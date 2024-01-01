Battery-powered magmeter
November 2024
Flow Measurement & Control
The RWEM/D battery-powered electromagnetic flow meter from Royce Water Systems is ideal for water and wastewater systems located at remote sites. Applications include use in raw water, potable water, sea water, wastewater, industrial heat exchangers, acidic and alkaline solutions, cooling water, and irrigation. Various signals and communications are available, including pulse and RS485. All flow data can be monitored via computer or mobile phone using GPRS. It can also measure temperature or pressure. With a lifespan of up to eight years, the battery can be changed when it is used up. The transmitter shell is made of stainless steel SS304, and the protection grade is IP68. It can be buried or submerged in water.
Features of the flow meter include:
• Long lifespan: The standard battery works for three to eight years, depending on the excitation current.
• Multiple work modes: Flow Only, Flow + Pressure, and Flow + Temperature.
• Infrared remote control display and operation.
• 3,6 V lithium battery can be changed if it is used up.
• Multiple network interfaces: GPRS, RS485, HART and other network communications.
• Dual power supply: External power supply interface can be powered by external 12 to 24 V DC power supply.
For more information contact Royce Water Systems, +27 11 403 2249, marketing@roycewater.co.za, www.roycewater.co.za
Further reading:
Radiometric density measurements
Mecosa
Flow Measurement & Control
Radiometric density measurements are used wherever conventional measurement techniques fail. Successful applications can be found in a wide variety of industries, especially where harsh process environments and difficult measuring conditions prevail.
Read more...
Precise process and maximum savings with VEGABAR
VEGA Controls SA
Flow Measurement & Control
Accurate measurementsof differential pressure is crucial for safety, efficiency and optimising operational processes. For over 40 years, VEGA has supplied industry-leading pressure measurement solutions, establishing itself as a trusted expert with a proven track record in sensor technology.
Read more...
Innovative solutions for low flow dosing with high precision
Mecosa
Flow Measurement & Control
n the food, pharma, and chemical manufacturing industries, precision and efficiency are of utmost importance. Bronkhorst High-Tech has developed a flexible solution that meets today’s requirements for highly accurate dosing, whether continuous, in ratio, or in batches.
Read more...
Battery-powered magmeter
Flow Measurement & Control
The RWEM/D battery-powered electromagnetic flow meter from Royce Water Systems is ideal for water and wastewater systems located at remote sites.
Read more...
Smart technology for municipal services
VEGA Controls SA
Flow Measurement & Control
A new wave of smart technologies has emerged from VEGA Instruments, promising a revolutionary impact on the efficiency and dependability of municipal services.
Read more...
Sustainable journey with hydrogen
Mecosa
Flow Measurement & Control
Bronkhorst High-Tech, the Dutch leader in flow measurement and control, has been focusing on hydrogen applications in the renewable energy market for some time, and for good reason.
Read more...
Optimise sludge treatment and reduce operational costs
Endress+Hauser South Africa
Flow Measurement & Control
The Endress+Hauser inline measuring devices, the Proline Teqwave MW 300 and the Proline Teqwave MW 500, determine the total solids content of wastewater directly through microwave transmission.
Read more...
No more blind spots in flow measurement of liquid foods
ifm - South Africa
Flow Measurement & Control
The SM Foodmag magnetic-inductive flow sensor takes the flow measurement of liquid and creamy foods to a new level.
Read more...
Plant signal conditioning
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Flow Measurement & Control
Often, plant managers have a deep understanding of all the key operational challenges facing their facility, and have a broad knowledge of the instrumentation that can help solve them. However, they might not always be aware of the latest innovations that can make their lives even easier.
Read more...
Advanced leak and flow testing solutions for integrity and safety of products
ATEQ South Africa
Flow Measurement & Control
ATEQ prides itself on providing advanced leak and flow testing solutions that cater to the needs of various industries. Its products ensure the integrity and safety of products in sectors such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, plastic packaging, aerospace and defence.
Read more...