Versatile, powerful vector network analyser

Vepac’s SNA6000A Series from Siglent comprises 2/4-Port Vector Network Analysers (VNA) that operate from 100 kHz to 13,5/26,5 GHz with a frequency resolution of 1 Hz. They have a dynamic range of 135 dB, and a level resolution of 0,05 dB. These VNAs provide instantaneous measurement results of parameters such as Q-factor, bandwidth and insertion loss, and also give insights into scattering, differential and time-domain measurements. They support five different types of sweeps: linear-frequency, log-frequency, power-sweep, CW-time and segment-sweep mode.
The SNA6000A Series VNAs offer various types of signal measurements that include impedance conversion, movement of measurement plane, limit testing, ripple test, fixture simulation, spectrum analysis frequency offset and adaptor removal/insertion adjustments. They also support multiple calibration methods such as response calibration, enhanced response calibration, full one-port calibration, full two-port calibration, full three-port calibration, full four-port calibration, and TRL calibration.
These two/four-port VNAs have a 31 cm touch-screen display in addition to the front-panel controls. They consist of bias-tee connections for proper DC biasing, and integrate LAN, USB device and USB host (USB-GPIB) interfaces to allow remote control operation via SCPI, Labview, IVI based on USB-TMC, VXI-11, socket, Telnet, and WebServer commands. The SNA6000A Series VNAs also have an HDMI port to connect the VNA to equipment such as a projector for displaying results on a larger screen, adding flexibility to the device. They are available in benchtop enclosures that measure 426 x 251 x 494,5 mm.
Enhancing AI-powered object detection and recognition capabilities Vepac Electronics
Innodisk has announced its cooperation with Advantech, a global leader in AIoT and edge computing. This collaboration leverages Innodisk’s customisable MIPI camera modules and Advantech’s Intel x86-based AFE-R360 solution to enhance AI-powered object detection and recognition capabilities, expanding visual applications for autonomous mobile robots in smart factories and warehouses.
Compact UHF RFID reader with integrated Ethernet interface Turck Banner Southern Africa
Online teaser: Turck Banner’s Q150 UHF RFID reader has an integrated Ethernet interface. The IP67 reader communicates directly with PC or PLC systems in industrial Ethernet networks having the four most important protocols, without the need for an additional interface.
Keeping mine outstations connected Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Remote monitoring specialist, Omniflex has helped wireless data communications systems firm, Scan RF implement site-wide monitoring systems at the 17 000-hectare Kolomela iron ore mine in South Africa.
Rugged, agile and scalable boards Vepac Electronics
Embedded computing pioneer, AAEON has launched the PICO-ASL4 and GENE-ASL6, both featuring the new Intel Atom x7000RE Processor Series for the edge.
WirelessHART solutions Endress+Hauser South Africa
By combining its innovative product portfolio with a deep application and industry knowledge, Endress+Hauser enables its customers to optimise their processes, boost productivity, and ensure their safety and environmental compliance.
Rugged gateway board with open-source flexibility Vepac Electronics
The SRG-CM4 from Vepac brings all the open-source flexibility of the Raspberry Pi OS and ecosystem to AAEON’s signature rugged, durable gateway design to create a truly industry-ready modular system.
Heavy-duty tablet achieves global certification Vepac Electronics
In a significant advancement for the company’s rugged tablets, the Teguar TRT-5380-10 heavy-duty tablet from Vepac has successfully acquired 11 international certifications, setting a new standard in quality, safety, and security across global markets.
Industrial automation edge AI Vepac Electronics
Teguar, a leading provider of industrial computer solutions, has announced an innovative partnership with Hailo, an AI chip maker renowned for its high-performance edge AI accelerators. This marks a significant step forward in Teguar’s mission to provide powerful and reliable computing solutions for a wide range of industries.
Precise and reliable time synchronisation Vepac Electronics
The 8100 series from Vepac Electronics consists of fully modular time reference systems that offer precise and reliable time synchronisation at extremely competitive prices, and they are particularly well suited for critical infrastructure applications.