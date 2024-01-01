ENERGYValves expands operations
October 2024
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
ENERGYValves, a division of EMVAfrica and a leading provider of valve solutions, is expanding its operations with a new facility in Cape Town. The new premises will significantly enhance the company’s capacity to serve the Cape Town market and surrounding areas. The workshop is equipped with advanced technology and infrastructure, allowing for warehousing, assembly, and servicing of a wide range of valves and actuators.
Key benefits of the new facility are:
• Increased capacity: The new premises will allow ENERGYValves to boost its stocking and service capabilities, ensuring timely delivery of products and solutions to customers in Cape Town and beyond.
• Enhanced service delivery: With a dedicated workshop for valve solutions and actuators, ENERGYValves can now provide more comprehensive and tailored services to meet the unique needs of its clients.
• Strategic location: Situated in the heart of Brackengate Business Park, the new facility offers excellent accessibility for clients and partners, fostering stronger business relationships and operational efficiency.
•Comprehensive solutions: In addition to valve solutions, the new workshop will also stock a wide range of valve accessories, making ENERGYValves a one-stop shop for all valve-related needs.
“The new premises will not only enable us to increase our capacity but also enhance our ability to serve the Cape Town market,” said sales manager, Cameron Du Plessis. “What makes ENERGYValves’ products stand out in the market is our excellent product standard and quality. By ensuring that our customers are given the best quality product at a reasonable price, we position ourselves strongly in the current market landscape.”
For more information contact ENERGYValves, +27 21 982 1060, sales@energyvalves.co.za, www.energyvalves.co.za
Further reading:
Compact valve position indicator
Emerson Automation Solutions
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Emerson’s new TopWorx DVR Switchbox is an entry-level addition to the DV Series of valve position indicators. It combines a durable resin enclosure, compact size, and a patented cam design that provides a reliable valve position feedback for water and wastewater systems, food and beverage production lines, and industrial utilities.
Read more...
Precision, control and performance in regulators and control valves
Valve & Automation
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Cashco has long been a trusted name in industrial control solutions, offering a broad range of regulators and control valves designed to meet the rigorous demands of various industries. There are two key Cashco product lines, its regulators and the Ranger QCT control valve.
Read more...
Advanced solutions for valves
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
BMG delivers state-of-the-art valve solutions to diverse industries across Africa, in collaboration with InterApp, a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality valves.
Read more...
Revolutionising slurry management in mining operations
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Dynamic Fluid Control has launched the Vent-O-Mat Slurry Air Release Valve, designed to set new standards in performance and technology for the mining industry.
Read more...
Inspection system for leak detection in valves in hazardous areas
Extech Safety Systems
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Leaking valves in industrial plants not only lead to loss, safety risks and possible contamination and pollution, but also result in high economic costs. Therefore, valves in hazardous areas require regular proper inspection and preventive maintenance to ensure their functionality.
Read more...
High-flow solenoid valve
Emerson Automation Solutions
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Emerson has introduced the new ASCO Series 327C solenoid valve, which features a direct-acting, high-flow design that provides superior flow-to-power ratio. It permits high flows at minimum power levels, making it ideal for use in power plants, refineries, and chemical processing facilities.
Read more...
New system improves performance of magnetic drive pumps
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
KSB Pumps and Valves has introduced its ground-breaking MagnoProtect system for the local petrochemical, chemical and general industry markets ,to enhance the safety and performance of its magnetic drive pumps.
Read more...
Emerson software optimises maintenance
Emerson Automation Solutions
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Emerson has announced the Plantweb Insight Valve Health Application, a powerful software tool that combines Fisher control valve expertise with advanced analytic algorithms. The new app makes it possible for users to visualise an entire connected fleet of valves, while prioritising actions based on the health index of each valve.
Read more...
Inline pumps for space-saving applications
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Pump manufacturer, KSB Pumps and Valves has introduced its latest EtaLine range of inline pumps, including the advanced EtaLine Pro for diverse applications such as HVAC, industrial recirculation, and heating systems.
Read more...
New pilot-operated relief valve
Emerson Automation Solutions
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Emerson has introduced a pilot-operated relief valve for installation on pressurised bullet tanks used to store liquid propane and anhydrous ammonia. This type of pressure relief valve is typically installed on tanks fabricated by OEMs for end users, engineering firms, or contractor customers.
Read more...