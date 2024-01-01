Editor's Choice
Temperature Measurement



Measuring temperature, relative humidity and dew point temperature

November 2024 Temperature Measurement


Senseca’s range of passive or active transmitters measures temperature, relative humidity and dew point temperature. “The HD48 and HD49 ranges are our leading sellers in South Africa due to their cost effectiveness, highly accuracy measurement, and reliability,“ said Jan Grobler, managing director of Senseca, South Africa. “Both series of transmitters are designed for temperature and humidity control in air-conditioning and ventilation applications across sectors such as blowdrying, industrial and specialised processing, pharmaceuticals, ventilation ducts, and high-density farms. They include a factory-calibrated transmitter, meaning that no other further adjustments are required.”

The HD48 Series transmitter is an active transmitter, and accepts both direct and 24 V AC power supplies. It has standard 4−20 mA or 0−10 V outputs or a serial RS485 output. It has screw-type terminal block electrical connections, a standard PBT and 10 µm stainless steel grid protection (P8), with a TV probe working temperature of between -20 and 80°C, and IP66 rating.

The probe can be attached to a duct, and can be used with the HD9008.31 flange, a 1 cm universal biconical connection, or a PG16 metal cable gland. Its four-digit optional display shows the measured parameters in a continual or sequential mode. The HD48 Series with RS485 output allows several instruments to be connected to form a network. The instruments are connected in a sequence though a shielded cable with a twisted pair for signals and a third wire for the ground.

The HD49 Series transmitter is a passive transmitter, and can be inserted in a 4−20 mA loop. The HD49 has a 12–40 V DC electrical connection. It has a stainless steel 10 µm filter to protect the sensor against dust and particles, and is also classified as IP66.

The various HD49 models include:

• Horizontal probe for duct mounting (TO).

• Vertical probe for wall mounting (TV).

• Probe with 2 or 5 m cable (TC).

• Fixed contact Pt100 probe for solar panels (TFP).

For the TO and TC versions, two probe temperature ranges are possible: standard -20 to 80°C and extended -40 to 150°C. The temperature range of the thin film 1/3 DIN Pt100 probe for solar panels is -40 to 85°C. HD49 transmitters are also available with LCD display, and have an electronic working temperature of -20 to 60°C.

Both series of transmitters measure relative humidity with a well-proven temperature-compensated capacitive sensor that assures precise and reliable measurements over the course of time.

They are available in two probe temperature ranges comprising the Standard -20 to 80°C and Extended -40 to 150°C for the most critical applications.

“Senseca is recognised as a leader in the provision of high-quality measurement instrumentation. The HD 48 and 49 ranges comprise extremely lightweight transmitters that offer the high accuracy and precision that industry requires. They have a cost-effective and competitive lifespan, without any compromise on design and performance,” concluded Grobler.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 902 0158
Email: jan.grobler@senseca.com
www: www.senseca.com
More information and articles about Senseca


