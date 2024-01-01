Editor's Choice
IO-Link master for the automation and IT world

October 2024 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

The decentralised IO-Link master modules from ifm serve as a gateway between intelligent IO-Link sensors and the fieldbus. Important information on the intelligent sensors can also be simultaneously sent. With a separate IoT Ethernet socket, the IT network can be set up completely separately from the automation network. Sensor information is transferred into the IT world via the established TCP/IP JSON interface.

Thanks to their special housing materials and high ingress resistance, they can be used in coolant applications or directly in wet areas in the food industry. Equipped with ecolink technology, the connection cables are guaranteed to provide reliable and permanently ingress-resistant M12 connections.

Machine uptime is of highest priority as the automation network must not be interrupted by external factors. Therefore the unit features a separate IoT Ethernet socket separating the IT and automation network. This means that important sensor information can be safely sent to the IT and ERP system.

The intuitive software finds all IO-Link masters in the network and creates an overview of the whole plant. In addition, all connected sensors are displayed with the respective parameters. This makes it possible to set the parameters of all sensors in the system from one central point.

The sensors and actuators are connected via standard M12 connection cables without screening. Depending on the device type, up to 4 or 8 IO-Link sensors can be connected and supplied with up to 3,6 A. With the EVC693 or EVF693 accessories, additional auxiliary power for the connection of IO-Link actuators can be supplied.


Tel: +27 12 450 0400
Email: info.za@ifm.com
www: www.ifm.com/za
EtherCAT interoperability removes industrial networking barriers
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Selecting the right communication technology is one of the most important decisions engineers make, and interoperability helps with that decision. Key development tools and standards ensure interoperability among many EtherCAT devices and manufacturers.

Read more...
Condition monitoring to go
Turck Banner Southern Africa Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Anyone who wants to efficiently monitor the climate in control cabinets will find a comprehensive range of control cabinet monitors for the DIN rail in Turck Banner’s cabinet condition monitoring family.

Read more...
IP67 power supplies with IO-Link interface for direct voltage
ifm - South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Almost all electrical automation technology components require a voltage supply with 24 V DC. ifm presents new power supplies that meet the IP67 protection rating and can thus provide the voltage directly where it is needed.

Read more...
Condition monitoring with IO-Link rotary encoders
Pepperl+Fuchs Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Whether in the materials handling industry, in packaging machines or in wind turbines, sensors with an IO-Link interface are increasingly being used to pave the way to Industry 4.0. Pepperl+Fuchs was one of the first manufacturers to launch an absolute rotary encoder with IO-Link interface, that was available in numerous variants and with a wide range of setting parameters.

Read more...
Efficiently consolidate analogue signals and reduce wiring
Turck Banner Southern Africa Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Control engineers can bring analogue signals into a control system more efficiently with the new R95C 8-port analogue input to modbus hub.

Read more...
Moxa launches high-bandwidth Ethernet switch portfolio
RJ Connect Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Moxa has announced its new MRX Series Layer 3 rackmount Ethernet switches that support 64 ports with up to 16 ports of 10GbE speed to accelerate data aggregation for industrial applications.

Read more...
Process control system for the entire plant lifecycle
Siemens South Africa Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The automation of process plants has been characterised by IT silos for a long time. The high level of IT security required was achieved through strict isolation from the outside world. However, this made unlocking the opportunities for digitalisation very difficult. This is a compelling reason to opt for Simatic PCS neo – Siemens’s completely web-based process control system with state-of-the-art IT security concepts.

Read more...
System-on-module for industrial IoT applications
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
An established pioneer in embedded device connectivity, NetBurner has announced the launch of its latest solution, the SOMRT1061 System-on-Module (SOM). With impressive performance in a small 25,4 mm size, it is ideal for use as a main system processor, a network sub-processor, or even an encrypted Serial to Ethernet server.

Read more...
Systems for mobile machines
ifm - South Africa SCADA/HMI
With the new compact ecomatDisplay with a screen diagonal of 11 cm, ifm electronic is setting new standards in the human-machine interface.

Read more...
Case history 194: Boiler level control problem.
Michael Brown Control Engineering Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
A boiler level control in a petrochemical refinery was causing problems, as the level was cycling badly and taking a long time to recover from sudden load changes. In addition, there were frequent high-level alarms.

Read more...











