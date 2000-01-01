Electrical and electronic systems design software in the cloud

Siemens Digital Industries Software has released its new Capital X software as a service (SaaS), the cloud-enabled suite for engineering of electrical and electronic (E/E) systems. For over two decades, the company’s Capital software has been the leading solution for comprehensive E/E systems development, trusted by the world’s most respected companies for engineering complex products such as cars, aircraft and sophisticated machines. Now delivered in a SaaS model, Capital X delivers the same capabilities in a more accessible, scalable and flexible manner than ever before.

Part of the Siemens Xcelerator as a Service portfolio of cloud-enabled industry software, Capital X has been designed for rapid deployment, allowing customers to have best-in-class E/E systems development software in dramatically shorter timeframes than traditional software implementations. “Delivering Capital as a service makes huge sense for both existing and new customers. We’re able to deliver the same industry-leading E/E design capabilities with faster implementation, enhanced collaboration, and industry standard security,” said Frances Evans, senior vice president, Lifecycle Collaboration Software for Siemens Digital Industries Software. “E/E systems development is growing in sophistication across all industries, and with Capital X we’re able to deliver the tools that pioneers and leaders across many industries need with greater accessibility, flexibility and scalability, when and wherever they need it.”

“Companies seeking to reduce time to market, minimise prototyping and testing costs, increase systems quality, and ultimately remain competitive in today’s rapidly evolving industry, should adopt cloud-based SaaS solutions for E/E systems development,” said Chad Jackson, CEO and chief analyst for Lifecycle Insights. “This move to deliver Capital as a service aligns with these fundamental priorities, delivering what manufacturers need in an open, accessible and flexible manner.”

Siemens brings years of experience in running high-performance cloud environments, combined with cloud-specific services for customisation, integration and migration – all built on a trusted and secure environment that delivers managed updates, remote access, automated backup and data recovery.

