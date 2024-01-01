Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Industrial Wireless



Print this page printer friendly version

Simplify condition monitoring with one gateway

October 2024 Industrial Wireless


By seamlessly integrating wired and wireless devices, Turck Banner’s DXM1200-X2 brings condition monitoring to every part of a facility: easy-to-access areas, hard-to-reach places, and everywhere in between, including harsh environments with an IP67-rated housing. The DXM1200-X2 can connect up to 200 devices, delivering critical performance and machine health data from hundreds of Turck Banner and third-party devices. Using your choice of simple or complex programming, it can process this information on the edge, then send it via Ethernet and cellular networks to be consumed anywhere in the world via an easy-to-use cloud dashboard.

Combine wired and wireless devices into one gateway

One of the first decisions to make when designing a condition monitoring system is choosing between wired and wireless sensors. Wired sensors often have faster sample rates, while wireless sensors allow simple installation without complex wiring, especially when assets are spread across a large facility where running wires is prohibitive. With the DXM1200-X2, you can now connect both. The DXM1200-X2 can be ordered with a 900 MHz or 2,4 GHz radio that seamlessly connects to Turck Banner’s full suite of wireless I/O and sensor devices. Alternatively, there are four Modbus RTU ports for connecting nearly any device for monitoring or control, including any of Banner Engineering’s Snap Signal condition monitoring sensors and signal converters.

One gateway, hundreds of devices

As manufacturers realise the immediate benefits of condition monitoring, the next step typically involves adding more devices to gain more insights on the health of more equipment. Because the DXM1200-X2 combines Turck Banner’s wired and wireless platforms into one, it means you can monitor hundreds of devices. Specifically, the DXM1200-X2 can monitor 47 wireless devices and 32 Modbus devices per port, allowing you to connect up to 200 devices from this one gateway. And because the product can easily integrate third-party devices, you are not limited to a specific set of sensors or other hardware devices.

Spend less time installing hardware

Instead of spending time installing gateways into enclosures, you can mount the DXM1200-X2 almost anywhere with ease. Everything is contained inside the IP67-rated housing, which has simple mounting options to fasten it to your equipment. The industry-standard M12 connections speed up the process of connecting field devices to the DXM1200-X2 and provide added protection over hardwired connections. The onboard display and buttons allow users to commission wireless devices quickly, and easily access diagnostic information.


Transform data at the edge

Scaling, adding offsets, or making other modifications to data at the edge is helpful before sending the data to the cloud or anywhere else. The DXM1200-X2 makes this easy with the company’s free DXM configuration tool. This tool provides a simple way to implement mathematics and logic rules, along with managing data registers all in one location. If you need more flexibility, you can even write code in ScriptBasic or MicroPython and develop custom applications for the gateway. The DXM configuration tool also lets you configure connections to external devices, whether the cloud, a PLC, or anywhere else.

Get your data where you need it

Collecting data offers no value if it cannot be logged, viewed and used to inform decisions. Whether you connect to the internet via Ethernet connection or available cellular modem, data can be sent to a cloud dashboard for simple viewing from anywhere in the world. The DXM1200-X2 integrates seamlessly with Banner’s Cloud Data Services platform, which offers user-configurable dashboards to visualise your data and send notifications to users. If you have your own dashboard solution already, the DXM1200-X2 can pass information to it via a variety of common methods so you can begin using your data with little integration effort.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Email: sales@turckbanner.co.za
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Turck Banner Southern Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Condition monitoring to go
Turck Banner Southern Africa Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Anyone who wants to efficiently monitor the climate in control cabinets will find a comprehensive range of control cabinet monitors for the DIN rail in Turck Banner’s cabinet condition monitoring family.

Read more...
Enhancing safety of service and maintenance teams
Industrial Wireless
The VKB Group, a leading agricultural enterprise, has taken a significant step in prioritising the safety of its service and maintenance teams by selecting SafeGauge, a wireless and digital measurement tool, for its service centre in Reitz.

Read more...
Monitoring voltage continuously
Turck Banner Southern Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Get a more comprehensive view of equipment and overall plant health while improving the accuracy of power calculations with Turck Banner’s new AC voltage sensor.

Read more...
Efficiently consolidate analogue signals and reduce wiring
Turck Banner Southern Africa Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Control engineers can bring analogue signals into a control system more efficiently with the new R95C 8-port analogue input to modbus hub.

Read more...
Radar scanner for object detection and collision avoidance
Industrial Wireless
Online teaser: Many radar sensors for collision avoidance are limited to detecting the distance, and thus only output one dimension, as a measured value. Turck Banner’s new MR15-Q80 radar scanner delivers genuine 3D data, and thus significantly improves the mapping of objects and spaces, giving developers and system engineers a greater degree of freedom.

Read more...
Farewell to a family legacy
Turck Banner Southern Africa News
The birth of RET Automation was more than just the inception of a company; it was the beginning of a family legacy rooted in innovation, dedication and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Now, as the curtain is about to fall on this remarkable era with Brandon Topham’s impending retirement, it is time to reflect on a family legacy that spans four decades.

Read more...
Robust Ethernet cordset cables
Turck Banner Southern Africa Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Turck Banner offers a product range comprising a wealth of different connectors and cables, including over 115 000 connection technology solutions with differing degrees of complexity.

Read more...
Maximising machine uptime
Turck Banner Southern Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Providing critical condition monitoring data about AC-powered equipment, Turck Banner’s new Rogowski coil current sensors help maximise machine uptime with ease.

Read more...
RFID read/write heads and tags in miniature format
Turck Banner Southern Africa Sensors & Transducers
Turck Banner is expanding its RFID product portfolio with four read/write heads in an M12 housing, and an in-metal tag in the compact 4 x 3 millimetre format.

Read more...
lluminating factory workstations
Turck Banner Southern Africa Electrical Power & Protection
The WLB32 from Turck Banner gives you the ability to illuminate areas where traditional power sources or outlets are not available. With the convenience of Power over Ethernet (PoE), installation is easy.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved