Precision, control and performance in regulators and control valves

Cashco has long been a trusted name in industrial control solutions, offering a broad range of regulators and control valves designed to meet the rigorous demands of various industries. Its products, known for their reliability and precision, have helped customers maintain optimal performance in their systems. There are two key Cashco product lines, its regulators and the Ranger QCT control valve.

Delivering reliable performance

Cashco regulators are designed to provide consistent and reliable pressure control, which is crucial for industries such as oil and gas, chemical processing, and pharmaceuticals. The range of regulators offers:

Accuracy: Precision-engineered to maintain stable pressure even under fluctuating conditions, ensuring system safety and efficiency.

Durability: Built from high-quality materials to withstand harsh environments, reducing maintenance needs and extending service life.

Versatility: Available in a wide variety of configurations and sizes, so they can be tailored to meet specific applications, whether for gas or liquid media.

Cashco understands that different industries have unique needs, which is why Cashco regulators are built with flexibility in mind. From low-to high-pressure applications, its regulators provide consistent control, making them ideal for any system requiring reliable pressure regulation.





Precision in flow control

The Ranger QCT control valve is another innovative product from Cashco, built to handle a wide range of industrial applications where accurate flow control is critical. Its

Quick Change Trim (QCT) feature sets it apart from traditional valves by allowing for quick and easy maintenance, without removing the valve body from the pipeline.

Key features of the Ranger QCT include:

• Modular design: The QCT design allows for easy maintenance and quick replacement of internal parts, reducing downtime and maintenance costs.

• High performance: The valve provides precise flow control, making it ideal for applications requiring tight shutoff, pressure reduction, or flow regulation.

• Versatility: The Ranger QCT is compatible with a variety of media, including gases, liquids and steam, making it a go-to solution across numerous industries.

• Cost efficiency: By streamlining maintenance with its QCT design, the valve reduces operational costs, allowing customers to maximise their equipment investment.

Cashco is committed to providing high-quality, innovative solutions for industries worldwide. Its regulators and Ranger QCT control valve exemplify its dedication to meeting customer needs with products that offer precision, performance and reliability. Whether you’re looking for dependable pressure regulation or advanced flow control, Cashco products are engineered to deliver results that enhance your system’s overall efficiency.

By partnering with Valve & Automation, Cashco ensures that customers in various regions have access to these advanced solutions, which are backed by a team of experts ready to provide support and service.

