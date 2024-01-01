Smart technology for municipal services

October 2024 Flow Measurement & Control

In an African city on a scorching afternoon, an engineer assesses instrumentation at a water reservoir. The water management teams have long grappled with the daunting task of accurately gauging water levels, a critical aspect for ensuring a dependable water supply, particularly during heatwaves or maintenance. The ageing equipment has been prone to errors and frequent breakdowns, making the situation seem impossible until recently. A new wave of smart technologies has emerged from VEGA Instruments, promising a revolutionary impact on the efficiency and dependability of municipal services.

Addressing challenges in water management

In Africa, municipalities encounter significant challenges regarding water scarcity and management. Precisely measuring and monitoring water resources is vital to prevent waste and ensure equitable distribution. Traditional methods often fall short due to inaccuracies and the inability to provide real-time data of high quality. The VEGAPULS 6X is widely recognised as the leading radar sensor in the smart technology measurement category. This cutting-edge radar sensor is specially designed for accurate and failsafe bulk liquid measurement. Its innovative technology offers unparalleled precision, providing accurate readings regardless of environmental conditions.

By offering real-time data, the VEGAPULS 6X helps municipalities manage water resources more efficiently, reducing wastage and enhancing service delivery. As a bonus, it minimises maintenance needs, saving municipalities both time and money.

Enhancing energy sector efficiency

Power generation utilities also encounter significant obstacles in their sector, especially in effectively managing and optimising power generation and distribution. Accurately measuring fuel levels in power plants is essential to ensure seamless operations and prevent costly disruptions. Conventional measuring devices often struggle with reliability, resulting in inefficiencies and potential safety risks that can be both expensive and life-threatening.

In this scenario, the VEGAPULS 6X steps in to provide a comprehensive solution. Its advanced radar technology enables highly accurate and reliable measurements, even in challenging conditions such as extreme temperatures or high dust environments.

This reliability ensures that providers can sustain consistent energy production, decreasing downtime and enhancing overall efficiency.

Benefits of smart measurement

The introduction of advanced technologies such as the VEGAPULS 6X brings numerous important advantages for African municipalities. Firstly, the primary benefit lies in the enhanced accuracy and reliability of measurements. The VEGAPULS 6X provides precise data, facilitating improved decision making and resource management. Secondly, its real-time data capabilities enable prompt responses to any issues, averting potential escalation of problems.

The durability and low maintenance requirements of these sensors translate to municipalities allocating resources more effectively, focusing on service improvement rather than constant equipment repairs. The integration of smart technologies is a critical step towards more sustainable and efficient municipal services.

Being smart the VEGA way

The engineer no longer has to worry about the accuracy of data received from level sensors at the reservoir. By incorporating smart technologies such as the VEGAPULS 6X, daily operations have been transformed, equipping the utility with the necessary tools to ensure a consistent water supply for residents. This technological advancement in measurement instrumentation not only tackles the challenges faced by municipalities but also sets the stage for a more sustainable future.

The question remains: How will you embrace the VEGAPULS 6X to enhance service delivery in your municipality?

VEGA is known for its long history of innovation, and is recognised as a global leader in the field of measurement technology. The company is dedicated to precision and reliability, and its customised solutions have had a positive impact on businesses worldwide, improving their processes, efficiency and quality standards. VEGA’s sensors and instruments are known for setting new benchmarks in accuracy, durability and performance.

For more information contact VEGA Controls SA, +27 11 795 3249, miguel.petersen@vega.com, www.vega.com

Credit(s)

VEGA Controls SA





