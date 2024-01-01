Editor's Choice
Flow Measurement & Control



Precise process and maximum savings with VEGABAR

November 2024 Flow Measurement & Control

A lot can be said about the endless challenges in process control, especially when managing pressure across a multitude of complex systems. Accurate measurements of differential pressure is crucial for safety and efficiency, and for optimising operational processes. For over 40 years, VEGA has supplied industry-leading pressure measurement solutions, establishing itself as a trusted expert with a proven track record in sensor technology. VEGA supplies cost-effective solutions designed to improve process control and ensure operational excellence, even in the most challenging environments and scenarios. Process environments can be extreme, with conditions such as high temperatures, abrasive materials, and large pressure ranges. Instrumentation deployed in these conditions must be durable and able to function accurately under constant strain.

The difference with VEGADIF

Differential pressure measurement is essential in manufacturing processes, as it provides valuable information about flow rates, levels and filter conditions, ensuring the safe and efficient operation of processing plants. Designed to perform well in fluctuating process conditions, the VEGADIF 85 offers strong construction and advanced measurement capabilities. It can measure both differential pressure and static pressure with high precision, making it suitable for monitoring pumps, filters, heat exchangers, and pipelines. In mining operations, precise measurement of differential pressure helps maintain stability in varying fluid compositions and pressures. In engineering applications such as chemical or petrochemical processing, differential pressure control ensures optimised energy consumption, leading to cost savings and sustainability.

With support for HART communication, the VEGADIF 85 allows for remote monitoring of pressure conditions, assisting in facilitating maintenance activities, which is greatly beneficial in large-scale operations where equipment is located across vast operational areas.

40 years of pressure

Backed by VEGA’s 40 years of expertise, the VEGABAR range is engineered to offer accuracy and long-term stability under extreme process conditions, which is important for maintaining the integrity of operations and processes, as errors in pressure measurement can have consequences. All VEGABAR pressure instrumentation has a proven track record of operating with reliability and accuracy, making it a preferred choice for process engineers in various industries worldwide.

The range complies with international standards, ensuring that all safety and operational guidelines are met. Whether monitoring pressure in explosive environments or handling high-pressure systems, VEGA provides peace of mind to operators. The costs of inaccurate pressure measurement can be substantial. Even minor inefficiencies can result in increased energy consumption, greater equipment wear and tear, and expensive downtime. VEGA has earned a reputation as a reliable and trustworthy partner.

The VEGABAR pressure range helps minimise risks, enabling proactive decision making. Underperforming systems can be identified in real time, and critical adjustments can be made to prevent unplanned maintenance and costly downtime. The VEGABAR range guarantees optimal system efficiency, leading to cost savings, and supporting sustainability initiatives.

For more information contact VEGA Controls SA, +27 11 795 3249, miguel.petersen@vega.com, www.vega.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 795 3249
Email: info.za@vega.com
www: www.vega.com/en/home_za
Articles: More information and articles about VEGA Controls SA


VEGA handles the pressures of water treatment systems
VEGA Controls SA Pressure Measurement & Control
A water treatment system for a major metropolitan area in the Midwestern United States demands careful monitoring and management of processes across its sprawling network. Choosing VEGA for its process automation needs meant more than just obtaining precise and reliable pressure sensors.

Radiometric density measurements
Mecosa Flow Measurement & Control
Radiometric density measurements are used wherever conventional measurement techniques fail. Successful applications can be found in a wide variety of industries, especially where harsh process environments and difficult measuring conditions prevail.

Battery-powered magmeter
Flow Measurement & Control
The RWEM/D battery-powered electromagnetic flow meter from Royce Water Systems is ideal for water and wastewater systems located at remote sites.

Innovative solutions for low flow dosing with high precision
Mecosa Flow Measurement & Control
n the food, pharma, and chemical manufacturing industries, precision and efficiency are of utmost importance. Bronkhorst High-Tech has developed a flexible solution that meets today’s requirements for highly accurate dosing, whether continuous, in ratio, or in batches.

Smart technology for municipal services
VEGA Controls SA Flow Measurement & Control
A new wave of smart technologies has emerged from VEGA Instruments, promising a revolutionary impact on the efficiency and dependability of municipal services.

Enhancing beer brewing precision
VEGA Controls SA Pressure Measurement & Control
Brewing beer is a complex process that requires utmost precision in every step. To ensure precision, it is crucial to measure and control the pressure and point levels in the wort kettle and hops dissolver. Using VEGA instrumentation can offer numerous benefits to breweries.

Level measurement in oil storage
VEGA Controls SA Level Measurement & Control
Measuring the level of crude oil in storage is essential for safe and efficient operations. VEGA offers solutions that effectively address the challenges, ensuring precise and consistent level measurements in crude oil storage facilities. VEGA’s sensors offer reliable data on the volume, level and pressure of all types of media. Accurate level measurement is complicated by crude oil thermal expansion properties, particularly in lighter oil grades.

Read more...
Sustainable journey with hydrogen
Mecosa Flow Measurement & Control
Bronkhorst High-Tech, the Dutch leader in flow measurement and control, has been focusing on hydrogen applications in the renewable energy market for some time, and for good reason.

Hack-proof measurement technology
VEGA Controls SA Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
Users in the process industry have not prioritised cyber security. This might be because they assume the IT department’s responsibility, or they don’t feel directly threatened. However, both attitudes are neglectful, and here’s why: IT security should always be a joint task between IT and OT.

