Variable speed drive for water challenges and green agriculture

November 2024 Motion Control & Drives

Schneider Electric South Africa has launched its Altivar Solar ATV320 variable speed drive (VSD), a solar-powered drive solution that is compatible with a wide range of water pumps, catering for water challenges and decarbonisation of irrigation pumping and agriprocessing machinery.

The Altivar Solar ATV320 is Schneider Electric’s replacement offer for the Altivar Solar 312 model, which has reached the end of commercialisation. The Altivar Solar ATV320 drive is robust, simple to commission and easy to integrate for pumping applications.

“This product is part of our Access to Energy portfolio, so it is designed for use in remote areas, or areas with no access to energy. However, it can also reduce energy costs if used in applications where there is electricity, because it is solar-powered. When not connected to solar panels, the drive can be connected to the grid,” says Luthando Makiwane, industry automation marketing manager at Schneider Electric South Africa. Altivar Solar ATV320 VSD is suited to a range of different types of pumps, including submersible, surface-mounted, and water storage tank pumps.

Agricultural applications

“The Altivar Solar variable speed drive has seen significant uptake in the agricultural sector, where farmers are looking to reduce energy costs and also to adopt green technology in their operations,” says Makiwane. He notes that Schneider Electric’s Access to Energy portfolio is committed to connecting 100 million people by 2030 with green electricity. This will be through dedicated product offers and solutions aligned with the company’s purpose and mission as an impact company that builds to deliver a positive effect in the long run.

The Altivar Solar ATV320 features various advanced features compared to the previous ATV312 range, including:

• Dual power supply mode (solar and grid): A wide DC voltage range enables users to connect high-wattage panels to the ATV320 solar drive.

• Remote On/Off of the pump through SMS or EcoStruxure Energy Access on the Livelihood platform.

• Dedicated solar drive with built-in maximum power point tracking (MPPT) and solar-specific functions for multiple solar applications.

“This variable drive harvests the maximum solar energy to run the pump for the maximum duration in a day by controlling the speed of the motor based on the power available from solar panels,” says Makiwane. “The built-in MPPT function helps to ensure that you get the most power out of the solar panels and that the pump operates optimally throughout the day.”

Energy savings

Because the Altivar Solar drive can connect to the grid and solar PV source, it helps to ensure water pumping can be done at night, and even on cloudy days. The drive is optimised for pumping applications and can achieve up to 30% energy savings. Additionally, the Altivar Solar drives have a built-in monitoring function to help prevent the pump from running dry. If there is no water in the pump, the released heat could damage it over time, potentially shortening its service life.

Credit(s)

Schneider Electric South Africa





