Precise process and maximum savings with VEGABAR

A lot can be said about the endless challenges in process control, especially when managing pressure across a multitude of complex systems. Accurate measurements of differential pressure is crucial for safety and efficiency, and for optimising operational processes. For over 40 years, VEGA has supplied industry-leading pressure measurement solutions, establishing itself as a trusted expert with a proven track record in sensor technology. VEGA supplies cost-effective solutions designed to improve process control and ensure operational excellence, even in the most challenging environments and scenarios. Process environments can be extreme, with conditions such as high temperatures, abrasive materials, and large pressure ranges. Instrumentation deployed in these conditions must be durable and able to function accurately under constant strain.

The difference with VEGADIF

Differential pressure measurement is essential in manufacturing processes, as it provides valuable information about flow rates, levels and filter conditions, ensuring the safe and efficient operation of processing plants. Designed to perform well in fluctuating process conditions, the VEGADIF 85 offers strong construction and advanced measurement capabilities. It can measure both differential pressure and static pressure with high precision, making it suitable for monitoring pumps, filters, heat exchangers, and pipelines. In mining operations, precise measurement of differential pressure helps maintain stability in varying fluid compositions and pressures. In engineering applications such as chemical or petrochemical processing, differential pressure control ensures optimised energy consumption, leading to cost savings and sustainability.

With support for HART communication, the VEGADIF 85 allows for remote monitoring of pressure conditions, assisting in facilitating maintenance activities, which is greatly beneficial in large-scale operations where equipment is located across vast operational areas.

40 years of pressure

Backed by VEGA’s 40 years of expertise, the VEGABAR range is engineered to offer accuracy and long-term stability under extreme process conditions, which is important for maintaining the integrity of operations and processes, as errors in pressure measurement can have consequences. All VEGABAR pressure instrumentation has a proven track record of operating with reliability and accuracy, making it a preferred choice for process engineers in various industries worldwide.

The range complies with international standards, ensuring that all safety and operational guidelines are met. Whether monitoring pressure in explosive environments or handling high-pressure systems, VEGA provides peace of mind to operators. The costs of inaccurate pressure measurement can be substantial. Even minor inefficiencies can result in increased energy consumption, greater equipment wear and tear, and expensive downtime. VEGA has earned a reputation as a reliable and trustworthy partner.

The VEGABAR pressure range helps minimise risks, enabling proactive decision making. Underperforming systems can be identified in real time, and critical adjustments can be made to prevent unplanned maintenance and costly downtime. The VEGABAR range guarantees optimal system efficiency, leading to cost savings, and supporting sustainability initiatives.

