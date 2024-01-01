Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Flow Measurement & Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Smart technology for municipal services

October 2024 Flow Measurement & Control

In an African city on a scorching afternoon, an engineer assesses instrumentation at a water reservoir. The water management teams have long grappled with the daunting task of accurately gauging water levels, a critical aspect for ensuring a dependable water supply, particularly during heatwaves or maintenance. The ageing equipment has been prone to errors and frequent breakdowns, making the situation seem impossible until recently. A new wave of smart technologies has emerged from VEGA Instruments, promising a revolutionary impact on the efficiency and dependability of municipal services.

Addressing challenges in water management

In Africa, municipalities encounter significant challenges regarding water scarcity and management. Precisely measuring and monitoring water resources is vital to prevent waste and ensure equitable distribution. Traditional methods often fall short due to inaccuracies and the inability to provide real-time data of high quality. The VEGAPULS 6X is widely recognised as the leading radar sensor in the smart technology measurement category. This cutting-edge radar sensor is specially designed for accurate and failsafe bulk liquid measurement. Its innovative technology offers unparalleled precision, providing accurate readings regardless of environmental conditions.

By offering real-time data, the VEGAPULS 6X helps municipalities manage water resources more efficiently, reducing wastage and enhancing service delivery. As a bonus, it minimises maintenance needs, saving municipalities both time and money.

Enhancing energy sector efficiency

Power generation utilities also encounter significant obstacles in their sector, especially in effectively managing and optimising power generation and distribution. Accurately measuring fuel levels in power plants is essential to ensure seamless operations and prevent costly disruptions. Conventional measuring devices often struggle with reliability, resulting in inefficiencies and potential safety risks that can be both expensive and life-threatening.

In this scenario, the VEGAPULS 6X steps in to provide a comprehensive solution. Its advanced radar technology enables highly accurate and reliable measurements, even in challenging conditions such as extreme temperatures or high dust environments.

This reliability ensures that providers can sustain consistent energy production, decreasing downtime and enhancing overall efficiency.

Benefits of smart measurement

The introduction of advanced technologies such as the VEGAPULS 6X brings numerous important advantages for African municipalities. Firstly, the primary benefit lies in the enhanced accuracy and reliability of measurements. The VEGAPULS 6X provides precise data, facilitating improved decision making and resource management. Secondly, its real-time data capabilities enable prompt responses to any issues, averting potential escalation of problems.

The durability and low maintenance requirements of these sensors translate to municipalities allocating resources more effectively, focusing on service improvement rather than constant equipment repairs. The integration of smart technologies is a critical step towards more sustainable and efficient municipal services.

Being smart the VEGA way

The engineer no longer has to worry about the accuracy of data received from level sensors at the reservoir. By incorporating smart technologies such as the VEGAPULS 6X, daily operations have been transformed, equipping the utility with the necessary tools to ensure a consistent water supply for residents. This technological advancement in measurement instrumentation not only tackles the challenges faced by municipalities but also sets the stage for a more sustainable future.

The question remains: How will you embrace the VEGAPULS 6X to enhance service delivery in your municipality?

VEGA is known for its long history of innovation, and is recognised as a global leader in the field of measurement technology. The company is dedicated to precision and reliability, and its customised solutions have had a positive impact on businesses worldwide, improving their processes, efficiency and quality standards. VEGA’s sensors and instruments are known for setting new benchmarks in accuracy, durability and performance.

For more information contact VEGA Controls SA, +27 11 795 3249, miguel.petersen@vega.com, www.vega.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 795 3249
Email: info.za@vega.com
www: www.vega.com/en/home_za
Articles: More information and articles about VEGA Controls SA


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

VEGA handles the pressures of water treatment systems
VEGA Controls SA Pressure Measurement & Control
A water treatment system for a major metropolitan area in the Midwestern United States demands careful monitoring and management of processes across its sprawling network. Choosing VEGA for its process automation needs meant more than just obtaining precise and reliable pressure sensors.

Read more...
Innovative solutions for low flow dosing with high precision
Mecosa Flow Measurement & Control
n the food, pharma, and chemical manufacturing industries, precision and efficiency are of utmost importance. Bronkhorst High-Tech has developed a flexible solution that meets today’s requirements for highly accurate dosing, whether continuous, in ratio, or in batches.

Read more...
Battery-powered magmeter
Flow Measurement & Control
The RWEM/D battery-powered electromagnetic flow meter from Royce Water Systems is ideal for water and wastewater systems located at remote sites.

Read more...
Enhancing beer brewing precision
VEGA Controls SA Pressure Measurement & Control
Brewing beer is a complex process that requires utmost precision in every step. To ensure precision, it is crucial to measure and control the pressure and point levels in the wort kettle and hops dissolver. Using VEGA instrumentation can offer numerous benefits to breweries.

Read more...
Level measurement in oil storage
VEGA Controls SA Level Measurement & Control
Measuring the level of crude oil in storage is essential for safe and efficient operations. VEGA offers solutions that effectively address the challenges, ensuring precise and consistent level measurements in crude oil storage facilities. VEGA’s sensors offer reliable data on the volume, level and pressure of all types of media. Accurate level measurement is complicated by crude oil thermal expansion properties, particularly in lighter oil grades.

Read more...
Sustainable journey with hydrogen
Mecosa Flow Measurement & Control
Bronkhorst High-Tech, the Dutch leader in flow measurement and control, has been focusing on hydrogen applications in the renewable energy market for some time, and for good reason.

Read more...
Hack-proof measurement technology
VEGA Controls SA Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
Users in the process industry have not prioritised cyber security. This might be because they assume the IT department’s responsibility, or they don’t feel directly threatened. However, both attitudes are neglectful, and here’s why: IT security should always be a joint task between IT and OT.

Read more...
Greener mining through water management strategies
VEGA Controls SA Pressure Measurement & Control
Water scarcity is a pressing concern in South Africa, leading to the establishment of stricter regulations on water discharge and management. To promote greener mining operations that minimise environmental impact and optimise resource utilisation, responsible dewatering practices are essential.

Read more...
A new approach to milk processing
VEGA Controls SA Pressure Measurement & Control
Ensuring the quality and safety of milk throughout the production process is of the utmost importance in the dairy industry. Process instrumentation plays a vital role in this stage by providing accurate measurements of level, pressure and point level to guarantee optimal storage conditions.

Read more...
Optimise sludge treatment and reduce operational costs
Endress+Hauser South Africa Flow Measurement & Control
The Endress+Hauser inline measuring devices, the Proline Teqwave MW 300 and the Proline Teqwave MW 500, determine the total solids content of wastewater directly through microwave transmission.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved