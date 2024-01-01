Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Top five risks confronting the heavy industry sector

October 2024 IT in Manufacturing

The Allianz Risk Barometer 2024 has identified the top five risks confronting the heavy industry sector, highlighting critical challenges that require immediate action from stakeholders in the industry. The top risks include business interruption, climate change, cyber incidents, energy crisis, and critical infrastructure vulnerabilities. Addressing these risks is essential for maintaining the sector’s stability and growth. The report, based on insights from over 3000 risk management professionals and business leaders, highlights the growing importance of addressing these risks to ensure business continuity and safeguard against potential disruptions.

Business interruption (#1 – 58% of responses)

Business interruption remains the foremost risk in the heavy industry sector. Disruptions in supply chains, operational downtimes, and logistical challenges can lead to significant financial losses and project delays. To mitigate this risk, companies must develop comprehensive business continuity plans, invest in predictive maintenance technologies and diversify their supply chains. Regular risk assessments and scenario planning are also crucial in ensuring preparedness for potential disruptions.

Climate change (#2 – 42% of responses)

Climate change poses a substantial threat to heavy industries, affecting everything from resource availability to operational conditions. Extreme weather events and changing environmental regulations can disrupt operations and increase costs. Mitigation strategies include investing in sustainable practices, reducing carbon emissions and enhancing the resilience of facilities to withstand climate impacts. Incorporating renewable energy sources and improving energy efficiency are also key measures in addressing climate-related risks.

Cyber incidents (#3 – 32% of responses)

Cyber incidents, including data breaches and ransomware attacks, rank as a major risk for heavy industries. The increasing reliance on digital systems and Internet of Things devices makes the sector vulnerable to cyberthreats. To mitigate this risk, companies should invest in robust cybersecurity frameworks, conduct regular vulnerability assessments, and implement multi-layered security protocols. Employee training on cybersecurity best practices and incident response plans are essential components of a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy.

Energy crisis (#4 – 26% of responses)

An energy crisis poses significant risks to the heavy industry, potentially leading to operational halts, and increased production costs. To address this risk, companies should explore alternative energy sources, such as renewable energy and backup power solutions. Enhancing energy efficiency through technology upgrades, and optimising energy consumption, can also mitigate the impact of energy shortages. Engaging in long-term energy procurement contracts and diversifying energy supply sources can provide additional stability.

Critical infrastructure (#5 – 21% of responses)

Vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure, including transportation networks, power grids and communication systems, can severely impact heavy industries. Ensuring the resilience of these infrastructures is paramount. Companies should collaborate with government agencies and infrastructure providers to enhance the security and reliability of essential services. Investing in infrastructure upgrades, adopting advanced monitoring technologies, and developing contingency plans for infrastructure failures are key strategies for mitigating this risk.

Mitigation strategies and industry collaboration

Addressing these top risks requires a multifaceted approach and collaboration across the heavy industry sector. Companies should:

• Develop resilient supply chains: Implement diversified and flexible supply chain strategies to minimise disruptions.

• Invest in technology: Adopt advanced technologies for predictive maintenance, cybersecurity and energy management.

• Enhance sustainability: Focus on sustainable practices and climate resilience to address environmental challenges.

• Strengthen infrastructure: Collaborate with stakeholders to ensure the robustness of critical infrastructure.

• Engage in continuous risk management: Regularly assess and update risk management plans to adapt to evolving threats.

By proactively addressing these risks, heavy industries in Africa can enhance their resilience, ensure operational continuity and drive sustainable growth.

For more information contact Lesiba Sethoga, Allianz Global Commercial, +27 112 147 948, lesiba.sethoga@allianz.com, www.allianz.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Bringing brownfield plants back to life
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Today’s brownfield plants are typically characterised by outdated equipment and processes, and face challenges ranging from inefficient operations to safety hazards. However, all is not lost, as these plants stand to gain a lot from digitalisation and automation.

Read more...
Development of motor control units for automotive industry
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
SEDEMAC has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software, which is used in the development of its motor control units and engine control units. The motor control units are used in EVs, hybrids, ebikes and power tools, while the engine control units are used for off-road and on-road engines.

Read more...
Cybersecurity and cyber resilience – the integrated components of a robust cyber risk management strategy
IT in Manufacturing
Organisations continuously face numerous cyberthreats in today’s digital landscape, and while many prioritise cybersecurity to safeguard digital assets, their strategies for cyber resilience often become neglected.

Read more...
Sustainable last-mile delivery electric trucks
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Workhorse Group, an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industrial software as it builds electric trucks for sustainable last-mile delivery.

Read more...
Chocolate manufacturing with Siemens Xcelerator
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Freybadi, one of the largest chocolate manufacturers in Indonesia and a trusted supplier of chocolate in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and African regions, has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software to optimise its manufacturing and production processes.

Read more...
A CFO’s guide to unlocking the potential of gen AI
IT in Manufacturing
CFOs of leading global organisations understand that their role extends beyond mere financial oversight; they are pivotal in steering organisation-wide transformation, particularly in the realm of technological advancement.

Read more...
Higher level cybersecurity certification for Schneider Electric
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure IT NMC3 platform has obtained a new and higher level of cybersecurity certification, making it the first data centre infrastructure management network card to achieve SL2) designation from IEC.

Read more...
Industrial automation edge AI
Vepac Electronics IT in Manufacturing
Teguar, a leading provider of industrial computer solutions, has announced an innovative partnership with Hailo, an AI chip maker renowned for its high-performance edge AI accelerators. This marks a significant step forward in Teguar’s mission to provide powerful and reliable computing solutions for a wide range of industries.

Read more...
Electrical and electronic systems design software in the cloud
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Siemens Digital Industries Software has released its new Capital X software as a service (SaaS), the cloud-enabled suite for engineering of electrical and electronic (E/E) systems.

Read more...
Ensuring data’s safety in the storm
IT in Manufacturing
In today’s data-driven world, where information is the lifeblood of businesses, the significance of a robust disaster recovery plan has never been greater.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved