple parameterisation and monitoring of entire plant sections using DTM and DD technology with FieldCare, Endress+Hauser’s plant asset management software.

Credit(s)

Endress+Hauser South Africa





