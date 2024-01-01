Compact UHF RFID reader with integrated Ethernet interface

November 2024 Industrial Wireless

Turck Banner’s Q150 UHF RFID reader has an integrated Ethernet interface. The IP67 reader communicates directly with PC or PLC systems in industrial Ethernet networks having the four most important protocols, without the need for an additional interface. As the only reader worldwide with an integrated EtherCAT interface, the Q150 reduces hardware complexity, such as in logistics systems.

The Q150-EC is the only reader in its performance class with EtherCAT; the Q150-EN multi-protocol version works in Profinet, Ethernet/IP and Modbus TCP, and requires no additional power supply thanks to Power over Ethernet (PoE). Integration in the control environment does not require the programming of a function block. Instead, the reader comes factory fitted with a U Interface as a simple data interface for easy use. RFID apps for visualisation in the Turck Automation Suite (TAS) make it easier to select the optimum parameters.

The Q150 is particularly suitable for applications where reliable identification is required at single read points. With a maximum output power of up to 500 mW, the reader is a cost-effective solution for short to medium ranges. The Q150 offers an additional antenna port for connecting external UHF RFID antennas, for example to establish a read range on both sides of a conveyor belt.

Despite its compact design, the reader has computing power for read/write processes, and for decentralised data preprocessing. The integrated antenna achieves a sensitivity of -80 dBm. Its polarisation can be switched from RHCP to LHCP, to avoid possible null spots caused by reflections and other physical effects. The device can be used at ambient temperatures from -30 to 50°C.

Credit(s)

Turck Banner Southern Africa





