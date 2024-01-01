Simplify condition monitoring with one gateway

October 2024 Industrial Wireless





By seamlessly integrating wired and wireless devices, Turck Banner’s DXM1200-X2 brings condition monitoring to every part of a facility: easy-to-access areas, hard-to-reach places, and everywhere in between, including harsh environments with an IP67-rated housing. The DXM1200-X2 can connect up to 200 devices, delivering critical performance and machine health data from hundreds of Turck Banner and third-party devices. Using your choice of simple or complex programming, it can process this information on the edge, then send it via Ethernet and cellular networks to be consumed anywhere in the world via an easy-to-use cloud dashboard.

Combine wired and wireless devices into one gateway

One of the first decisions to make when designing a condition monitoring system is choosing between wired and wireless sensors. Wired sensors often have faster sample rates, while wireless sensors allow simple installation without complex wiring, especially when assets are spread across a large facility where running wires is prohibitive. With the DXM1200-X2, you can now connect both. The DXM1200-X2 can be ordered with a 900 MHz or 2,4 GHz radio that seamlessly connects to Turck Banner’s full suite of wireless I/O and sensor devices. Alternatively, there are four Modbus RTU ports for connecting nearly any device for monitoring or control, including any of Banner Engineering’s Snap Signal condition monitoring sensors and signal converters.

One gateway, hundreds of devices

As manufacturers realise the immediate benefits of condition monitoring, the next step typically involves adding more devices to gain more insights on the health of more equipment. Because the DXM1200-X2 combines Turck Banner’s wired and wireless platforms into one, it means you can monitor hundreds of devices. Specifically, the DXM1200-X2 can monitor 47 wireless devices and 32 Modbus devices per port, allowing you to connect up to 200 devices from this one gateway. And because the product can easily integrate third-party devices, you are not limited to a specific set of sensors or other hardware devices.

Spend less time installing hardware

Instead of spending time installing gateways into enclosures, you can mount the DXM1200-X2 almost anywhere with ease. Everything is contained inside the IP67-rated housing, which has simple mounting options to fasten it to your equipment. The industry-standard M12 connections speed up the process of connecting field devices to the DXM1200-X2 and provide added protection over hardwired connections. The onboard display and buttons allow users to commission wireless devices quickly, and easily access diagnostic information.





Transform data at the edge

Scaling, adding offsets, or making other modifications to data at the edge is helpful before sending the data to the cloud or anywhere else. The DXM1200-X2 makes this easy with the company’s free DXM configuration tool. This tool provides a simple way to implement mathematics and logic rules, along with managing data registers all in one location. If you need more flexibility, you can even write code in ScriptBasic or MicroPython and develop custom applications for the gateway. The DXM configuration tool also lets you configure connections to external devices, whether the cloud, a PLC, or anywhere else.

Get your data where you need it

Collecting data offers no value if it cannot be logged, viewed and used to inform decisions. Whether you connect to the internet via Ethernet connection or available cellular modem, data can be sent to a cloud dashboard for simple viewing from anywhere in the world. The DXM1200-X2 integrates seamlessly with Banner’s Cloud Data Services platform, which offers user-configurable dashboards to visualise your data and send notifications to users. If you have your own dashboard solution already, the DXM1200-X2 can pass information to it via a variety of common methods so you can begin using your data with little integration effort.

