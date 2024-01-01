Versatile, powerful vector network analyser

Vepac’s SNA6000A Series from Siglent comprises 2/4-Port Vector Network Analysers (VNA) that operate from 100 kHz to 13,5/26,5 GHz with a frequency resolution of 1 Hz. They have a dynamic range of 135 dB, and a level resolution of 0,05 dB. These VNAs provide instantaneous measurement results of parameters such as Q-factor, bandwidth and insertion loss, and also give insights into scattering, differential and time-domain measurements. They support five different types of sweeps: linear-frequency, log-frequency, power-sweep, CW-time and segment-sweep mode.

The SNA6000A Series VNAs offer various types of signal measurements that include impedance conversion, movement of measurement plane, limit testing, ripple test, fixture simulation, spectrum analysis frequency offset and adaptor removal/insertion adjustments. They also support multiple calibration methods such as response calibration, enhanced response calibration, full one-port calibration, full two-port calibration, full three-port calibration, full four-port calibration, and TRL calibration.

These two/four-port VNAs have a 31 cm touch-screen display in addition to the front-panel controls. They consist of bias-tee connections for proper DC biasing, and integrate LAN, USB device and USB host (USB-GPIB) interfaces to allow remote control operation via SCPI, Labview, IVI based on USB-TMC, VXI-11, socket, Telnet, and WebServer commands. The SNA6000A Series VNAs also have an HDMI port to connect the VNA to equipment such as a projector for displaying results on a larger screen, adding flexibility to the device. They are available in benchtop enclosures that measure 426 x 251 x 494,5 mm.

