IO-Link master for the automation and IT world

October 2024 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

The decentralised IO-Link master modules from ifm serve as a gateway between intelligent IO-Link sensors and the fieldbus. Important information on the intelligent sensors can also be simultaneously sent. With a separate IoT Ethernet socket, the IT network can be set up completely separately from the automation network. Sensor information is transferred into the IT world via the established TCP/IP JSON interface.

Thanks to their special housing materials and high ingress resistance, they can be used in coolant applications or directly in wet areas in the food industry. Equipped with ecolink technology, the connection cables are guaranteed to provide reliable and permanently ingress-resistant M12 connections.

Machine uptime is of highest priority as the automation network must not be interrupted by external factors. Therefore the unit features a separate IoT Ethernet socket separating the IT and automation network. This means that important sensor information can be safely sent to the IT and ERP system.

The intuitive software finds all IO-Link masters in the network and creates an overview of the whole plant. In addition, all connected sensors are displayed with the respective parameters. This makes it possible to set the parameters of all sensors in the system from one central point.

The sensors and actuators are connected via standard M12 connection cables without screening. Depending on the device type, up to 4 or 8 IO-Link sensors can be connected and supplied with up to 3,6 A. With the EVC693 or EVF693 accessories, additional auxiliary power for the connection of IO-Link actuators can be supplied.

