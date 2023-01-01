Cybersecurity in factory automation

In the era of Industry 4.0, factory automation has transformed industrial processes, enhancing efficiency, productivity and connectivity. However, this digital evolution has also introduced new vulnerabilities, making cybersecurity a critical concern for manufacturers. Addressing these challenges is crucial to protect critical infrastructure from increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats. As part of Adroit Technologies and Mitsubishi Electric, the company is at the forefront of implementing robust cybersecurity measures in factory automation.

The growing cyberthreat landscape

Albert Einstein once said, “I know not with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones.” While Einstein couldn’t have foreseen the advent of cyber warfare, his sentiment about the devastating potential of future conflicts resonates today. Cyberattacks are a pervasive global issue, constantly targeting critical infrastructure, including factory automation systems.

Historically, factories operated in isolated environments, with minimal cyber risks. However, the shift towards connected factories, driven by the adoption of IoT and AI, has exponentially increased these risks. Ransomware attacks, for instance, have surged in parallel with the rise of cryptocurrencies, demonstrating the evolving nature of cyberthreats.

Legislative responses to cybersecurity challenges

Governments worldwide are responding to these threats by introducing robust cybersecurity legislation, particularly focusing on operational technology (OT) and factory automation. In the European Union, significant legislative measures include the Cyber Resilience Act and the Network and Information Systems Directive (NIS2).

The Cyber Resilience Act

Approved by the European Parliament in March, the Cyber Resilience Act aims to create a coherent cybersecurity framework for all products with digital components, not just factory automation. This horizontal legislation impacts manufacturers, importers and distributors, requiring them to implement comprehensive cyber risk assessments and coordinated vulnerability disclosure policies. The act emphasises the importance of reporting vulnerabilities and incidents to enhance overall security.

The Network and Information Systems Directive (NIS2)

NIS2, which came into force in January 2023, extends its scope beyond critical infrastructure to include sectors such as waste management, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, social media platforms, and cloud service providers. This directive mandates that organisations providing essential services implement cyber risk management programmes and adhere to specific reporting obligations for incidents and vulnerabilities.

Implementing cybersecurity in factory automation

Achieving compliance with these legislative frameworks, and ensuring robust cybersecurity in factory automation requires a strategic approach. Standards like IEC 62443, a group of publications focusing on cybersecurity for industrial automation and control systems, provide valuable guidance. These standards help organisations establish cybersecurity programmes, conduct risk assessments, and implement secure development lifecycles.

Practical steps for cybersecurity implementation

At Adroit Technologies, a multi-layered defence strategy known as ‘defence in depth’ has been developed in collaboration with Mitsubishi Electric to enhance cybersecurity in factory automation. This approach involves establishing clear cybersecurity policies, defining roles and responsibilities, and ensuring staff awareness and training. Implementing structured physical access controls to prevent unauthorised access to network equipment, operator terminals, and other critical components is also crucial. Additionally, creating secure zones and conduits through network segmentation, firewalls, VLANs and demilitarised zones (DMZs) helps in controlling internet access and using encrypted communication. Another essential measure is ensuring that all devices and components adhere to secure development practices, and are regularly updated to mitigate vulnerabilities is another essential measure.

Adroit Secure Mobile Gateway

The Adroit Secure Mobile Gateway (SMG) can significantly enhance your cybersecurity framework by forming part of a layered defense for your OT environment. SMG provides secure Adroit client access on any device anywhere, making it a versatile and powerful tool for maintaining cybersecurity for your Adroit installations. This additional software component offers web access to existing Adroit graphics, allowing operators to manage systems remotely through any device with an HTML 5 browser. This means that you can use Edge, Firefox, Chrome, Opera and other browsers to access the system securely, enhancing flexibility and efficiency.

One of the significant advantages of SMG is that it requires no open firewall ports. A secure channel is initiated from the client side, preventing any direct exposure to sniffing, DDOS attacks and hacking attempts. The technology runs on industry-standard encryption protocols that are RFC 4419/4432 compliant, and ensures that all communications are secure and protected against potential cyberthreats.

Furthermore, SMG employs Transport Layer Security TLS 1.3 to guarantee secure web connectivity. This widely accepted standard is used by millions of organisations globally to secure their communication channels. The gateway also provides application-specific remoting, meaning that access is granted only to the SmartUI Operator and not to any underlying operating system functions. This feature adds an extra layer of security by limiting access strictly to the application level.

The Secure Gateway Client Manager checks if a local Adroit Operator is installed, and configures an Adroit Cloud Operator with the same encrypted credentials and connection information, if found. This seamless integration ensures that your operations remain secure, without the need for additional IT infrastructure changes or open inbound ports.

The digital transformation of factory automation brings both opportunities and challenges. While enhanced connectivity and data analytics drive efficiency, they also expose systems to cyberthreats. By adhering to legislative requirements, and implementing robust cybersecurity strategies, Adroit Technologies, in partnership with Mitsubishi Electric, can safeguard operations and contribute to a secure digital economy. A sustainable society is a safe society, and in the context of the digital economy, this means a cybersecure society.

For more information contact Frits Kok, Adroit Technologies, +27 11 658 8100 , info@adroit.co.za, www.adroit.co.za

