Hydraulic pumps deliver high flow, convenience and precision

October 2024 Pneumatics & Hydraulics

BMG’s range of high-performance hydraulic electric Enerpac E-pulse pumps is critical to all 700 bar operating hydraulic systems. These portable E-pulse pumps have intelligent auto-cycle functionality and an efficient power-to-weight ratio to ensure dependable operation and high productivity in challenging industrial applications.

“Our lightweight Enerpac pumps, with a compact design and well-organised components, are fitted with a smart, brushless DC motor and controller that automatically varies the speed to maximise flow at any pressure,” says Mpumelelo Mchunu, BMG’s Enerpac representative. “These are currently the only hydraulic torque wrench pumps on the market with intelligent auto-cycle functionality, and are the only pumps available that allow an operator to vary the speed between 25 and 100% of full speed.

E-Pulse pumps provide power to various 700 bar hydraulic cylinders, nut cutters and torque wrenches quickly and efficiently. In fact, they are as fast as pumps with motors larger than 0,75 kW. These hydraulic electric pumps have an adjustable speed dial, which allows the operator to adjust the speed to suit the specific task, ensuring precise control of large and small hydraulic cylinders and nut cutters, together with quick and safe completion of work.

For bolting applications, the operator can set the pressure and operate the torque wrench pump in either manual or auto-cycle mode. The intelligent auto-cycle function enables press-and-release actuation to the cycle wrench until final torque is achieved, significantly improving completion speed in every application.

The E-pulse range features a new interactive pendant that delivers visual and tactile feedback, and also programming and diagnostic status to the operator. The IP 67-rated pendant, with protection against the ingress of dust and water, can be stored in the handle of the pump, and is secured via a magnet. Operation, programming and diagnostics status are communicated to the operator through yellow, green and red light emitting diodes (LED) and also vibration pulses. Fault codes indicate any issues related to voltage, temperature and button malfunction, or if professional service is required.

The E series pump range, with a 63 kW direct-drive motor, has a six-piston block design that provides even flow and smooth operation of connected tools. Various models are available from BMG, with a choice of five valves: 3/2 jog, 4/3 jog, 3/2 dump-and-hold, 3/2 dump and 4/2 torque wrench. Flow at rated pressure is 32 in 3/minute, with a maximum operating pressure o f670 bar.

BMG’s E-series pumps feature an IP 54-rated durable aluminum housing, which encloses the system components for maximum protection and easy service accessibility. These torque wrench pumps are fitted with a precalibrated Enerpac Speed-D-Coupler (calibration certificate included) and a 10 cm gauge. They feature an integrated heat exchanger that cools the pump during operation. System components are enclosed for added protection, and housing fins provide heat dissipation. Other benefits include impact absorbing, vibration dampening feet and an integrated roll-cage design.

Additional features include a 24 V DC power regulator, built-in thermal protection, a six metre pendant cord on the torque wrench pump, and a three metre pendant cord on the other four pumps. All models in this range are fitted with a convenient cord management system.

This system has been designed for easy access to components during maintenance procedures. The pump has an oil level indicator, a convenient oil-fill port, and an automatic breather which needs no adjustment. Draining of oil is not required for pump element maintenance.

BMG’s range of Enerpac high-pressure hydraulic equipment ensures quick, safe and dependable operation in many industries, including mining, oil and gas, power generation, infrastructure and manufacturing.

For more information contact Mpumelelo Mchunu, BMG, +27 11 620 7370, mpumelelom@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net


Tel: +27 11 620 1500
Email: customercare@bmgworld.net
www: www.bmgworld.net
Articles: More information and articles about Bearing Man Group t/a BMG


