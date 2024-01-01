Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

SEW-EURODRIVE’s growing local range drives entry into new markets

October 2024 Motion Control & Drives

SEW-EURODRIVE has rolled out an even greater selection of planetary drives as part of its strategy to ‘close the loop’ in its product offerings by expanding into more industry sectors.

Among the new ranges being introduced into South Africa are its SEW PPK series and the SEW P2.e series of planetary gear units – both showcasing new opportunities for industrial gearbox users. According to Jonathan McKey, national sales and marketing manager at SEW-EURODRIVE, these new additions to the local range highlight the company’s global engineering and applications capabilities.

“The PPK series was originally developed by SEW-EURODRIVE in Brazil, for instance, to serve their large and thriving sugar sector,” says McKey. “Our design and engineering experts in Germany then further leveraged these advances when they developed the SEW P2.e series, aimed at larger applications.”

He emphasises that both series built upon the key benefits that planetary gear units present to customers: a compact solution for space-constrained conditions alongside high torque and low speed outputs. The SEW PPK series delivers 10 to 18 kNm of torque with a ratio range from 65:1 to 390:1, while the SEW P2.e series encompasses torque ratings from 24 to 124 kNm with ratios from 15,2:1 to 332:1.

“The SEW PPK satisfies the need for a lower torque requirement, and is well suited to southern hemisphere markets,” he explains. The ratio can be further reduced by the addition of a primary reducer before the planetary head, to reach ratios up to 10,650:1 for a much lower speed capability.

He adds that the SEW P2.e was then developed with all these benefits, but with a broader spectrum of diversity in its speed – up to 100 rpm –and also in its ratio and torque,. While most planetary gearboxes have a three-stage design, the SEW P2.e can also be supplied in a two-stage model.

Greg Lewis, SEW-EURODRIVE business development manager for projects, points out that the company has been careful to retain the same critical dimensions as previous SEW P-series models. This allows customers to migrate seamlessly to the more versatile SEW P2.e units without altering their operating environment or infrastructure.

Among the common applications in the mining sector for planetary gearboxes, are clarifiers, thickeners and apron feeders. Other industrial applications include slewing drives, screw feeders and wood panel presses.

“In the agricultural sector, sugar mills are big users of planetary units,” he says. “The SEW PPK series, arising as it did to serve the needs of sugar mills in Brazil, has exciting opportunities for application in African countries.”

McKey highlights another important aspect of these planetary ranges: their reduced weight compared to traditional technologies. “A sugar mill’s crystalliser, for example, will conventionally have a multi-gear solution, which applies considerable weight and strain on the system,” he explains. “A compact planetary unit from SEW-EURODRIVE can now deliver the same results with much less weight, within an integrated design. The benefits are also felt in less wear on components like bearings and the civils structures, which leads to less maintenance being required.”

Also on SEW-EURODRIVE’s range of new products is its high-performance ECO2 geared motors, designed in line with the company’s sustainability focus and the market’s growing demand for products that are more environmentally friendly in their manufacturing process. The ECO2 range boasts a coating-free design, so there are no solvents or coatings used on the outer surfaces. This makes these units efficient and reliable in indoor applications where humidity levels can reach 60%, and they can operate in temperatures between -20 and 60°C. Their aluminium construction reacts with oxygen to form a thin protective layer; the ECO2 design also meets the requirements of ISO 12944 corrosive category 1.

On the automation side, a highlight of the SEW-EURODRIVE offering is the SEW MOVI-C drive technology, a comprehensive modular automation system designed to provide seamless integration and high performance for various industrial applications.

Willem Strydom, SEW-EURODRIVE’s electronics business development manager points to applications like hoisting where MOVI-C facilitates the use of regenerative power from braking and this energy can be fed back into the system or stored in battery packs. The MOVILINK digital data interface (DDI) connects the drive train into the data system through a unique single hybrid cable solution.

“This further allows customers to receive real-time information on a range of indices such as energy efficiency, application performance and condition monitoring,” he says. “This differentiates us significantly in the market.”

For more information contact SEW-EURODRIVE, +27 11 248 7000, bfutter@sew.co.za, www.sew-eurodrive.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 248 7000
Email: info@sew.co.za
www: www.sew-eurodrive.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SEW-EURODRIVE


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

ABB’s value-adding products and solutions
ABB South Africa Motion Control & Drives
A technology leader driving the digital transformation of industries, with a history of innovation spanning over 130 years, ABB had a major presence at Electra Mining Africa 2024.

Read more...
Hexapod for high-precision positioning and motion tasks
Motion Control & Drives
Aerotech, the specialist for motion control and positioning systems, presents its new hexapod. The HEX150-125HL is suitable for high-precision positioning and motion tasks down to the nanometre range.

Read more...
FUCHS mining lubricants range
Motion Control & Drives
Ongoing pressure on commodity prices and reduced output has seen the global mining industry focus increasingly on energy efficiency and optimising production. “There is a major emphasis on cutting costs, especially in terms of proactive maintenance, which is where our products play a key role,” says, national manager, mining Africa at FUCHS Lubricants South Africa.

Read more...
Machinery breakdown: mitigation and preparation
Motion Control & Drives
Any business relying on machinery and equipment for its operations is exposed to the probability of significant financial losses due to a breakdown of a key piece of machinery that isn’t quickly or easily replaced or repaired.

Read more...
Kama expands its welding and cutting capability
Motion Control & Drives
Kama Coils and Transformers has acquired the exclusive agency for Hugong Welding Machines, a global leader in welding and cutting technology. Hugong welding machines are renowned for their cutting-edge technology and superior performance in welding and cutting applications.

Read more...
World’s strongest land-based crane
Motion Control & Drives
Mammoet, the world’s largest engineered heavy lifting and transport company, has launched the world’s strongest land-based crane, the SK6000.

Read more...
High-performance motion control system
Motion Control & Drives
Aerotech will be presenting its high-performance motion control and positioning systems at SPS in Nuremberg in November. This year’s highlight is the latest version 2.8 of its Automation1 motion control platform.

Read more...
2-in-1 drive system for horizontal, inclined or vertical applications
Motion Control & Drives
RUD’s innovative 2-in-1 drive system, stands out for its flexible deflection ranging from 90 to 180°. This feature allows the chain drive system to be used for horizontal, ascending, and vertical movements.

Read more...
Wind turbine solutions to support the energy transition
Motion Control & Drives
A range of wind turbine lubricants is available from African Group Lubricants, the authorised distributor of Mobil lubricants in southern Africa. These include the Mobil SHC Gear 320 WT fully synthetic gear oil for wind turbines, which has such long-lasting durability that it comes with a ten-year warranty.

Read more...
R20 million crane modernisation programme
Motion Control & Drives
Konecranes and Demag South Africa was recently awarded a R20 million crane electrical modernisation contract for an industrial company based in southern Africa.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved